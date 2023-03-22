The global remote desktop software market recently reached $1.92 billion, showing the increasing popularity of using any device to remotely control computers from anywhere.

The way in which businesses operate has changed significantly in recent years, and remote desktop software has become a widely used solution. Splashtop is one of the best remote desktop tools available, being highly secure, reliable, and easy to operate. You can use Splashtop on iOS devices such as iPhones and iPads to access and control your computer from any location.

Keep reading for 5 reasons why Splashtop is the best iOS remote desktop app.

1. Access Computers From Anywhere

The main purpose of remote desktop software is to give the user access to a computer from a remote location. With Splashtop, you can use any iOS device, such as an iPad or iPhone, to connect to a computer from anywhere in the world. You'll then have complete control over the computer as if you were sitting right in front of it.

This has several applications, and one of the most common is for business use. Many companies have made use of remote work over the years, but recently, the usage has greatly increased. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, almost every business in the world that could support remote working has implemented it in some way and remote desktop software is one of the best tools to make that possible.

With Splashtop, your workers can access their work computers from wherever they are. They can then work from home, or even elsewhere if they're traveling. This presents an incredibly flexible work environment that offers several benefits to all types of businesses.

Educational facilities also make use of remote desktop software. Remote working by school staff, and remote learning also became far more common as a result of the pandemic. Students can use software that they usually wouldn't be able to access without being at school.

You can even make use of Splashtop for personal use. If you travel a lot, you may want to access your home computer while on the road. If you've set Splashtop up on your computer and have an iOS device with the Splashtop app installed, you can do this whenever you want.

2. High-Performance Remote Connections

The internet has advanced a huge amount in recent decades, leading to many changes in the way we use it. A while back, remote desktop access wasn't possible, but even now that it is, not all applications perform as well as people might like.

If you're looking for the best remote desktop app for iOS, Splashtop offers various benefits, but one that is crucial is its performance. You want to be able to establish a strong connection so that all interactions happen quickly and efficiently, and not all remote desktop platforms can support a stable enough connection.

Splashtop supports 4K streaming so you can always expect a crystal clear image. It's also capable of 40fps, so even if you're watching videos on a remote device, everything will be smooth. Audio will also come through crystal clear, which is ideal for streaming media or editing audio/video files.

Latency is kept low, so any interactions you make will happen in real-time without delay. This is ideal for a fast-paced working environment where you don't want to be slowed down by a poor connection.

All processes are done on the remote computer and displayed on the device you're using. This means that even if you're using an iPhone, you'll still be able to utilize the full computing capabilities of the computer you're connected to. You can also configure Splashtop to improve performance.

Splashtop itself requires minimal CPU utilization. This allows more power for processing whatever applications you need to use. Overall, you can expect Splashtop to provide top-end performance at all times.

3. Cross-Platform Support

Splashtop works great as an iOS remote desktop solution. But one of the main advantages is that it works with various operating systems, and offers cross-platform support.

You can install the Splashtop Business App on your iOS devices, and you'll then be able to connect to any of your computers from your iPhone or iPad, including Windows, Mac, and Linux machines.

This can be incredibly beneficial for businesses that want to let their employees work remotely using their own devices. They won't need to purchase any specific hardware, and the computers that your company already owns will have no issue running Splashtop. The same applies to schools and other educational facilities.

4. Highly Secure

In today's world, cybersecurity has never been more important. Cybercrime is always on the rise, and hackers are constantly finding new ways to launch attacks.

On average, a data breach will cost a business with 500 employees or less $2.98 million, so you want to do everything you can to avoid such an occurrence. When using remote desktop software, you might be concerned that the connection between off-site devices and your company network could present some vulnerabilities.

Splashtop uses highly secure cloud infrastructure. It offers 24/7 intrusion detection along with various defense mechanisms to keep businesses and users safe. Splashtop maintains industry best practices to ensure high-grade security.

Splashtop has several advanced features to help provide a secure remote desktop environment. This includes features such as:

Two-factor authentication

Endpoint MFA

Single-sign on integration

Remote connection notification

Idle session timeout

Full session audit logging

All of this will help provide secure remote access, so only those with permission will be able to connect to your computers. Every remote session also uses 256-bit encryption and TLS (transport layer security) to protect all data between any devices in use.

There are various industry standards that Splashtop adheres to. This includes HIPAA, PCI, FERPA, and more. Splashtop has no access to any data or applications that someone uses during a remote session, helping to maintain privacy.

5. Easy to Set Up and Use

One concern many people have with remote desktop software is that it might be complicated. Fortunately, Splashtop is easy to install, and even easier to use. Setting up Splashtop involves 4 simple steps.

Once you’re set up, all you need to do to access your computer is open the Splashtop app on your iOS device, and then select the computer you want to control to launch the remote connection.

Get Started With iOS Remote Desktop Access by Splashtop for Free

Splashtop's iOS remote desktop app is one of the best remote desktop solutions available. Try Splashtop for free today to see for yourself how easy remote computer control can be from your iOS device.

Get started

