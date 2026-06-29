Small businesses can still have big IT requirements, especially when they have multiple endpoints to manage. When they have only small IT teams or an IT generalist to rely on, it’s easy for endpoint issues to pile up quickly, including missed updates, multiple support tickets, and more.
Once you add remote, hybrid, and personal devices used for work, it can become even more difficult to maintain consistent visibility and control. This can lead to unmanaged devices, outdated applications, and security gaps if IT does not have a clear way to monitor and support endpoints.
Fortunately, these problems can be overcome. With the right endpoint management solution, businesses of all sizes can reduce manual labor, improve visibility, and empower IT teams to act quickly across devices. So, let’s explore the benefits of endpoint management for small businesses and the features that matter most to IT teams.
What Is Endpoint Management for a Small Business?
Endpoint management is the process of monitoring, updating, securing, and supporting devices across a company from a centralized location. This includes a variety of device types, including laptops, desktop computers, remote endpoints, tablets, shared workstations, and other managed systems.
Endpoint management contains multiple elements, including patch management, device visibility, security policy enforcement, inventory tracking, and issue resolution.
Why Small Businesses Need a Practical Endpoint Management Solution
For small businesses, endpoint management often falls to a small IT team or individual. That team still needs to keep devices updated, resolve user issues, track software, and maintain basic security controls across in-office and remote environments.
A good endpoint management solution helps reduce that workload by centralizing visibility, automating routine tasks, and giving IT a faster way to act when something needs attention.
1. Limited IT Staff Means Less Room for Manual Work
IT teams have their hands full supporting users and troubleshooting devices as it is. Throw in the time it takes for manual patching, device checks, and managing remote devices, and their limited time gets stretched even thinner. Endpoint management software helps by automating manual work, freeing up time for more pressing matters.
2. Endpoint Problems Can Disrupt Daily Operations
Managing endpoints is essential, whether they’re in-office or remote. Outdated software, failed updates, slow devices, and unresolved issues can disrupt work, cause slowdowns, and increase IT teams' workload. However, effective endpoint management can address these issues quickly, thereby minimizing disruptions and unnecessary support work.
3. Visibility Matters Before Automation Can Work
Endpoint management helps provide visibility across IT environments and networks. Small businesses need to know which devices they have, what software is installed on those devices, what needs attention, and which systems are at risk. With proper endpoint management, all that information is available from a centralized location.
Key Features to Look for in an Endpoint Management Solution
Not all solutions will offer the same features, so it’s important to find one that has all the most essential functions for small businesses, including:
1. Centralized Device Visibility
IT teams need to be able to view managed devices, operating systems, software versions, device health, and update status from a single place. A good endpoint management solution should include centralized visibility across endpoints, so they can clearly see and manage all their devices and applications. This helps small teams manage endpoints without relying on spreadsheets, one-off checks, or user-reported issues, thus saving time and improving efficiency.
2. Automated Patch Management
Automated patch management is one of the most important features for endpoint management, especially for small businesses with limited IT teams. Automated patch management lets teams keep devices across their network up to date without needing to manually update every endpoint and application.
Good automated patch management should detect and deploy security patches and other updates across endpoints, along with scheduling and policy controls, patch status tracking, and visibility into failed updates.
3. Third-Party Application Patching
Patching shouldn’t be limited to operating systems alone. Endpoint management should include both OS and third-party application patching, as many support issues and business risks come from outdated third-party apps with unpatched vulnerabilities. Including third-party applications in patch automation has the benefits of both addressing these security threats and reducing repetitive manual work.
4. Remote Access and Troubleshooting
Endpoint management and remote support go hand in hand. With proper endpoint management, IT teams can detect and identify issues on remote endpoints, and, with remote support, agents can connect to the remote device and resolve the issue without physical access. This can significantly improve efficiency for supporting remote employees, addressing after-hours issues, and helping users without interrupting them during work.
5. Real-Time Alerts and Proactive Monitoring
Real-time alerts can help IT teams identify issues before they create more support work, but teams also don’t need noisy dashboards. A good endpoint management solution should surface actionable alerts for issues that need attention.
These issues can include patch failures, device health concerns, known vulnerabilities, or endpoints that fall out of policy. When IT teams are notified quickly, they can investigate the device and take the right next step.
6. Policy-Based Automation
Companies have their own policies for how routine work is handled, such as patch deployment, update schedules, and remediation workflows. A good endpoint management solution should include automation tools that follow those policies.
