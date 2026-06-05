Splashtop News and Updates - September 2017

The latest news and tips on Splashtop remote desktop, business, remote support and screen mirroring for personal, business and education.
Splashtop Remote Access and Remote Support
New feature added: See and control multiple monitors at the same time
Business Pros - Access your computers from anywhere. Just $6/month
IT Pros - need to access and manage computers - Get Remote Support
Blog: Remote Access, View and Control Android phones and tablets
Mirroring360 - Screen Mirroring + Screen Sharing
Special: 20% off Mirroring360 screen mirroring - Just $11.99!
Classroom and Education
Splashtop Personal
Splashtop Personal app available free for all platforms. Limited time.
Access your computer from anywhere with the Anywhere Access Pack
Top 10 Reasons to upgrade from Splashtop Personal to Splashtop Business