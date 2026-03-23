Remote Control from iPad to Computer

Remote desktop software is becoming a vital piece of our technological toolkit. In fact, projections show that the remote desktop software market will reach a size of $7.22 billion by 2029.
Technology is always advancing, creating new possibilities. Controlling a computer using a wireless connection is the latest trend in computing. Remote desktop control can provide a range of benefits for people in both their work lives and personal lives.
Many people aren't aware of the capabilities of remote desktop control. One thing that surprises many is that it can be done using a range of devices - even something as convenient as an iPad. Splashtop is one of the most secure, reliable ways to do this, and you can use it from anywhere with an internet connection.
For a rundown of what iPad remote control involves and why it's useful, keep reading.
Why Use an iPad for Remote PC Control
Using an iPad for remote PC control offers several advantages, making it an ideal tool for various professional and personal scenarios. Here are some key reasons to consider using an iPad for remote PC control:
Portability and Convenience
The iPad is lightweight and portable, making it easy to carry around whether you're traveling, commuting, or simply moving around your home or office. Its slim design and long battery life ensure that you have a reliable device for remote access without being tethered to a desk or power outlet.
Touchscreen Interface
The iPad’s touchscreen interface provides a natural and intuitive way to interact with your remote PC. Tasks like navigating the desktop, selecting files, and using applications are streamlined with touch gestures, offering a more engaging and efficient user experience compared to traditional mouse and keyboard controls.
High-Resolution Display
iPads come with high-resolution Retina displays that offer sharp and clear visuals. This makes it easier to view detailed information, graphics, and videos from your remote PC, enhancing productivity and reducing eye strain during prolonged use.
Versatility in Use
An iPad can be used for a wide range of activities beyond remote PC control, such as browsing the web, managing emails, and using various productivity apps. This versatility allows you to switch seamlessly between different tasks, making the iPad a multifunctional tool in your daily routine.
Enhanced Mobility and Productivity for Professionals
For professionals who need to access their work PC while on the go, the iPad provides a practical solution. Whether you're attending meetings, visiting clients, or working from different locations, you can maintain access to your PC's files and applications, ensuring continuity and efficiency in your work.
Secure and Reliable Access
Using remote access software like Splashtop on an iPad ensures secure and reliable connections to your PC. Splashtop offers robust security features, including encryption and two-factor authentication, protecting your data and privacy during remote sessions.
Remotely Control a Computer From an iPad
Using an iPad along with remote desktop software can provide a convenient solution for many users. You can access a remote computer from anywhere in the world as long as you have a reliable internet connection.
With remote desktop for iPad, you can control every aspect of the computer you're connecting to. This includes software, files, and any other functions. iPads don't offer all of the same features and functions as desktop computers, but you'll be able to easily use them on an iPad while controlling a computer with Splashtop.
People have been working remotely for a long time, but since the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of remote work has increased dramatically. Remote access software has made this a far more viable solution for many companies worldwide.
People are no longer limited to using a computer in person. While this may not be entirely essential for portable devices like laptops, it can be incredibly useful when it comes to desktop computers.
All you need to do is open the Splashtop application on your iPad, and from there you can connect to any computer you have set up under your account. As you'll have full control, it will feel as though you're sitting right in front of your desktop. To make things more natural, you can even connect a keyboard and mouse to your iPad, giving you more control of the remote computer.
Benefits of Using Splashtop to Remotely Control a Computer from iPad
Splashtop is one of the best pieces of remote control software on the market. It offers a range of benefits that make it ideal for various uses.
Work From Anywhere
The main purpose of remote desktop software is that it allows you to connect to another computer from anywhere in the world. People often use this in their personal lives, but it's generally used a lot more for work.
People can work from home, which has become incredibly popular in recent years. It's preferable to many workers as they can stay at home with kids/pets, and don't have to worry about a commute to work. It's also beneficial for companies as they don't need to rent out as much office space, and the cost of things like utility bills goes down.
On top of this, people can work while traveling. This opens up all kinds of doors for people who want to live a more nomadic lifestyle. As long as they've got Splashtop and an iPad, they can get on with work while on a train, at the beach, and even when abroad.
