Endpoint Monitoring: Benefits, Challenges & Best Practices

As the number of devices connected to business networks continues to grow, so does the need to monitor them effectively. Laptops, desktops, and mobile devices—also known as endpoints—can quickly become security risks or performance bottlenecks if left unmanaged.
Endpoint monitoring gives IT teams the visibility and control they need to keep systems secure, compliant, and running smoothly. In this article, we’ll explore what endpoint monitoring is, how it works, its key benefits, common challenges, and best practices to help you make the most of your monitoring strategy.
What is Endpoint Monitoring?
Endpoint monitoring is the process of tracking, analyzing, and managing the activity and performance of endpoint devices—such as computers, laptops, smartphones, and tablets—connected to a network. It helps IT teams ensure that these devices are operating securely, efficiently, and in compliance with company policies.
How Does Endpoint Monitoring Work?
Endpoint monitoring works by installing lightweight agents or using built-in tools on each device to collect real-time data about its status, activity, and security. This data includes CPU usage, installed applications, software updates, user activity, and potential threats.
The collected data is then sent to a central monitoring system, where it is analyzed to detect patterns, anomalies, or signs of trouble. If a security issue or performance concern is identified—such as outdated antivirus software or unusual login behavior—the system can trigger automated alerts or actions, helping IT teams respond quickly and prevent larger issues.
By using endpoint monitoring software, businesses gain greater visibility into their device ecosystem and can make informed decisions to strengthen endpoint security monitoring and improve overall performance.
6 Key Steps in the Endpoint Monitoring Process
An effective endpoint monitoring process involves several essential steps that help IT teams maintain visibility, detect threats early, and ensure optimal device performance. Here are six key steps in the endpoint monitoring process:
Setup and Deployment of Endpoint Monitoring Tools
The process begins with installing endpoint monitoring software or agents on all relevant devices. These tools must be compatible across various operating systems and device types to ensure full coverage.
Configuration of Monitoring Parameters
IT administrators define what metrics to track—such as CPU usage, disk health, application activity, and security updates. This step ensures that the monitoring system aligns with the organization’s specific needs and risk profile.
Data Collection
Once configured, endpoint monitoring tools continuously collect performance and security data from each device. This can include everything from user activity logs to antivirus status and patch levels.
Data Analysis and Threat Detection
The collected data is analyzed in real time to identify unusual patterns, performance degradation, or potential security threats. Many endpoint monitoring tools include built-in analytics or AI to automate this step.
Alerts and Automated Responses
When an issue is detected—such as a device going offline or a failed security update—the system sends instant alerts to IT teams. In some cases, automated responses can be triggered, such as restarting a service or isolating a compromised device.
Reporting and Continuous Optimization
Finally, detailed reports are generated to help IT teams review trends, improve configurations, and enhance endpoint security monitoring over time. This ongoing analysis supports strategic decision-making and long-term performance improvements.
Top 3 Benefits of Using Endpoint Monitoring Tools for Enhanced Security
Using endpoint monitoring tools offers organizations more than just oversight—it empowers them to maintain operational efficiency, detect issues before they escalate, and strengthen overall security. Here are the top three benefits:
Monitor Live Data
Endpoint monitoring tools allow IT teams to access live data from all connected devices. This includes real-time CPU usage, running applications, network activity, and system health metrics. For example, an organization with hundreds of remote employees can use endpoint monitoring software to instantly detect which laptops are running outdated software or consuming excessive bandwidth. This real-time visibility helps teams act quickly and avoid performance slowdowns.
Proactively Identify Issues
One of the most valuable features of endpoint monitoring is the ability to spot problems before they disrupt business operations. By constantly analyzing device activity, the software can flag early warning signs—such as increasing error logs, system crashes, or failed updates. For instance, a company using endpoint performance monitoring identified that a batch of devices was frequently overheating due to a firmware issue. Because the problem was caught early, IT was able to deploy a fix before users experienced full system failures.
Increase Security
Endpoint security monitoring is crucial for identifying potential threats, such as unauthorized access attempts, disabled antivirus software, or unpatched vulnerabilities. With timely alerts and automated responses, businesses can reduce the risk of data breaches or malware infections. As an example, an IT team was alerted when several endpoint devices attempted to access restricted internal servers outside of business hours. Thanks to real-time endpoint monitoring, the team quickly investigated and discovered a compromised user account, preventing further damage.
Key Challenges in Implementing Effective Endpoint Monitoring
While endpoint monitoring is essential for modern IT operations, implementing it effectively comes with several challenges that organizations must be prepared to address:
Complexity of Device Ecosystems
Many businesses use a mix of desktops, laptops, mobile devices, and operating systems. Ensuring that endpoint monitoring tools can seamlessly support this diversity can be difficult, especially without unified endpoint monitoring software.
Scalability Across Growing Networks
As businesses expand, so does their network of endpoints. Monitoring a handful of devices is manageable—but monitoring hundreds or thousands requires scalable solutions that won’t overwhelm IT teams or slow down performance.
Limited IT Resources
Smaller IT teams often struggle to maintain 24/7 oversight of all endpoints, especially if they’re already managing multiple responsibilities. Without automation and centralized dashboards, endpoint performance monitoring can become a time-consuming burden.
Data Overload and False Positives
With so much data coming from endpoint monitoring tools, it’s easy for teams to become overwhelmed. False positives or irrelevant alerts can lead to alert fatigue, causing real threats to be missed or ignored.
Integration With Existing Systems
Not all endpoint monitoring software integrates well with a company’s current IT infrastructure or tools. Lack of compatibility can create blind spots or lead to inefficient workflows, undermining the effectiveness of endpoint security monitoring.
