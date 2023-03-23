Skip to main content
New Splashtop Features Coming Down the Pipe in 2018

By Splashtop Team
Updated

This is a copy of an email that went out to our customers and past trial users. This online copy includes some extra links. If you didn't receive the email or have opted out of emails and want to receive emails from Splashtop again, sign up for our newsletter.

Thanks for a great 2017

The past year has been a great one for Splashtop. We accelerated our release schedule for Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support and SOS, and delivered on the top requested new features. Here are some highlights:

More to come in 2018

  • We have more exciting new things planned for Q1 2018 and beyond:

  • Portable Splashtop Business app

  • Multiple technicians to connect into the same machine

  • Multi-monitor to multi-monitor

  • Reboot + reconnect for SOS

  • New premium edition

  • And more…

Click here to see more of what we're working on for 2018!

Thanks again for your support and we’re looking forward to a fantastic 2018.

Business Access | Remote Support | SOS | Enterprise | Classroom | Mirroring360

