SRS Premium

Simplify IT and support operations with dashboard insights, automation, and secure remote access for MSPs and IT Professionals

Access, Monitor, and Manage from Anywhere

  • Secure, unattended access to Windows, Mac, and Android devices

  • Get system health insights and customizable notifications.

  • Deploy updates, run scripts, and manage endpoints with 1-to-many actions

Top Features

Connected dots icon

Comprehensive Platform Support

Access and control Windows, Mac, Linux, and some Android/Chromebook devices from any Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device. Also supports VDI on VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, AWS, Azure, and more.

Unattended Android access icon

Unattended Android Access

Remotely manage Android devices, including smartphones, tablets, kiosks, POS, and rugged devices.

Secure remote access management icon

User Access & Group Management

Assign user roles, organize endpoints into groups, and set access permissions at individual or group levels.

Deployment icon

Easy Deployment

Deploy via custom packages, share install links, or mass distribute with MSI, EXE, GPO, Intune, JAMF, or RMM.

Windows Update Management icon

Windows Update Management

Monitor, install, and schedule Windows updates. Available as a bulk 1-to-Many action.

Antivirus and Endpoint Security icon

Endpoint Security Dashboard

View security protection status across Windows and Mac endpoints, including Bitdefender, Windows Defender, and more.

Configurable Alerts icon

Configurable Alerts

Set up alerts for system monitoring, software changes, memory usage, and more, with email notifications.

Multiple computers icon

1-to-Many Actions

Execute mass actions like remote command, scripting, file transfer, system reboot, and Windows updates for multiple endpoints.

Background Actions

Access diagnostic tools like Task Manager, Registry Editor, and Service Manager without a remote session.

Smart Actions icon

Smart Actions

Trigger automated 1-to-Many actions when alerts are detected.

View Event Logs icon

Event Logs & System Inventory

Quickly view Windows event logs and compare system inventory snapshots over time.

Remote Command Prompt icon

Remote Command Prompt

Run background commands on Windows or Mac endpoints, including bulk execution.

Security and compliance lock icon

Splashtop Antivirus Management

Deploy and manage Bitdefender-powered antivirus for Windows and Mac directly from your Splashtop console.

End-User Remote Access icon

Enable End-User Remote Access

Enable remote access for up to 50 end-users on your managed computers. Contact us for additional user options.

Security Is Our Top Priority

Two IT security professionals reviewing data logs

Secure Infrastructure

Splashtop not only offers robust cloud infrastructure hosted on AWS for secure networking and computing, but we also provide on-prem options for those who prefer or require local hosting solutions. Our commitment to security extends across all platforms, adopting industry best practices in development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Discover more about how we safeguard your computers, users, and data.

Splashtop Partner MSP Connect screen displaying a floating icon indicating secure access to remote systems

Advanced Security Features

Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.

IT professional reviewing cybersecurity threats

Standards and Compliance

Splashtop is ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.

Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.

Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.

FAQs

What is a technician/user?
How does the attended support feature work?
How many computers can I access at once?
Can two people access a remote computer at the same time?
How can I upgrade or add to an existing subscription?
Do you offer monthly subscriptions?
How do I deploy to a large number of computers?
Where Can I Download Splashtop?

Resources

Detailed Feature List (PDF)
Downloads
Datasheet
