TeamViewer 9 & 10 EOL – Why You Should Switch to Splashtop

If you have TeamViewer 9 or 10, don’t upgrade to an expensive TeamViewer subscription once it reaches its end of life in 2021. Switch to Splashtop and save!

Update: Since the publication of this article, TeamViewer announced that TeamViewer 9 and 10 licenses would receive complimentary TeamViewer 15 access for a set amount of time. However, TeamViewer customers who purchased perpetual licenses in the past will still be forced to purchase a new TeamViewer subscription once the complimentary period ends. Instead of paying more for a TeamViewer subscription, switch to Splashtop and save!

TeamViewer 9 and TeamViewer 10 will be discontinued on June 1, 2021. When the two versions of TeamViewer reach their end of life on that date, users will no longer be able to remotely access computers and devices outside their network.

This means that to continue using TeamViewer for remote access, TeamViewer 9 & 10 users must purchase a subscription of the latest TeamViewer version.

Many users of the 9 & 10 versions expressed their frustrations upon hearing the news. Part of the frustration comes from the fact that many of them purchased perpetual licenses of TeamViewer 9 and 10, which TeamViewer no longer offers. Others expressed dismay at the current price of TeamViewer.

If you’re a TeamViewer 9 or 10 user, then here’s why you should switch to Splashtop instead of purchasing a new TeamViewer subscription. Splashtop is the #1 rated TeamViewer alternative.

You’ll get the exact remote access solution you need

No matter your use case, Splashtop has a remote access solution that will meet your needs. Whether you need a remote desktop tool to access Windows and Mac computers to work remotely, or remote support tools to provide attended or unattended support to computers, tablets, and mobile devices, Splashtop has the solution for you.

You’ll save 50% or more by switching to Splashtop

You can save hundreds, or even thousands of dollars each year by choosing Splashtop over TeamViewer. You’ll get the best value with Splashtop because you’ll get a high performing remote access solution that is highly secure and comes with all the top features at the lowest price.

See our Splashtop vs TeamViewer pricing comparison. Current TeamViewer customers can get up to 3 months of Splashtop for free to overlap the end of their TeamViewer subscription with the Splashtop early start program.

You’ll join thousands of users who switched to Splashtop and never looked back

There’s a reason why Splashtop is highly rated on third-party review sites and has over 30 million users. Former TeamViewer customers who switched to Splashtop only regret that they didn’t do it sooner.

“WOW. Splashtop Business Access is the best investment I have ever made and it keeps getting better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!!!!!!!” – Frank Steesnaes, Peak Business Performance

“I have been in IT for 20 years and I know a good product when I find one. From a support perspective, I could not have asked for a better tool. I get in and get it done. [Splashtop] is awesome and it’s reliable as all hell. After using TeamViewer this program rocks its socks off. You are reasonably priced as well, with TeamViewer wanting everything including my first born. I love the product and have recommended it to others I know in the industry.” – Stuart Livingstone, NuWave Backup

Learn more and get started for free

If you want remote desktop access for yourself, a group of users, or an organization, then check out Splashtop Business Access. See our full Splashtop Business Access Pro vs TeamViewer comparison and start your free trial now. You can save at least 50% by choosing Splashtop Business Access over TeamViewer.

If you want to provide remote support to computers, tablets, and mobile devices for IT & help desk support, then you want Splashtop SOS. See our Splashtop SOS vs TeamViewer comparison and start your free trial. Save 50% or more by choosing Splashtop SOS.

