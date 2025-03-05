Introducing Splashtop’s Easy, Flexible Licensing

In February 2025, Splashtop introduced a new licensing model that makes it easy for you to choose, manage, and use our remote access and support solutions. Instead of multiple separate products with different names, everything is built on a single platform with clear licensing tiers and flexible add-ons.
This update doesn’t take anything away—you still get the same fast, secure remote access and support you rely on. Plus, we’ve improved the way you manage billing, add-ons, and upgrades, giving you more control over your subscription. As part of this change, some existing plans have new, easier-to-understand names:
Splashtop Business Access is now Splashtop Remote Access
Splashtop SOS is now Splashtop Remote Support
If You’re New to Splashtop, Finding a License Has Never Been Easier
We’ve simplified Splashtop’s product lineup so you can easily find the right remote access or support plan. Instead of multiple product names we now offer two main license types; Splashtop Remote Access and Splashtop Remote Support.
Splashtop Remote Access
For individuals and teams who need to work on remote computers. These are the tiers for Splashtop Remote Access:
Solo – Remote access for individual users who need to connect to a maximum of two computers.
Pro – Adds multi-monitor support, remote printing, and file transfer for professionals as well as access to up to 10 computers per license.�
Performance – Ideal for power users needing high-performance streaming, USB redirection, and microphone passthrough for tasks like video editing and audio production.
Enterprise – Designed for businesses that need extra security and IT management tools like SSO/SAML, SIEM logging, and IP whitelisting.
Splashtop Remote Support
For IT teams and helpdesk professionals who provide remote assistance. These are the tiers for Splashtop Remote Support:
SOS – Lets technicians provide on-demand support to any device and unattended access to support managed devices for up to 10 or 300 devices per license.
Enterprise – Includes advanced IT management, security features, and integrations for large IT teams.
Add-Ons for More Flexibility
To give you more control over your IT environment, the following add-ons that can be added to Splashtop Remote Support and, in some cases, the Enterprise tier of Remote Access:
Autonomous Endpoint Management – Run background system diagnostics, automate patching, and manage devices in real-time.
Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender – Integrated Bitdefender protection to keep endpoints secure, all from within the Splashtop console. You can add Bitdefender Gravityzone EDR as well.
Splashtop Connector – Securely access RDP, VNC, or SSH without a VPN or additional agents.
Augmented Reality (AR) Support – Let IT technicians guide users through troubleshooting using live camera sharing.
With this new structure, you get a clearer path to choosing the right plan, plus the flexibility to add features you need. Billing and subscription management are also simpler, making it easier to upgrade, expand, or customize your plan as your needs grow.
What Current Splashtop Subscribers Can Expect
We know that changes like this can bring up questions, so here’s exactly what these updates mean for you based on your current plan.
Enterprise Subscribers
Your account has automatically transitioned to the new platform.
Your licenses are now labeled Remote Access (formerly End User) and Remote Support (formerly Technician).
Your current pricing and features remain the same, except Endpoint Management is now an add-on rather than included in the base plan.
Splashtop SOS Subscribers
Your account hasn’t been automatically migrated—you’ll transition when you renew, upgrade, or expand your plan.
SOS Unlimited now has a 300-endpoint limit per concurrent technician license. If you have more than that, we’ll provide additional licenses or endpoints to ensure your coverage.
You now have new options, including:
Adding Remote Access licenses for unattended access.
Trying Autonomous Endpoint Management for better IT control.
Upgrading to Enterprise for more security and management tools.
Splashtop Business Access Subscribers
Your account will transition when you renew, upgrade, or expand your plan.
You now have the option to:
Add Remote Support licenses for IT support needs.
Upgrade to Enterprise for more advanced security and management features.
If You Use the Legacy Splashtop Remote Support
Users of the now legacy version of Splashtop Remote Support will be grandfathered into their current plans.
We’ve designed this transition to be as smooth as possible while keeping all of your essential features in place. If you have questions or need help adjusting your plan, our support team is ready to assist you.
What Existing Splashtop Subscribers Should Do Next
Now that the new Splashtop platform is in place, here’s what you can do to make the most of it:
1. Check Your Plan
Log into your Splashtop account and review your current licenses and features to see how they’ve been updated.
If you’re using an older version of Enterprise (v0 or v1), contact us to access advanced features.
2. Explore New Options
If you need unattended access, you can now add Remote Access licenses to your SOS plan.
If you’re an IT team, consider trying the Endpoint Management add-on for more control over your devices.
If you want advanced security and management features, upgrading to Enterprise might be the best move.
3. Reach Out for Support
If you have any questions about your migration or need help adjusting your plan, our support team is ready to assist you.
Why We Simplified Our Licensing
We made these changes with you in mind, making Splashtop easier to use, manage, and customize. Here’s how the new platform benefits you:
Easier Product Selection
No more guessing which plan has the features you need—clear Remote Access and Remote Support tiers make it simple to choose.
A unified dashboard gives you a full view of all features and add-ons in one place.
Simplified Billing & Subscription Management
One checkout process for all services—whether you need remote access, remote support, or add-ons.
All add-ons renew at the same time (except for antivirus, which follows its own schedule), so you don’t have to manage multiple renewal dates.
Easier PO provisioning for businesses that need flexible billing options.
A Better Overall Experience
Easier access to features—you can now explore and try different capabilities without switching plans.
More control over licenses, permissions, and add-ons, so IT teams can manage everything in one place.
With these updates, you can spend less time figuring out plans and managing renewals and more time focusing on what matters—seamless remote access and support.
Get Started with Splashtop Now
Splashtop’s new licensing is designed to give you more flexibility, better management tools, and an easier experience overall. Take a few minutes to explore your options and see how you can get even more out of Splashtop today!