Need a TeamViewer Discount or Coupon? Get Splashtop Instead

If you’re considering TeamViewer and looking for a discount or coupon code to save on your subscription cost, then we have a solution for you that’ll save you 50% guaranteed!
Splashtop delivers high-performance and highly secure remote access software at a fraction of TeamViewer’s cost. Splashtop guarantees you’ll save 50% when you choose Splashtop instead of TeamViewer.
With Splashtop, you’ll get a better-rated remote desktop tool, with all the top tools and features you need, at a much better value. That’s what makes Splashtop the best TeamViewer alternative.
Why Splashtop is Superior to a TeamViewer Discount
Better value for your money
Splashtop is a more cost-effective option than TeamViewer, even when you factor in any discounts or coupons that may be available for the latter. Splashtop offers several remote access solutions designed to meet the specific needs of the user. This allows you to get exactly what you need at the best price.
On the other hand, TeamViewer bundles all its features into one product, making it expensive for everyone. Splashtop’s better value is ideal for small businesses and individuals looking for a remote access solution that won't break the bank.
A high-performance remote access solution
Splashtop uses proprietary technology that enables fast and smooth remote access connections, so you can work remotely but still feel as if you were in person.
You’ll be able to remotely control your devices from any computer, tablet, or mobile device. Splashtop supports Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS devices, You can remotely access cross-platform devices without an issue!
Plus, Splashtop comes with all the top remote desktop features, including file transfer, remote print, multi-monitor support, chat, remote wake-on-LAN, remote reboot, and more.
Greater security and privacy
Another key advantage of Splashtop over TeamViewer is its emphasis on security and privacy. Splashtop uses end-to-end encryption to protect all data transmitted during remote access sessions. Splashtop also allows users to configure multiple layers of authentication and access controls, further enhancing security and privacy.
Better customer support
Finally, Splashtop offers superior customer support compared to TeamViewer (as rated by real users). You’ll never have a hard time getting in touch with a real person at Splashtop. TeamViewer, on the other hand, has been criticized for its poor customer service, with users reporting long wait times and unhelpful support staff.
Not to mention, TeamViewer makes it exceptionally difficult for customers to cancel before their subscription auto-renews.
Save Up to 50% by Choosing Splashtop Instead of Searching for TeamViewer Coupons
It’s no wonder why someone considering TeamViewer would look for a discount or coupon code. TeamViewer is one of the most expensive remote access products in the market. Just check out our TeamViewer pricing comparison to see for yourself.
In addition to saving you 50% guaranteed, current TeamViewer customers can take advantage of the Splashtop early start program, where you can get up to 3 months of Splashtop for free to overlap the end of your TeamViewer subscription.
Splashtop provides better value for the money, better performance, greater security and privacy, and better customer support. Therefore, if you're looking for a remote access solution that can meet your needs without costing an arm and a leg, then Splashtop is the better choice.
Try Splashtop for Free Today - Better than TeamViewer Discounts
You can try Splashtop now with a free trial. No credit card or commitment is required! Splashtop offers solutions for any use case, including remote access for work from home, education, IT remote support services, and more!