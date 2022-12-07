Splashtop Personal
Simple remote computer access for individual non-commercial use
The easiest and fastest way to remotely access your Mac or Windows PC from your tablet, smartphone, or another computer.
Use Splashtop Personal for free* on the local network to access your home computer from the comfort of your couch or bedroom. Plus, use Splashtop from anywhere across the Internet by subscribing to Anywhere Access Pack.
Subscription Options
$4.99/month or $16.99/year
Anywhere Access Pack
Our global server infrastructure will ensure that you can access your computers remotely from anywhere and your sessions are always fully secure.
$16.99/year
Productivity Pack
Add live annotation and on-screen shortcuts when connecting from your iPad and Android tablets by subscribing to the Productivity Pack.
Not available for iPhone.
Starting at $5/month
Splashtop Business Access
Boost your remote access with up to 60 fps advanced performance architecture.
Get additional features such as multi-monitor support, file transfer, remote print, group licensing, priority live technical support, and more!
Free Remote Access for Personal Use
Splashtop Personal is free* for personal, non-commercial use on your local home network. Access up to 5 computers that are not used for business or commercial purposes from the comfort of your couch or bedroom using an iPhone, iPad, or Android device for mobile remote access, or access your remote computer from another computer.
*Free in your local home network. Subscription is required to connect from an outside network.
Splashtop Personal Features
Access Everything
Access all the apps, files, videos, and music on your computer. View and edit Microsoft Office and PDF files. Browse the web using Chrome, IE, and Firefox with full Flash and Java support. Play graphics-intensive PC and Mac games. Enjoy your entire video and music library. And more!
Broad Device Support
Access your Mac and Windows PC from practically any mobile device or computer. Splashtop Personal works across multiple operating systems.
For Non-Commercial Use Only
Splashtop Personal is for non-commercial use only, to access a maximum of 5 computers. Get Splashtop Business if you will be using Splashtop for work.