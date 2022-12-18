Ensuring Business Continuity While Keeping Low Operational Cost in the Media and Entertainment Industry

The Challenge: Offering remote tech support and remote design services to TV composers, music artists, songwriters, producers, studio owners, technology and entertainment companies

As Audio Perception had many clients who needed technical support, the company was looking for a way to provide it to them remotely. “We needed to find a reliable, affordable, and solid remote support solution,” said David. He further explained that, “We were looking for a way to both provide our clients with remote tech support as well as conduct remote design services."

To conduct these remote design services, Audio Perception designers needed a tool that would allow them to share their screen with a client to present plans, blueprints, designs and data while in the design stage of building a studio.

That’s why Audio Perception’s co-founder, Jason Atkinson, spent a lot of time researching online remote access solutions products and services. “We had been using TeamViewer, but this remote access solution turned out to be very expensive for the features it provided us,” he said. “I searched for something better with a focus on three main selection criteria: functionality, features and price.”

That’s when he found Splashtop SOS. “It was the perfect fit for all of our needs,” said Atkinson.

The Solution: A reliable and affordable remote access solution bundled with the right features

Splashtop SOS offered Audio Perception an easy way to provide remote support to clients, and it met Jason’s selection criteria. It not only came with a handy set of features but offered them at very competitive prices. This resulted in considerable savings of 50% or more when compared to other solutions like TeamViewer. Below is a side-by-side feature and price comparison of the two solutions.

Features and Price Comparison Splashtop SOS TeamViewer Single User Plan Starting price $199 (per user/year) $508.92 (per user/year)* Access and control computers remotely On-demand Support (QuickSupport) Unlimited Endpoints Support iOS and Android devices $155.40 /year extra Multiple concurrent sessions Cross-Platform File Transfer (Drag-and-Drop) Chat (in-session) Chat (outside session) Session recording Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses) Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi) Remote print Remote reboot User management Computer and User grouping Group permissions 256-bit AES encryption

*TeamViewer US Dollar and Euro prices from TeamViewer US and Euro currency websites, July 2020. TeamViewer prices may vary by country.

Among the many handy features outlined above, support for iOS and Android devices was particularly important to Audio Perception as they supported both types of devices. And this feature was included in the Splashtop SOS standard package at no additional cost. Jason and his team were quite pleased with the solution.

“As a reliable and affordable remote access service, Splashtop is very beneficial to our business workflow,” explains Jason. “We can quickly and easily provide the remote technical support services that our clients need, especially during this time of social distancing and the disruption of COVID-19.”

He further explained, “It allows us not just to see what the client sees on their computer, but also to take control of the client’s computer to perform tech support as if we are in the room – this is important to us when providing services to our clients.” Jason said it allowed his team to share their screen to remotely present plans, blueprints, designs and data to clients.

Results: Business continuity and a new competitive advantage

By switching from TeamViewer to Splashtop SOS, Audio Perception was able to save at least 50% on cost, share design plans remotely and provide reliable remote support to clients.

Audio Perception clients seem to be particularly excited about receiving support remotely. “Audio Perception now can fix your DAW problems & troubleshoot remotely via Splashtop by controlling your screen” shared a client on Twitter. He added, “If you need music tech help & don’t live in an area where that’s available. It’s like magic.”

Jason shared that switching to Splashtop SOS has ultimately resulted in a competitive advantage for Audio Perception: “Splashtop SOS is a support option that not only keeps our current clientele from seeking out other remote support services but also entices new potential clients in areas outside of greater Los Angeles, where on-site support is not really practical due to distance, travel time and cost.”