Students at Laney College Remotely Access Computer Labs With Splashtop

The CTE division at Laney College houses departments including graphic arts, digital data controls, architecture, construction management, machine technology, wood technology and more. Each of these departments teaches students on the same software applications currently being used by professionals in their respective fields.

Software that the students are using includes Adobe creative tools like Photoshop, popular architecture applications including AutoCAD and Revit, and other 3D design and modeling tools such as SketchUp, Rhino and SolidWorks.

Many of these applications require powerful desktop computers to function, which is why Laney College provides several computer labs on campus that students can use.

However, when COVID-19 hit and shut down the campus, students had no way to access the lab computers.

“The students need access to this software,” explained Gerald Casey, who works in the IT department at the CTE. “Some of the software applications have student versions that they can run on their computers. That’s great. But some students have computers that aren’t powerful enough to run this software. And then some of the applications simply don’t have student versions. The students have to have access to this software to continue their studies, and that’s where Splashtop comes in.”

Laney College needed to find a solution fast to continue giving students access to the software they needed despite the campus shutdown.