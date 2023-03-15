Use a Mouse to Control Remote Desktop From iPad & iPhone

With iOS 13 introducing mouse support, you can control your remote desktop with a mouse when remote connecting from an iPad or iPhone iOS device.

Working remotely from your iPad and iPhone just got a lot easier.

Splashtop enables remote access to Windows and Mac computers from iOS devices. With the Splashtop iOS app, you can remote into your computer and view the screen in real time on your iPad or iPhone. You can remotely control the computer, open files, and more using the iOS touch based interface.

But now with iOS 13 making it possible to use a mouse with iPhones and iPads, you can control your remote desktop with a mouse when remoting from your iOS device!

How to Use iOS Mouse Support to Control Your Remote Computer

Using a Mouse While Remote Accessing a Computer From an iPad with Splashtop

All you need to do is set up your Bluetooth or wired mouse to your iPad or iPhone (see below for instructions) and you’ll be all set! You won’t need to adjust any settings in the Splashtop app to use the mouse while in app.

As demonstrated in the video above, it’s important to remember that the mouse support feature in the iOS 13 update is meant to mimic the iOS touch based interface. This means that when using a mouse while remoting from an iOS device to a computer, you have to use it the same way you would use your fingers to control the screen.

Clicking represents a touch. To connect to your remote computer, open the Splashtop app and simply click the computer you want to connect to.

Holding down a click is like holding your finger down on the device screen. To scroll on an iOS device, you would need to hold your finger on the screen and move it up and down. So, when remoting into your computer, click and hold the mouse and then move the cursor up and down to scroll.

If you’re already familiar with the iOS interface, then this should be very easy to pick up. If not, it’s a quick learning curve. In no time you’ll feel more in control of your computer when accessing it from an iPhone or iPad!

How to Set Up Mouse Support on iPad or iPhone

To connect your mouse to your iPad or iPhone, follow the steps below:

Set Up Bluetooth Mouse to iPad or iPhone

Open the Settings app Select Accessibility Select Touch Select the AssistiveTouch toggle – this will open a new menu Select the AssistiveTouch toggle at the top to turn it on In the same menu, select Pointing Devices Select B l uetooth Devices Set your Bluetooth mouse to pairing mode. You should see a prompt to pair your mouse. Select Pair Your mouse should now be connected! You’ll see the circular cursor on screen once connected.

Set Up Wired Mouse to iPad or iPhone

Follow instructions 1-5 above to make sure AssistiveTouch is turned on. After that, all you need to do is plug in your mouse and it should start working!

Edit Mouse Settings on iPad or iPhone

Once your Bluetooth or wired mouse is connected to your iOS device, you can customize a few of its settings from within the AssistiveTouch menu. You can edit the tracking speed, edit cursor size and color, and more.

You can also select Pointing Devices and then select your mouse to customize the mouse buttons. For example, you can set the right click to be the home button.

