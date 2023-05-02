Boosting Remote Work Efficiency with Wacom’s Project Mercury

The way we work has changed drastically over the last few years. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote work and collaboration, leading to a greater reliance on technology to connect teams and enable productivity.

But what about creatives who rely on specialized hardware and software to get their jobs done? Artists, designers, and developers need access to specialized tools to run the programs and applications required for their work. The lack of access to specialized equipment and software has hindered their ability to work remotely effectively.

Specifically, traditional virtualization technology doesn’t enable the flexible use of a local Wacom device to easily control both a local and remote environment, which is often needed in creative remote work.

Wacom has recognized this need and developed an innovative solution - Project Mercury.

Project Mercury aims to better connect artists, designers, and developers securely to workstations and servers with capabilities that outperform the standard home office. Together with Splashtop remote access software, Project Mercury enables creatives to use their Wacom devices to work remotely more efficiently.

How Does Project Mercury with Splashtop Work?

Project Mercury together with Splashtop has addressed the challenge of traditional virtualization technology that forfeits the use of Wacom devices locally, making it impossible to control software on both ends of the connection. However, with Project Mercury and Splashtop, artists can now use their Wacom tablet or screen to control software on both ends of the connection, simultaneously.

Moreover, application-specific pen and tablet settings set locally are automatically recognized in the remote environment, providing artists the ability to use their Wacom devices on virtual systems as if it was their own local machine.

In addition, the latency in the virtualized environment, depending on factors such as internet speed and distance between host and client, can pose a significant challenge. Project Mercury has addressed this issue by developing a proprietary technology called Mercury Inkline.

This technology bridges the gap between the local pen tip and the remote cursor by sensing the local pen position and the remote cursor, filling the difference and keeping the artist engaged in the creative process, without the distraction of performance delays.

Mercury Inkline gives artists confidence in their stroke that may be lost with a sub-optimal ping rate.

How Project Mercury & Splashtop Improve Remote Work

Project Mercury and Splashtop has revolutionized the remote work experience for creatives by providing them with the best-in-class experience they expect from Wacom while working remotely.

In multi-display setups, Project Mercury with Splashtop enables users to navigate all of their monitors using Display Toggle. This development allows artists to use their Wacom tablet seamlessly and simultaneously across the local client and remote host.

In addition to this, Project Mercury and Splashtop allows creatives to customize and share application settings for various creative tools such as Adobe Photoshop, ZBrush, and DaVinci Resolve, between the client and the host. This customization is a significant productivity enhancer and time saver for artists across multiple creative fields, enabling them to get their work done faster and more efficiently.

About Wacom

Wacom, a Japanese company founded in 1983, is a leading manufacturer of digital tablets and interactive pen displays. Wacom's products are renowned for their precision, sensitivity, and accuracy, making them an essential tool for artists and designers worldwide. The company has a longstanding reputation for quality and innovation and has been at the forefront of digital pen technology for nearly 40 years.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a remote desktop software company that provides industry-leading solutions for individuals and businesses of all sizes. Splashtop enables secure remote access to workstations, enabling users to access their files, applications, and desktops from anywhere. Splashtop's remote desktop technology is designed to be fast, reliable, and easy to use, making it a popular choice for businesses and individuals worldwide.

Furthermore, Splashtop recently won the Product of the Year Award at NAB Show 2023, the top exhibition in the broadcast, media, and entertainment industry. Splashtop earned the award due to its innovative remote work solutions.

Get Started Today

In conclusion, Project Mercury is revolutionizing remote desktop technology for Wacom-powered creators, providing artists with an experience that is as local as it gets.

With its ability to bridge the gap between the local and remote environment, use Wacom tablets simultaneously on a local and remote machine, and experience local device settings in a remote environment in creative apps, Project Mercury is set to significantly enhance productivity and collaboration in the industry.

Project Mercury is currently in Preview testing for Splashtop users. This service is only available for limited WIN-WIN systems. If you’re interested in trying out Project Mercury, contact your Splashtop representative and ask to be added to the waitlist for Preview testing.

