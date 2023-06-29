Control Who Has Access to Your Company's Wi-Fi & LAN
Why Choose Foxpass
Over 40% of data breaches stem from compromised user credentials, while an astounding 99% of breaches that involve the misuse of privileges can be traced back to internal threats, such as former employees. The enhanced Wi-Fi access control that our service offers can significantly reduce the risk of breaches arising from these particular threats.
Features of Foxpass, a Splashtop Company
Username and Password Auth
Network (Wi-Fi & LAN) access control (control who has access to your Wi-Fi) by granting each user a unique username and password they can use on any device. There is no need for an MDM or agents for this method.
Certificate Based Auth
Boost Wi-Fi security with Foxpass's Certificate-based authentication. This method, authenticating devices rather than passwords, neutralizes brute force and password spraying attacks.
Logs/Visibility
Maintain clarity with Foxpass's Logs/Visibility feature. You can review the prior 24 hour’s RADIUS & LDAP logs. With the enhanced logging add-on, review up to 90 days and/or stream logs to an SIEM like Splunk or SumoLogic via Amazon Kinesis.
Take Control of Your Network with Foxpass Today
Efficiently manage network access with Foxpass. Enjoy top-tier security, seamless integration, and reduced risk.
- Reduce the "Man-in-the-Middle" threat from attackers who may set up a spoofed network with the same name, or Wi-Fi eavesdropping
- Certificate-based RADIUS neutralizes brute-force attacks, credential stuffing & password spraying
- Helps achieve SOC2, ISO 27001, NIST, HIPAA & PCI compliance
- Easily onboard and offboard employees; -Synchronizes with existing SSO (Google, Azure, Okta, Active Directory, etc.), automatically revoking network access when an employee leaves.
Their support is second to none. I wish other SaaS companies are as responsive and helpful as they are. When you have an issue with IT infrastructure, you don't want to wait around while your employees lose productivity.
Andrew Jo - Principle Software Engineer, Verdigris
Working with the Foxpass team on initial setup was a great experience. Once we had Foxpass in place, it's been one of the few systems that really are "set it and forget it.
Todd Poletiek - Director of IT, NextDoor
