As endpoint environments grow more distributed, IT teams often add tools to solve specific problems like patching, inventory, remote access, monitoring, ticketing, and reporting. Each tool may serve a purpose, but when those systems are disconnected, endpoint management becomes harder to coordinate.
When endpoint data, patching, troubleshooting, remote access, and reporting are split across disconnected systems, each one becomes more cumbersome and expensive. So, how can IT teams address tool sprawl and improve their endpoint management? Let’s explore.
What tool sprawl means in endpoint management
Tool sprawl occurs when IT teams have to rely on too many disconnected systems to manage endpoint tasks. Because these tools aren’t integrated and don’t share information, technicians have to constantly switch between them just to carry out simple tasks, which may miss important context or data.
The issue isn’t just the number of tools a team owns. Rather, it’s how many are required to complete a single endpoint workflow, as it turns routine work into coordination problems.
For instance, your IT team may be struggling with tool sprawl if they have:
One tool for inventory
One tool for patch status
One tool for remote access
One tool for alerts or monitoring
One tool for reporting or ticketing
Separate scripts or manual steps for remediation
When all these tools are disconnected, regular workflows become a complicated series of disjointed tasks that require constantly switching between programs.
Why disconnected tools slow down endpoint work
Disconnected tools are more than just an annoyance or inconvenience, as they can lead to serious performance and efficiency issues. Tool sprawl creates several speed bumps for endpoint management, including:
1. Each handoff creates friction
Whenever a technician needs to switch between tools, re-check information, and rebuild the context, it costs valuable time that could be spent helping the end user with their issues. This not only slows down every task but also adds new opportunities for errors and creates serious impediments to productivity.
2. Endpoint data becomes harder to trust
When data such as inventory, patch status, device health, and remediation history are all kept in separate systems, it can be hard to tell which is the most accurate and up to date. This makes the data less reliable and harder to verify, which can lead to further slowdowns or give agents outdated information to work with.
3. Manual follow-up increases
With disconnected tools, IT teams need to manually verify if actions worked properly, update systems, or trigger steps in a workflow. While a connected, integrated tool stack can automatically trigger these actions, tool sprawl only adds to the complexity and manual labor.
How tool sprawl keeps teams reactive rather than proactive
One of the biggest issues of tool sprawl is how it makes it difficult to identify, prioritize, and resolve issues. As a result, minor problems can quickly escalate and become urgent maintenance work.
Tool sprawl can lead to multiple maintenance issues, including:
Patch failures take longer to locate and verify.
Vulnerabilities are harder to prioritize when risk, device status, and remediation data are split across tools.
Device health issues are discovered late, often after the damage is already done.
Remediation depends on manual coordination, rather than automation.
Technicians spend more time switching between tools than solving issues.
Splashtop’s research found that fragmented workflows are one reason many IT teams remain stuck in a partial-automation middle state. Tools may be in place, but disconnected workflows can keep daily endpoint work reactive.
Why tool sprawl makes automation harder to trust
In fact, tool sprawl can be a major impediment to automation, reducing efficiency and reliability. As a result, organizations looking for automated endpoint management will struggle to realize its full benefits and may actually spend more time adjusting for tool sprawl than they save with automation.
There are several reasons why tool sprawl gets in the way of proper automation, including:
1. Automation needs clear visibility
When IT teams implement automation tools, they need to see which tasks were performed automatically, which devices were affected, and whether the task succeeded. Tool sprawl makes this far more difficult, as tasks often need to be carried out across multiple devices that do not communicate with one another, keeping visibility limited at best.
2. Automation needs consistent workflows
When workflows are split across different tools, automation becomes far more difficult to manage and much less scalable. Automation tools require consistent workflows that move smoothly from step to step, which isn’t possible when they must access disconnected solutions.
3. Automation needs controls
IT teams need robust control over their automation software, including policy controls, scoping, approvals, logging, and reporting. Without those, they can’t be sure the automation tools are trustworthy, especially across larger environments. Tool sprawl makes this level of control exceedingly difficult.
What better endpoint workflows look like
So, if tool sprawl creates poor workflows and endpoint management, what’s the alternative? A good endpoint workflow should be streamlined and connected, with clear visibility and control across every step. The end result should include:
Connect visibility with action: Good endpoint management includes both the visibility into endpoints and the ability to act quickly. Teams should be able to move from identifying an issue to addressing it without constantly switching between tools.
Reduce duplicate data checks: A consolidated endpoint management workflow keeps all important information in one easy-to-access place. Key information such as endpoint status, patch information, and remediation outcomes should be easy to verify without needing to check multiple sources.
Standardize repeatable workflows: Tasks should be standardized so they can be carried out with a simple workflow, especially when automated. As such, common tasks like patching, remediation, reporting, and remote support should follow consistent processes across the company.
Use automation with clear controls: Automation is a valuable tool for improving speed, efficiency, and reliability, but it also requires robust controls. Automation should include visibility, scoping, approvals (where needed), and outcome reporting to ensure effectiveness and consistent results.
Prioritize workflows, not just tools: Having the right tool for the job is only half the challenge; having good workflows in place is essential for endpoint management as well. Remember: the goal is to reduce friction in the work itself, especially for high-volume tasks like patching, troubleshooting, and maintenance.
How Splashtop AEM helps reduce endpoint tool sprawl
Good endpoint management requires a unified solution that brings endpoint operations into a connected workflow, complete with visibility, control, and automation. That’s where Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) comes in.
Splashtop AEM provides automation and control across endpoint environments, including patch management, CVE-based insights, inventory reporting, and remediation. This helps reduce tool sprawl by bringing key endpoint management workflows into one place, while improving visibility, speed, and follow-through.
Splashtop AEM includes:
Centralized visibility across endpoints, so everything can be managed from one place
OS and third-party patch management to help identify available updates, automate deployment, and track patch status across endpoints.
CVE-based vulnerability insights to help teams identify and prioritize endpoint vulnerabilities.
Inventory reporting, including hardware, software, and OS versions.
Policy-based automation and remediation to address issues and keep devices secure in accordance with company policy.
Remote support workflows connected to endpoint management, so agents can quickly troubleshoot and support remote devices from anywhere.
As a result, IT teams can reduce tool handoffs, improve visibility, and take action with less need to manually follow up on everything.
Download the full research report
Tool sprawl can fragment visibility, hinder automation, and turn remediation into a lengthy struggle. When IT agents have to constantly switch between disconnected tools, their work suffers, slowing efficiency across the entire organization.
Splashtop’s research report, Stuck in the Middle: Why Most IT Teams Can’t Get Past Reactive Endpoint Management, breaks down how fragmented workflows affect endpoint operations and what teams can do to move toward more proactive, automated processes.
Download the Splashtop research report to learn how disconnected tools contribute to reactive endpoint work and what steps can help teams move toward more connected, proactive operations.