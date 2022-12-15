Happy Holidays from Splashtop – 2020 Review & What’s Next

We are thankful that Splashtop’s remote access solutions have been able to help organizations and educational institutions worldwide during this challenging time.

In fact, daily usage of Splashtop increased by 400% in 2020! Not only that, but we also added millions of new users, who in turn connected millions of new devices to Splashtop this year!

To all of our customers, we hope that Splashtop has made a positive impact on your lives this year. And we are thankful to have you with us on this journey as we continue to grow and improve.

Splashtop’s 2020 Year in Review

Expansion into Europe, Middle East, and Asia

In 2020, Splashtop expanded its presence in the EU and Asia with new offices in Amsterdam and Singapore, and new partnerships in EMEA, South America, and Asia. Splashtop now supports more languages, offers multi-lingual sales and customer support, and offers better performance in the EU region.

Helped Thousands of Businesses Pivot to Remote Working

Thousands of businesses came to Splashtop in need of a quick, easy solution to enable employees to remotely access their work computers from their personal devices at home during this sudden pandemic.

Nothing could have prepared us for the sudden increase in requests, and the Splashtop team worked hard to quickly deliver the remote access solutions needed to keep broadcast stations, architects, and businesses across many industries up and running while employees worked from home.

Enabled Computer Access for Hundreds of Thousands of Students

When schools around the world shut down due to COVID-19, they asked us for remote access solutions to enable their students, even those with low spec home computers and tablets, to access school computers. Our team worked around the clock to deliver new features like scheduled access to lab computers, in record time. Hundreds of schools have now adopted Splashtop remote access for thousands of students, faculty, and staff.

New Splashtop Enterprise

In 2020, we were excited to announce the new Splashtop Enterprise, which provides large enterprises with a comprehensive, all-in-one remote access and remote support solution. We also announced the new Splashtop On-Prem product, giving enterprises a self-hosted, on-premise all-in-one solution.

Exciting New Features

Splashtop released several new features in 2020, including scheduled remote access and group based access permissions. Splashtop also expanded remote control support for all devices running Android 8.0 and up, and remote access to Chromebooks.

We also partnered with several SSO identity provides and PSA/RMM systems to give you more integration options.

Security is a Top Priority

We are constantly scanning and verifying our products to ensure their integrity and also work with top-notch security firms to perform audits a few times a year. This year we deployed our infrastructure to multiple cloud providers to reduce the risk of service availability dependency on single provider. We also achieved SOC 2 Type 2 Certification this year and greatly elevated our security posture of our cloud infrastructure.

Splashtop invests millions of dollars per year in ensuring the security, reliability, and compliance of its infrastructure. This will continue to be a primary focus area in the coming year.

What’s Next for 2021

We’re looking ahead to much more in 2021! We’re working on new product features and enhancements thanks to the helpful feedback we’ve received from our users. We’re also looking to expand to more parts of the world!

Thank You and Happy Holidays

Thanks again for being the best part of Splashtop. We wish you a happy holiday season and we can’t wait to see where 2021 takes us!

Best wishes,

Mark Lee, CEO & the Splashtop Team