Policy-based automation helps standardize work across devices while supporting company guidelines and security requirements. This saves time while helping IT apply consistent controls across managed endpoints.
7. Hardware and Software Inventory
Maintaining an up-to-date inventory helps IT quickly determine which devices are in use, which apps are installed, which systems need updates, and whether there’s any unsupported software to address. A good endpoint management solution should include hardware and software inventories that are automatically updated when devices connect, ensuring information is kept as up to date as possible.
8. Reporting and Audit Readiness
Good reporting can help small businesses track update history, patch status, inventory, and remediation activity. This is especially helpful for audit readiness because IT can show evidence of what was updated, when actions were taken, and which endpoints still need attention.
9. Ease of Setup and Ongoing Management
Small businesses don’t want to struggle with complex setups and difficult-to-manage solutions. A good endpoint management tool should be easy to deploy, understand, and manage without specialized enterprise administration or expertise. After all, if an endpoint management tool takes more time to use than it saves, it’s hardly worth using.
Features Small Businesses May Not Need Right Away
With that said, many endpoint management solutions offer more tools than small businesses need. Just because a solution offers more features doesn’t necessarily mean it’s better; small businesses in particular should be careful not to overspend on features they don’t need.
For instance, small businesses probably don’t need:
Complex enterprise workflows
PSA billing features designed mainly for MSPs
Advanced network discovery
Heavy custom scripting frameworks
Deep compliance management suites
Complex multi-tenant administration, unless managing multiple clients or locations
These features are typically unnecessary for basic IT needs. Instead, look for a solution with features that match your IT team’s workload and needs.
How to Evaluate Endpoint Management Software for a Small Business
So, how can you tell if an endpoint management solution is right for your business? It’s important to carefully evaluate options to determine which has the features you need at a price you can afford, so having a clear methodology can help.
When evaluating endpoint management software, make sure you do the following:
Identify the devices and operating systems you need to manage to ensure you choose a platform that supports them.
Review how you currently handle patching and software updates to find a platform that aligns with your policies.
Determine which tasks consume the most IT time and make sure the platform can automate them.
Confirm whether the tool supports remote troubleshooting.
Check how clearly the tool reports patch status and device health.
Evaluate setup time and day-to-day usability.
Compare the cost against the features your team will actually use to ensure you’re getting the most value.
Make sure the solution can scale as your business grows.
How Splashtop AEM Helps Small IT Teams Manage Endpoints
For small IT teams, Splashtop AEM helps centralize endpoint visibility, automate patching, monitor device health, and take action from the Splashtop platform.
Splashtop AEM is designed to help IT teams reduce manual endpoint management work without adding unnecessary complexity. Teams can use it to manage updates, view endpoint status, track inventory, and respond to issues across distributed devices.
Splashtop AEM includes:
Real-time OS and third-party patching to help keep devices and apps up to date.
CVE-based vulnerability insights to help identify and prioritize known software risks.
Hardware and software inventory for better endpoint visibility.
Policy-based automation to standardize repeatable IT actions.
Alerts and endpoint monitoring to surface issues that need attention.
Remote support and remediation through the Splashtop platform.
What to Prioritize When IT Resources Are Limited
Of course, IT teams often have limited budgets, even more so when they’re part of a small business. As such, teams will often have to be selective when evaluating software to find the right balance between cost and features.
If you’re in such a situation, it’s important to know what to prioritize. Knowing which features are essential and which are just nice to have can make a big difference when choosing a solution, so having a list of priorities can help.
Look for a solution that empowers your team to:
See every managed endpoint clearly, so each one can be monitored and managed.
Efficiently patch both operating systems and third-party apps to ensure full coverage.
Act on urgent issues quickly, so they can be addressed before they escalate.
Automate repeatable tasks to save time and improve efficiency.
Support users remotely to assist with hybrid employees and teams working from anywhere.
Track results without requiring manual reporting.
Avoid paying for features you do not need.
Choose Endpoint Management That Matches Your IT Reality
Splashtop AEM helps small IT teams support distributed endpoints with real-time patching, endpoint visibility, policy-based automation, alerts, and remote support from the Splashtop platform. Instead of relying on manual checks or disconnected tools, IT can manage updates, monitor endpoint health, and respond to issues from one place.
Start a free trial of Splashtop AEM to see how it can help simplify endpoint management for your business.