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Advanced Remote Access and Support for Education

Enable teachers and students to access lab computers from anywhere and provide a complete remote support solution for IT with advanced security and centralized control

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Why Choose Splashtop for Your Education Needs

Unlock Students' Full Potential

Access to school lab computers and software is an essential element of many learning curriculums. Splashtop Enterprise delivers advanced remote access, ensuring that students have equal access from any device, anywhere, even on their own time.

Deliver Superior IT Support

Easy to install and easy to use, Splashtop takes the hassle out of IT support. Our advanced support features allow educational IT teams to provide quick and efficient support to users on any device.

Reduce Licensing Costs

Consolidate and simplify your IT toolset. Reduce costs with a complete remote access and support solution. Customize your Splashtop Enterprise for Education subscription to fit your student & staff remote access and support technician licensing needs.

Centralize IT Management

Splashtop integrates with your institution's existing single-sign on provider. IT can manage users, groups, endpoints, and access from a web-management console. Plus, session audit logging and reporting supports your security and compliance requirements.

Splashtop Enterprise Features

High-Performance Remote Access

Advanced performance architecture powers blazing-fast remote access with interactive HD video and audio sessions and frame rates up to 60 fps.

Robust Security

Security is at the essence of Splashtop's operations and architecture. All sign-ins undergo mandatory device authentication and optional two-factor authentication. Sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption.

Comprehensive Device Support

Access and support your Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android devices from any other Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS device.

SSO/SAML Integration

Authenticate through SSO / SAML. Splashtop supports SSO integrations with Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin.

Features by Need

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User Access & Group Management

Assign user roles, organize endpoints into groups, and set access permissions at individual or group levels.

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Scheduled Access Module

Manage schedules and policies for when users and groups of users can access certain endpoints.

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Automatic User Provisioning

Leverage System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) to facilitate automatic provisioning and deprovisioning of user accounts.

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USB Device and Stylus Redirection

Redirect a USB device (smart card, security key, stylus, gaming controller, printer, HID device) from your local computer to the remote computer. The redirected device works just like it's plugged in to the remote computer.

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Microphone Passthrough

Use your local microphone as the input to your remote computer.

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Unattended Remote Access and Control

Work from anywhere! Get unattended, anytime remote access to all of your Windows, Mac, Android, and Linux endpoints.

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Attended Remote Access and Control

On-demand support for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices is as easy as a 9-digit-code. Get attended access to computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

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Custom Branding

Generate a customized SOS app with your own logo and branding for your customers to download. Learn more.

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Advanced Support Workflow

Elevate your IT support help desk with advanced management of technicians and service channels, improved support workflows, SOS Call, and advanced integrations.

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Integration with Ticketing and ITSM

Integrate with leading PSA ticketing and ITSM solutions, including Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and Microsoft Teams.

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Scripts and Tasks

Execute mass actions like remote command, scripting, file transfer, system reboot, and Windows updates for multiple endpoints.

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Configurable Alerts

Set up alerts for system monitoring, software changes, memory usage, and more, with email notifications.

Security Is Our Top Priority

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Secure Infrastructure

Splashtop not only offers robust cloud infrastructure hosted on AWS for secure networking and computing, but we also provide on-prem options for those who prefer or require local hosting solutions. Our commitment to security extends across all platforms, adopting industry best practices in development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Discover more about how we safeguard your computers, users, and data.

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Advanced Security Features

Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.

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Standards and Compliance

Splashtop is ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.

Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.

Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.

From Our Happy Customers

You’re going to have a lot more people from Wayne State coming to you for Splashtop because they’ve been watching us. And they’ve been asking me in our restart committees how I’m doing. I’ve been telling them it just works.

Gary Cendrowski - Director of Technology, Wayne State CFPCA

From Our Happy Customers

We’re orienting a lot of classes around Splashtop because there aren’t going to be in-person classes in the Fall. We are having socially distant classes so students can complete their certificates and their degrees. We wouldn’t have been able to do that if it wasn’t for Splashtop.”

Gerald Casey - Laney College CTE

From Our Happy Customers

Splashtop will allow us to provide them with remote access. It also opens our labs for a potential 24 hour virtual lab scenario that wasn’t previously identified as a need.

Nicholas Adams - Lenawee Intermediate School District

Six G2 award badges for Summer 2023, labeled: Grid Leader, Highest User Adoption, Best Est. ROI, Easiest Setup, Easiest To Use, and Fastest Implementation. Each badge has colored accents and the G2 logo.


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