Zoho Assist: Overview, Challenges & Security Risks

When businesses want to support remote and hybrid workforces, they need remote access support tools that enable employees to work from any device and allow IT agents to assist users from anywhere. A safe, reliable, and efficient solution is vital for secure remote work. Many organizations turn to Zoho Assist for their remote access needs, but is it the best choice for their business?
If you’ve ever wondered “What is Zoho Assist used for, anyways?” or want to know if Zoho Assist software is right for you, we’re here to help. It’s time to take a look at Zoho Assist, its challenges, and some viable Zoho alternatives you might want to know about.
What is Zoho Assist?
Zoho Assist is a remote support solution used for remote access and IT troubleshooting. It includes several features designed to help users and IT teams access remote devices, including screen sharing, file transfer, and integrations with other Zoho solutions.
Zoho Assist works on mobile and desktop apps, and can run on a variety of platforms and operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS.
Zoho Assist Challenges: What are the Key Drawbacks?
Zoho Assist is not without its downsides. Commonly-cited issues include:
The high prices for premium features make it an unexpectedly expensive option for budget-conscious businesses.
Limited recording options that make saving sessions for reporting and IT compliance a challenge.
Lag or connectivity issues during remote sessions and screen sharing can slow down productivity.
Lack of customization options, which means businesses with specific needs or workflows can’t adjust Zoho Assist to match their needs.
Difficulty canceling when the prices get too high or users no longer need Zoho's service.
How Secure is Zoho Assist? A Look at the Security Protocols and Risks
Cybersecurity remains one of the most important aspects of remote access and support. Helping users and IT teams access remote devices is great, but you must also ensure that unauthorized users are kept out.
Zoho, as a company, has encountered security issues in the past, such as in 2021, when hackers exploited vulnerabilities in their solution to compromise multiple companies.
Why Splashtop’s Security Features Make It a Better Choice Than Zoho Assist
If you want a truly powerful, reliable, and secure remote access and support solution, look no further than Splashtop. Splashtop provides robust, user-friendly, and feature-rich remote access technology, all at a lower price than Zoho Assist.
Splashtop is built with security in mind and includes a wide array of features designed to protect users, accounts, and data. Splashtop’s security features include:
Multi-level password security
Screen auto-lock
Session idle timeout
Remote connection notifications
Intrusion detection and defense mechanisms
End-to-end encryption (256-bit AES encryption)
Continuous monitoring and activity tracking
And more
As a result, Splashtop is fully compliant with multiple industry and government standards and regulations, including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR. Splashtop can also support businesses that must meet regulations like PCI, FERPA, and HIPAA compliance.
Security should never be an afterthought, and Splashtop strives to ensure every remote session is safe and protected from prying eyes or bad actors. So when you want secure and powerful remote access, Splashtop has what you need.
Discover the Power of Secure, Reliable Remote Access with Splashtop: Start Your Free Trial
While Splashtop’s security is top-notch, that’s just the start of everything that makes it a great remote access and support solution. Splashtop makes it easy for employees to access their devices from anywhere and empowers IT agents to support end users from any device, anywhere.
With Splashtop, your teams can connect to their work devices from any device, anywhere, so their projects, software, and tools are never out of reach. This unlocks unprecedented mobility and ease of access, helping remote and hybrid employees efficiently work from anywhere.
Splashtop brings businesses a wide array of powerful features, including:
High-performance remote access
Cross-platform remote access, so you can connect to any device from any device.
Drag-and-drop file transfer.
Multi-monitor remote desktop, so users can view multiple monitors on one screen.
Remote reboot and wake-on-LAN.
Remote print, USB device redirection, remote stylus, and mic passthrough.
Screen sharing and chat.
And much, much more.
