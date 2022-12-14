Remote Desktop for Distance, Remote, and Hybrid Learning
Students can access lab computers remotely, faculty can work remotely, and IT can support any device remotely
Enhance Distance Learning With Remote Desktop for Students, Faculty, and IT
Universities, colleges, schools, and districts are turning to Splashtop’s remote access solutions to solve all their biggest distance learning, remote learning, and hybrid learning needs.
Trusted by Top Educational Institutions for Remote Access, Remote Support and Collaboration
Explore by Need
SOS
Remotely support students and teachers and resolve IT issues quickly
Enterprise
The complete remote support solution with advanced security and control
Enterprise
Enable students and teachers to securely access and control lab computers from anywhere, using any device.
Classroom
Screen sharing and annotation software for teachers to engage the entire classroom
Mirroring360
Mirror a mobile or desktop screen to your PC or Mac without the cables
The All-in-One Remote Desktop Solution for Remote Learning
Universities, colleges, and K-12 schools worldwide use Splashtop to enhance their education program by providing students and faculty members with anytime remote access to on-campus computers, and enabling IT admins to remotely support any device.
Help Students Reach Their Full Potential
Access to school lab computers is an essential element of effective hybrid learning programs. Using Splashtop remote computer access you can make sure that students have equal access to computing resources from any device, any location, and at any time.
Enjoy high-performance remote access to powerful campus devices that run specialized software.
Get a greater ROI on expensive software licenses by making your lab computers available outside campus hours and to remote students.
Cut costs associated with buying specialized software to be installed on student devices.
Bridge the gap of equality and inclusion by providing anytime, anywhere access to campus computing resources from any device.
Why Splashtop
Fast and Easy Setup and Management
Get your students, faculty, and IT set up fast. Invite your users to set up their accounts and devices. Much easier to deploy and manage than a VPN. Group your users and computers. Set access permissions, and view logs for auditing.
Save More
Save hundreds or even thousands a year with Splashtop when compared to other remote access products. Save anywhere from 50% to 80% when you choose Splashtop over TeamViewer, LogMeIn Pro, GoToMyPC, and BeyondTrust.
Seamless User Experience
Access & control computers from any device. “With apps like Media Composer, After Effects, and Premiere Pro, there was a fear that they wouldn’t translate very well for someone working from a Chromebook and remoting in and doing heavy editing. The feedback has been great!” – Wayne State University
High Performance
Students and instructors will feel as if they were sitting right in front of the on-campus workstations while remoting from their own devices. Splashtop provides 4K streaming and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming at low latency. Read more about high-performance remote access.
Secure and Compliant
Splashtop’s secure infrastructure, intrusion prevention, and multiple features keep your data safe. Splashtop is more secure than VPN and is compatible with industry regulations and standards (including FERPA). Learn more about Splashtop’s security.
From Our Happy Customers
There is a state program that provides students with computers, so we’ve been providing them with Chromebooks. They can’t run SolidWorks with the Chromebooks. But the Chromebooks provide access to our computer labs where they can run it. The instructors love it. They can’t believe it works so well, they’re shocked, and I don’t think I’m overstating that..
Gerald Casey - Laney College
From Our Happy Customers
You’re going to have a lot more people from Wayne State coming to you for Splashtop because they’ve been watching us. And they’ve been asking me in our restart committees how I’m doing. I’ve been telling them it just works.
Gary Cendrowski - Director of Technology, Wayne State CFPCA
From Our Happy Customers
We are having socially distant classes so students can complete their certificates and their degrees. This has been a big deal; we wouldn’t have been able to have them do that if it wasn’t for Splashtop.
Gerald Casey at Laney College
From Our Happy Customers
With Splashtop, we always thought of it as our (IT) tool. It was for us to remote in and set up or tweak something that needed to be corrected. But now it’s for all the students so they all can virtually access the machines. It’s taken on another thing that I couldn’t have imagined.
Gary Cendrowski at Wayne State University
From Our Happy Customers
Once we’re out of this pandemic scenario, we might have students that need to stay home for other reasons. Splashtop will allow us to provide them with remote access. It also opens our labs for a potential 24 hour virtual lab scenario that wasn’t previously identified as a need. We can provide students with the opportunity to access anytime, anyplace, anywhere.
Nicholas Adams, Director of Information Technology at Lenawee Intermediate School District
From Our Happy Customers
There is a state program that provides students with computers, so we’ve been providing them with Chromebooks. They can’t run SolidWorks with the Chromebooks. But the Chromebooks provide access to our computer labs where they can run it. The instructors love it. They can’t believe it works so well, they’re shocked, and I don’t think I’m overstating that..
Gerald Casey - Laney College
From Our Happy Customers
You’re going to have a lot more people from Wayne State coming to you for Splashtop because they’ve been watching us. And they’ve been asking me in our restart committees how I’m doing. I’ve been telling them it just works.
Gary Cendrowski - Director of Technology, Wayne State CFPCA