Despite these challenges, the benefits of a well-executed endpoint monitoring strategy far outweigh the obstacles. With the right planning, tools, and best practices, organizations can overcome these hurdles and ensure stronger device visibility and protection.
5 Best Practices for Endpoint Performance Monitoring
To get the most value from endpoint monitoring tools, businesses should follow proven strategies that enhance visibility, reduce risk, and keep systems running smoothly. Here are five best practices for effective endpoint performance monitoring:
Monitor a Diverse Range of Endpoint Devices Across Different Operating Systems
In today’s workplaces, users connect through a mix of Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile devices. Ensuring your endpoint monitoring software supports all operating systems helps maintain consistency and minimizes blind spots. A diverse monitoring approach ensures that every endpoint, regardless of platform, is protected and accounted for.
Comprehensive Device Management for Network Security
Effective endpoint performance monitoring goes beyond surface-level metrics. It should include patch management, software version tracking, antivirus status checks, and device compliance enforcement. By managing devices holistically, organizations can minimize vulnerabilities and maintain a more secure network.
Achieving Comprehensive Visibility with Single Pane of Glass Software
Using multiple disconnected tools makes it harder to monitor endpoints efficiently. Opt for endpoint monitoring tools that offer a single, unified dashboard—also known as a single pane of glass. This simplifies operations, reduces response time, and gives IT teams a complete view of endpoint health and security in one place.
Simplify and Unify Monitoring Processes
A simplified approach to monitoring makes it easier for IT teams to act quickly. Choose tools that centralize data, automate routine checks, and allow for customizable alerts. Unified monitoring reduces the complexity of daily operations and supports faster issue resolution.
Obtain Real-Time Telemetry Data for Enhanced Endpoint Insights
Real-time telemetry data allows IT teams to detect and respond to issues the moment they arise. Whether it’s a sudden CPU spike, a failed software update, or a suspicious login attempt, access to live endpoint data enables proactive troubleshooting and stronger endpoint security monitoring.
These best practices help businesses build an endpoint performance monitoring strategy that is effective, scalable, and capable of supporting long-term security, stability, and productivity.
How to Choose the Best Endpoint Monitoring Software for Your Organization
Selecting the right endpoint monitoring software is a critical decision that can impact your IT team’s efficiency, security posture, and long-term scalability. Here are some key factors to consider when evaluating your options:
Scalability
As your business grows, so will the number of endpoint devices you need to manage. Choose endpoint monitoring software that can easily scale with your organization—whether you’re supporting a small office or a globally distributed workforce.
Key Features and Functionality
Look for tools that offer comprehensive endpoint security monitoring, real-time alerts, performance tracking, remote troubleshooting, and reporting. Features like patch management, software inventory, and automation capabilities can significantly boost IT efficiency.
Ease of Integration
Your endpoint monitoring tools should integrate smoothly with your existing IT environment, including remote support platforms, ticketing systems, and security tools. A solution that fits well within your current workflows reduces setup time and minimizes disruption.
User-Friendly Interface
A simple, intuitive interface makes it easier for IT teams—especially smaller or less specialized teams—to manage endpoint monitoring tasks without a steep learning curve.
Cost-Effectiveness
Evaluate the total cost of ownership, including licensing, implementation, support, and potential hidden fees. The best endpoint monitoring software provides robust features at a reasonable price, delivering strong ROI without sacrificing performance.
Customer Support and Reliability
Reliable customer support and a proven track record of performance are essential. Look for vendors with positive user reviews, case studies, and responsive support channels to ensure your team isn’t left in the dark when issues arise.
Choosing the right software helps organizations streamline endpoint performance monitoring and enhance endpoint security while keeping costs and complexity in check.
Try Splashtop AEM for Enhanced Endpoint Monitoring and Security
If you're looking for a reliable, efficient way to boost your endpoint security monitoring and streamline IT operations, Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) is a powerful solution worth exploring.
Built as an add-on to Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop Enterprise, AEM gives IT teams the tools they need to automate routine tasks, monitor device health in real time, and secure every endpoint—all from a centralized dashboard.
Here’s how Splashtop AEM supports effective endpoint monitoring:
Real-Time Patch Management
AEM enables you to address zero-day vulnerabilities and apply critical updates as soon as they’re available—no delays, no exposure. It complements tools like Microsoft Intune or other MDMs, ensuring systems are always protected and compliant.
Centralized Visibility and Control
Gain a single-pane-of-glass view of all your endpoints. From one intuitive dashboard, you can monitor security status, track patching progress, enforce policies, and ensure compliance with industry standards like
SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001.
Smart Alerts and Automated Remediation
Receive proactive alerts about endpoint issues and respond with automated fixes using built-in smart actions. Whether it’s a failed update or a security flag, your IT team can act quickly—without interrupting the end-user.
Scalable and Efficient Endpoint Management
Whether you’re managing 10 devices or 1,000, Splashtop AEM makes it easy to schedule tasks, push software, and run background actions across multiple endpoints simultaneously. Features like 1-to-Many Actions and Background Tools help reduce manual effort and boost efficiency.
Compliance-Ready Inventory and Reporting
AEM provides detailed inventory reports and logs for system health, software versions, and security status—ideal for audits and compliance reviews.
With Splashtop AEM, you get more than just endpoint monitoring software—you get a complete, scalable solution for endpoint performance monitoring and security management.
Ready to see the difference for yourself? Start a free trial of Splashtop Remote Support or Splashtop Enterprise and unlock the full power of the AEM add-on to secure, monitor, and manage your endpoints with ease.