Portability
A desktop computer is far from portable. You would realistically need a vehicle to transport it from one place to the other. On top of the computer itself, you'd need to take the monitor, keyboard, mouse, and possibly some other pieces of hardware.
Unless you're moving it to place it somewhere else permanently, you're never going to want to move a desktop computer around. An iPad, however, is much easier to transport.
It's lightweight and can easily fit into a bag, so you can take it wherever you want, even when you're getting about on foot. It's a level of convenience that wasn't possible until quite recently.
Extend the Power of Your Computer
Splashtop doesn't just give you a solution to use an iPad to remotely control a computer, but it will give you access to all of the processing power that a computer has. iPads are high-quality pieces of tech, but their size presents certain limitations. A desktop computer will often be far more powerful.
When connected through Splashtop, all processes are handled by the computer you're connected to. As long as your internet connection is stable, you'll be able to smoothly run all applications in real-time.
How to Set Up and Use Splashtop for Remote Access from iPad to Computer
Setting up and using Splashtop for remote access from your iPad to your computer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started:
Step 1: Create a Splashtop Account
Begin by creating a Splashtop account if you don’t already have one. Visit the Splashtop website and sign up for an account. You can choose from various plans based on your needs, including free trials to explore the service.
Step 2: Install Splashtop Streamer on Your Computer
On the computer you wish to access remotely, download and install the Splashtop Streamer. Visit the Splashtop download page and select the appropriate version for your operating system. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation. Once installed, log in with your Splashtop account credentials to register your computer.
Step 3: Install Splashtop Business App on Your iPad
Next, download and install the Splashtop Business App on your iPad. Go to the App Store and download the Splashtop Busisness app. Open the app and log in with your Splashtop account credentials.
Step 4: Launch the Splashtop Business App on Your iPad
After logging in, you will see a list of computers associated with your account. Select the computer you wish to access.
Step 5: Control Your Computer Remotely
Once connected, you will see your computer’s desktop on your iPad. You can now control your computer as if you were sitting in front of it. Use touch gestures to navigate, open applications, and perform tasks. Splashtop’s intuitive interface makes it easy to interact with your remote computer, ensuring a seamless user experience.
Step 6: Optimize Your Remote Session
Splashtop offers various settings to optimize your remote session. You can adjust display quality based on your internet connection, enable sound to hear audio from your remote computer, and use on-screen shortcuts for common tasks. Explore these settings in the app to enhance your remote access experience.
By following these steps, you can easily set up and use Splashtop to access your computer remotely from your iPad, ensuring you stay productive and connected from anywhere.
Security and Privacy Considerations for iPad Remote Access
Using the Splashtop remote desktop iOS app for remote access from your iPad ensures a secure and private connection to your computer. Splashtop employs industry-standard security features, including 256-bit AES encryption and TLS to protect your data during transmission.
Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of security, requiring both your password and a verification code to access your account. Device authentication ensures that only authorized devices can connect to your computer. Splashtop also provides regular updates to address security vulnerabilities, maintaining robust protection against threats.
Additionally, Splashtop complies with industry standards such as SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI, ensuring that your data privacy and security are upheld. These features collectively offer peace of mind, knowing that your remote sessions are secure and your information is protected.
Why Use Splashtop for iPad Remote Control?
There are various remote desktop solutions available, but Splashtop stands out among them. It offers various features that aren't found with every remote desktop application. This includes things like:
Connect to a single device from an entire list
Connect with just a click
Cross-platform compatibility (Windows, Mac, and Linux)
High-speed connections for real-time control
Can be used by businesses, individuals, and educational facilities
A range of pricing plans
Using a Splashtop remote device like an iPad to connect to your desktop can be incredibly helpful.
Try Splashtop for Free
iPad remote control offers a range of benefits for businesses, individuals, and educational facilities. You can use it to connect to a computer from any location in the world, giving you full control of it through an iPad.
Splashtop offers all of this and more. With various pricing plans, you can easily find the perfect solution for you or your business. We even offer a free trial so you can determine if Splashtop meets your needs before committing to a plan.
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