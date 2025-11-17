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New Splashtop Features Coming Down the Pipe in 2018

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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Thanks for a great 2017

The past year has been a great one for Splashtop. We accelerated our release schedule for Splashtop Remote Access and Splashtop Remote Support and delivered on the top-requested new features. Here are some highlights:

More to come in 2018

  • We have more exciting new things planned for Q1 2018 and beyond:

  • Portable Splashtop Business app

  • Multiple technicians to connect into the same machine

  • Multi-monitor to multi-monitor

  • Reboot + reconnect for SOS

  • New premium edition

  • And more…

Click here to see more of what we're working on for 2018!

Thanks again for your support and we’re looking forward to a fantastic 2018.
- The Splashtop Team

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