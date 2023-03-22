Use your Mac to remotely control a Windows PC computer from anywhere, at any time, with Splashtop. You’ll feel like you’re in front of the remote PC.

Need to access your PC but don’t have it with you? No problem! With Splashtop remote desktop software, you can seamlessly control your PC from any device, including a Mac.

Splashtop enables you to connect to your PC at any time. Once connected, you’ll see the screen of your remote PC from the Mac screen in real-time. You can then use your Mac’s keyboard and mouse to remotely control the PC as if you were using it in-person.

It doesn’t matter if you’re accessing a Windows machine from MacOS. Splashtop works across all operating systems.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to setting up Splashtop in just a few minutes so you can have the freedom and flexibility to control your PC from a Mac.

How to remote into a PC from Mac

Step 1 – Create Your Free Splashtop Account

Create your Splashtop account by starting a free trial of Splashtop Business Access. No credit card or commitment is required to start your free trial. Splashtop Business Access is the ideal remote desktop solution to access your PCs from anywhere.

Step 2 – Download the Splashtop Streamer on Your PC

The streamer app enables you to remotely access your PC from another device. Install the streamer app on your PC.

Step 3 – Download the Splashtop Business App on Your Mac

The Splashtop Business App can be installed on any device, including your Mac, to remotely access your PCs. Install the app on your Mac.

Step 4 – Launch the Remote Connection

Simply open the Splashtop Business App on your Mac and select your PC to start the remote session whenever you want to connect. That’s it!

Step 5 – Remotely Control Your PC With Ease

Using your Mac, you can start remotely controlling your PC, open any file and use any application on your PC. Splashtop’s fast connection and HD quality and sound will give you a truly intuitive experience.

Why you should try Splashtop

Splashtop stands out as the top remote access solution, whether you need it for remote work, education, or IT support.