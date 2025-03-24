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Secure, Efficient IT Helpdesk Solution for Schools and Universities

Streamline remote IT support, minimize technology disruptions, and deliver a better experience to students and teachers.

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Trusted by Top Educational Institutions

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  • Remotely Access Computers and Devices to Provide Remote Support

    Remotely access any classroom, student, or staff devices with high-performance, reliable remote connections to computers, iPads, Chromebooks, digital displays and more for quick troubleshooting and resolution. 

  • Manage and Monitor Endpoints

    Leverage unattended access, monitoring, and management features to automate your IT tasks, such as software updates, system monitoring and maintenance, and more. 

  • Upgrade Your Service Desk Support

    Deliver effective on-demand support to students and staff with fast and easy connection workflows, technician management, and more. 

Key Benefits

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All-in-One Remote Access, Support, and Management Solution

Leverage one console for remote access, endpoint management, and service desk support. 

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Ease of Use and Efficiency

Deploy and set up in minutes! Intuitive interface and features make it easy for not only IT to manage devices, users, and access permissions but also for end users to request support. 

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Resolve Issues Faster

Reduce time-to-fix with easy management of open support issues, powerful routing of support requests, optimized technician management and collaboration workflows.  

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Cost Savings

Reduce IT costs and save up to 50% than our alternative solutions with more premium features and consolidated platform for IT support.

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Superior Customer Support

Talk directly to an expert anytime you need it, regardless of company size. If you want to talk to a live person, rather than chat or email, we make that easy, too.

Security Is Our Top Priority

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Advanced Security Features

Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.

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Standards and Compliance

Splashtop is ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.

Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.

Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.

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Secure Infrastructure

Splashtop not only offers robust cloud infrastructure hosted on AWS for secure networking and computing, but we also provide on-prem options for those who prefer or require local hosting solutions. Our commitment to security extends across all platforms, adopting industry best practices in development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Discover more about how we safeguard your computers, users, and data.

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Featured Case Study

Virginia Tech Remotely Supports Over 2,200 Devices Across 140 Sites

Increasing efficiency and reducing costs of IT teams by using remote access.

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Featured Case Study

Confederation College Uses Splashtop for Remote Computer Lab Access and IT Support

Students can remotely access on-campus computers, and IT teams can provide on-demand support to remote users.

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Featured Case Study

St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf Increases Security and Expands Remote Support

Splashtop Enterprise enables a two-person IT team to support 300+ devices and monitor security cameras.

Read More

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