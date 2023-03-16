How to Remote Access your Computer from an iPhone

Use your iPhone to remotely access and control your desktop computer from anywhere else in the world. Always have access to your computer when you have your iPhone with you.

The iPhone is one of the most powerful, versatile devices of all time. The ability to make phone calls is just a tiny portion of the device's capabilities. With access to the internet and seemingly unlimited iOS apps, the iPhone allows you to work from just about anywhere.

But there are times when you need to access your computer. Maybe you need to access a certain file or run a certain app to complete a task.

Fortunately, with Splashtop's remote access from iPhone, you can access your Windows PC or Mac computer from your iPhone. All you need is a Splashtop user account and internet access.

Splashtop allows you to remotely control your computer from an iPhone. During remote connections, you can access any file saved to the remote computer. You can also use any software application that runs on your desktop computer (such as Word, Excel, Photoshop, video editing tools, and more).

The Splashtop remote desktop app for iPhone is fast, easy, secure, and free to try!

How to remotely access your computer from an iPhone:

Sign up for your free trial of Splashtop Business Access (no credit card or commitment required). Follow the simple instructions to download and install the Splashtop Business iOS on your iPhone. Download and install the Splashtop Streamer on all the Windows PCs and Macs you want to access. That’s it! Simply open the Splashtop Business App on your phone and select the remote computer you want to access to initiate the remote connection. Enjoy lightning-fast remote access from your iPhone!

This is not some stripped-down, limited remote access from iPhone app. You will have the experience of being right in front of your desktop computer from anywhere. You can even use a mouse while remote controlling your computer from an iPhone.

Splashtop is fast, reliable, secure, and easy to deploy. With a global server infrastructure, 256-bit AES encryption, device authentication, and simple deployment, accessing your computer remotely from an iPhone is safe and straightforward.

Get Started for Free

Sign up for the free trial of Splashtop Business Access. You will find yourself ready to use your iPhone to remotely access and control your desktop in minutes. It will be like never having to be away from your desktop.

Free Trial