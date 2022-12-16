What is Remote Learning? And How Remote Access Can Help

Remote learning enables students, teachers, and educational content to remain connected when not physically present. Here are some ways technology enables remote learning and why schools should consider remote access software.

With the COVID-19 pandemic in full force, over 60% of enrolled students worldwide are affected by school closures (Unesco). This has brought a multitude of challenges for teachers and students.

Although it may seem impossible for schools and institutions to continue functioning, remote learning can provide a solution to these problems.

Remote Learning

Remote learning provides an opportunity for students and teachers to stay connected with one another from the comfort and safety of their homes. Students and teachers can use their devices at home to stay engaged with each other and the lesson content.

Virtual classroom tools allow teachers to give live lectures while simultaneously giving students the opportunity to interact with one another in isolated groups akin to a classroom setting. Collaborative software gives students the ability to work together on a file in real-time and provides an easy way to access and share files across multiple users.

These types of remote learning software allow educators and students to stay engaged regardless of the physical and time constraints.

Remote Access for Remote Learning

In today’s world where students do much of their schoolwork from a computer, school districts and colleges should consider adding a remote access solution to their remote learning toolkit.

Some students may lack the necessary software on their home device to do their work. This is especially challenging for students who require licensed software to complete their assignments such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects) or Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Many of these tools don’t offer free versions for students. Also, many students are using Chromebooks or other devices that aren’t powerful enough to run certain software programs, like video editing tools, audio production, and graphic design.

This is why a remote access tool like Splashtop for remote labs is so valuable in remote learning environments.

Splashtop allows schools and colleges to leverage their existing computer labs and purchased software licenses. With Splashtop, students and teachers are able to access and remotely control school computers from any other device, and from anywhere in the world.

During remote connections, students can take control of the remote computer and use it as if they were sitting in front of it. This ensures they can use the necessary software programs they need for their education – even when accessing from a Chromebook!

Try Splashtop for Remote Labs for Free

Splashtop for remote labs is best solution for schools and colleges to give students and faculty remote access to school computers. Users can remotely access Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.

Contact us to learn more and get started for free.

Contact Us