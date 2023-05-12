Secure, Efficient IT Helpdesk Solution for Schools and Universities
Streamline remote IT support, minimize technology disruptions, and deliver a better experience to students and teachers.
Remotely Access Computers and Devices to Provide Remote Support
Remotely access any classroom, student, or staff devices with high-performance, reliable remote connections to computers, iPads. Chromebooks, digital displays and more for quick troubleshooting and resolution.
Manage and Monitor Endpoints
Leverage unattended access, monitoring, and management features to automate your IT tasks, such as software updates, system monitoring and maintenance, and more.
Upgrade Your Service Desk Support
Deliver effective on-demand support to students and staff with fast and easy connection workflows, technician management, and more.
Key Benefits
All-in-One Remote Access, Support, and Management Solution
Leverage one console for remote access, endpoint management, and service desk support.
Ease of Use and Efficiency
Deploy and set up in minutes! Intuitive interface and features make it easy for not only IT to manage devices, users, and access permissions but also for end users to request support.
Resolve Issues Faster
Reduce time-to-fix with easy management of open support issues, powerful routing of support requests, optimized technician management and collaboration workflows.
Cost Savings
Reduce IT costs and save up to 50% than our alternative solutions with more premium features and consolidated platform for IT support.
Superior Customer Support
Talk directly to an expert anytime you need it, regardless of company size. If you want to talk to a live person, rather than chat or email, we make that easy, too.
Security Is Our Top Priority
Secure Infrastructure
Splashtop's cloud infrastructure is hosted on AWS and provides a secure networking and computing environment. We adopt industry best practices in our development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Learn more about how we keep your computers, users, and data safe.
Advanced Security Features
Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.
Standards and Compliance
Splashtop is GDPR and SOC 2 compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.
Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.
Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.
Featured Case Study
St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf Increases Security and Expands Remote Support
Splashtop Enterprise enables a two-person IT team to support 300+ devices and monitor security cameras.
Featured Case Study
Virginia Tech Remotely Supports Over 2,200 Devices Across 140 Sites
Increasing efficiency and reducing costs of IT teams by using remote access.
Featured Case Study
Confederation College Uses Splashtop for Remote Computer Lab Access and IT Support
Students can remotely access on-campus computers, and IT teams can provide on-demand support to remote users.
