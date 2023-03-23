TeamViewer 14 Alternative – Why You’re Better Off With Splashtop

If you’re in the market for a new remote access and/or remote support solution, then you’ll be better off choosing Splashtop over the latest version of TeamViewer. The recent announcement of TeamViewer 14 Final lists a few new features and performance enhancements (some of which are already in Splashtop) that are in the new version.

However, the truth of the matter is that you’ll get everything you need with Splashtop and pay far less for it.

In this article, we’ll go over how Splashtop compares to TeamViewer 14 and what you’ll get out of each option. Plus, before we go any further, it’s important to mention that you can get full access to the Splashtop solution of your choice for free for 7 days (no credit card or commitments required), so you can try Splashtop yourself and get the reassurance you need that you’re making the right decision before you purchase.

Here’s why you should hold off on that TeamViewer 14 download and try out Splashtop first.

Remote Access/Remote Support Feature Comparison

At the core, Splashtop and TeamViewer are both remote access solutions. Both give you fast remote connections to your computers and devices from any other device, from anywhere in the world. Both work across the most used operating systems (Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android), and both have simple user interfaces.

When it comes to the tools and features needed by business professionals, IT/Support teams, and help desk professionals, Splashtop has the same top features found in TeamViewer 14, including:

Fast remote access

File transfer (including drag-and-drop)

Chat (in and out of session)

Remote print

Remote wake

Remote reboot

Session recording

Screen sharing

Multi-to-Multi monitor support

User and computer management

Grouping

Logging

256-bit AES encryption

Both have the features you’ll need to complete your day-to-day tasks. You’ll be able to remotely control your computers or mobile devices and get your work done with ease.

The Price Difference

This is where Splashtop comes out as the clear choice. Whatever your use case, Splashtop can save you 50% or more when compared to TeamViewer 14's commercial plans. TeamViewer 14's commercial plans start at $508.92 per user per year*. Splashtop starts at $99 to $479 per year. The reason is that Splashtop has different solutions for different use cases.

With Splashtop, you’ll get a solution that’s designed to be exactly what you need. Do you want a remote desktop solution to access your computer while away? Do you need to support your users’ computers? Or do you need a way to provide on-demand remote support the moment your customer needs it? Whatever the use case, Splashtop has a solution that gives you fast remote access and the exact features you need.

Splashtop also has some of the performance enhancements and features that are new to TeamViewer 14, such as macOS Mojave Dark Mode support and the ability to view your users’ trusted devices.

See our Splashtop vs TeamViewer price comparison. You can also see our full comparison showing why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative.

Don’t just take our word for it, try Splashtop for free for 7 days. We guarantee you’ll be convinced that it is the best alternative to TeamViewer 14. Since we don’t require a credit card or force you into any commitments to get started, there’s no risk to getting set up right now. Select your Splashtop solution of choice to learn more, or click the button below to get started with Splashtop Business Access for a fast and simple remote desktop solutions.

Splashtop Business Access: for individuals and small teams who want to remotely access their computers.

Splashtop Remote Support: for MSPs who want to anytime, unattended remote access to their users’/clients’ computer to provide remote support.

Splashtop SOS: for Helpdesk and Support professionals who want to provide on-demand (quick support) remote support to their users’/clients’ devices.

* Source: TeamViewer US web site $49/month ($588/yr) list price for Single User plan, Mar 2023.

