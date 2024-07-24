AnyDesk for Mac: Limitations, Cost and Alternatives Explained

Remote desktop software for Mac has become essential in today's flexible work environment. It enables users to access their Mac devices from anywhere, offering key features like file transfer, remote printing, and seamless connectivity. These tools are beneficial for IT support, remote work, and accessing resources on the go.
However, choosing the right software can be challenging due to varying features, costs, and compatibility issues. This article explores the limitations of AnyDesk for Mac, its costs, and why Splashtop stands out as the superior alternative.
Key Challenges in Downloading and Using AnyDesk on Mac
Some Mac users have reported challenges when downloading and using AnyDesk:
Compatibility Issues: AnyDesk may not work seamlessly with all macOS versions, leading to frustrating compatibility issues. Users have reported problems with certain features not functioning correctly on newer macOS updates.
Complex Installation Process: Some reviewers have noted that the installation process for AnyDesk on macOS can be cumbersome and non-intuitive, especially for users who are not tech-savvy. A user review on SoftwareAdvice mentioned that the setup for a permanent installation is not straightforward and can be confusing for normal users.
Limited Features on Free Version: The free version of AnyDesk offers limited features, which can be restrictive for users requiring more advanced functionalities. To unlock essential features, users must opt for a paid plan, which can be costly.
Given these challenges, many users seek more reliable and user-friendly alternatives for remote access on Mac.
How Much Does AnyDesk for Mac Cost?
AnyDesk offers multiple pricing plans for Mac users, each with different features and limitations. The free plan provides basic remote access features but lacks advanced capabilities. Paid plans start at approximately $14.90 per user per month, this plan offers basic remote access and session recording but lacks advanced management tools.
Top AnyDesk Alternative for Mac
When it comes to remote access solutions for Mac, Splashtop stands out as a top alternative to AnyDesk. Here’s why:
Competitive Pricing: Splashtop offers more affordable pricing plans compared to AnyDesk. Starting at lower rates, Splashtop provides robust features without requiring users to upgrade to higher-tier plans for essential functionalities.
Comprehensive Features: Even in its basic plans, Splashtop includes advanced features such as multiple device management, file transfer, remote printing, and enhanced security measures. These features are often only available in AnyDesk’s more expensive plans.
Performance and Reliability: Splashtop is known for its reliable performance with minimal lag and a user-friendly interface. Users report fewer issues with connectivity and speed, ensuring a smoother remote access experience.
Security: Splashtop offers robust security features, including end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication, and device authentication. These features provide peace of mind for users handling sensitive information remotely.
Ease of Use: With a straightforward installation process and intuitive interface, Splashtop makes it easy for users to set up and start using remote access without technical difficulties.
Uninstall AnyDesk from Mac
If you've decided to switch from AnyDesk to Splashtop, follow these steps to uninstall AnyDesk from your Mac:
Quit AnyDesk:
Ensure AnyDesk is not running. Right-click the AnyDesk icon in the dock and select "Quit."
Move AnyDesk to Trash:
Open the "Applications" folder.
Drag AnyDesk to the Trash.
Delete Related Files:
Open Finder and press Command + Shift + G.
Enter ~/Library and delete AnyDesk files from:
Application Support
Caches
Logs
Preferences
Empty Trash:
Right-click the Trash icon and select "Empty Trash."
Cancel AnyDesk Subscription:
Log in to your AnyDesk account on their website and navigate to the subscription or billing section to cancel your subscription and avoid future charges.
Splashtop Installation for Mac
To set up Splashtop for remote access on your Mac, you'll need to install both the Splashtop Streamer and the Splashtop Business App. Here’s how:
Install Splashtop Streamer (For Computers You Want to Access):
Visit the Splashtop Downloads page and download the Splashtop Streamer for Mac.
Once the Splashtop Streamer is installed, sign in with your Splashtop account or create a new one if needed by starting a free trial.
Install Splashtop Business App (For Devices You Want to Remote From):
Go to the Splashtop Downloads page and download the Splashtop Business App for Mac.
Once installed, log In to Splashtop Business App with the same account you used to set up the Splashtop Streamer.
With both the Splashtop Streamer and Business App installed, you are now ready to remotely access and control your Mac from another device.
Splashtop Setup and Configuration for Mac
After installing the Splashtop Streamer and Business App, follow these steps to configure your setup for optimal remote access:
Configure Splashtop Streamer (On the Computer You Want to Access):
Set Access Permissions
Go to the Security tab within the Splashtop Streamer app.
Ensure you have granted the necessary permissions for remote access. This includes screen recording and accessibility permissions, which you can enable in System Preferences > Security & Privacy.
Configure Streamer Settings
Customize settings such as computer name, security code, and network settings to suit your needs.
Enable or disable specific features like sound redirection and remote printing based on your preferences.
Additional Configuration Tips:
Security: Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) in your Splashtop account settings for added security.
Device Management: Use the Splashtop web console to manage devices, deployment packages, and user permissions.
By following these steps, you will have a fully configured Splashtop setup, allowing you to efficiently access and control your Mac remotely.
