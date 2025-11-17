New Splashtop Features Coming Down the Pipe in 2018

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Thanks for a great 2017
The past year has been a great one for Splashtop. We accelerated our release schedule for Splashtop Remote Access and Splashtop Remote Support and delivered on the top-requested new features. Here are some highlights:
Access mobile devices (Android + iOS) with Splashtop Remote Support
UI + usability upgrade, in-session toolbar (for blank-screen, lock keyboard/mouse and more)
More to come in 2018
We have more exciting new things planned for Q1 2018 and beyond:
Portable Splashtop Business app
Multiple technicians to connect into the same machine
Multi-monitor to multi-monitor
Reboot + reconnect for SOS
New premium edition
And more…
Click here to see more of what we're working on for 2018!
Thanks again for your support and we’re looking forward to a fantastic 2018.
- The Splashtop Team