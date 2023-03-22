Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial
Remote Access Insights

How to Remotely Control a PC from Mac

By Trevor Jackins
Updated

Subscribe

NewsletterRSS Feed

Share This

Use your Mac to remotely control a Windows PC computer from anywhere, at any time, with Splashtop. You’ll feel like you’re in front of the remote PC.

Need to access your PC but don’t have it with you? No problem! With Splashtop remote desktop software, you can seamlessly control your PC from any device, including a Mac.

Splashtop enables you to connect to your PC at any time. Once connected, you’ll see the screen of your remote PC from the Mac screen in real-time. You can then use your Mac’s keyboard and mouse to remotely control the PC as if you were using it in-person.

It doesn’t matter if you’re accessing a Windows machine from MacOS. Splashtop works across all operating systems.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to setting up Splashtop in just a few minutes so you can have the freedom and flexibility to control your PC from a Mac.

How to remote into a PC from Mac

Step 1 – Create Your Free Splashtop Account

Create your Splashtop account by starting a free trial of Splashtop Business Access. No credit card or commitment is required to start your free trial. Splashtop Business Access is the ideal remote desktop solution to access your PCs from anywhere.

Step 2 – Download the Splashtop Streamer on Your PC

The streamer app enables you to remotely access your PC from another device. Install the streamer app on your PC.

Step 3 – Download the Splashtop Business App on Your Mac

The Splashtop Business App can be installed on any device, including your Mac, to remotely access your PCs. Install the app on your Mac.

Step 4 – Launch the Remote Connection

Simply open the Splashtop Business App on your Mac and select your PC to start the remote session whenever you want to connect. That’s it!

Step 5 – Remotely Control Your PC With Ease

Using your Mac, you can start remotely controlling your PC, open any file and use any application on your PC. Splashtop’s fast connection and HD quality and sound will give you a truly intuitive experience.

Why you should try Splashtop

Splashtop stands out as the top remote access solution, whether you need it for remote work, education, or IT support.

  • Secure – Your devices, data, and privacy are safe with Splashtop. All remote sessions are protected with TLS (including TLS 1.2) and 256-bit AES encryption. Advanced security features including device verification and two-factor authentication are at your disposal.

  • Responsive – No more clunky platforms or lagging remote connections. Splashtop is fast, meaning you can work productively while accessing your PC from a Mac (or any other computer, tablet, and mobile device).

  • Top Features – Drag-and-drop file transfer, remote print, session recording, and more top features help elevate your productivity while remotely connecting to your PC.

Trevor Jackins
Trevor Jackins is a Marketing Manager at Splashtop. He’s also a passionate user of Splashtop’s remote access software as he uses it to remote into his office computer to work from home! Trevor’s excitement for Splashtop stems from his interest in how technology can improve our daily lives.
Splashtop
Free Trial

Related Content

Announcements

New Features in Splashtop Business Access and Remote Support

Learn More
Customer Spotlights

Rate and Review Splashtop Remote Access

Learn More
Announcements

Splashtop Recognizes Okinawa Cross Head (OCH) as Support Provider

Learn More
Remote Access Insights

The Risks and Rewards of Remote Access in your Business

Learn More
View All Blogs

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.