Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial

Splashtop Personal

Simple remote computer access for individual non-commercial use

Get the AppExplore All Products

The easiest and fastest way to remotely access your Mac or Windows PC from your tablet, smartphone, or another computer.

Use Splashtop Personal for free* on the local network to access your home computer from the comfort of your couch or bedroom. Plus, use Splashtop from anywhere across the Internet by subscribing to Anywhere Access Pack.

Subscription Options

Explore All Products

$4.99/month or $16.99/year

Anywhere Access Pack

Our global server infrastructure will ensure that you can access your computers remotely from anywhere and your sessions are always fully secure.

Buy Now

$16.99/year

Productivity Pack

Add live annotation and on-screen shortcuts when connecting from your iPad and Android tablets by subscribing to the Productivity Pack.

Not available for iPhone.

Buy Now

Starting at $5/month

Splashtop Business Access

Boost your remote access with up to 60 fps advanced performance architecture.

Get additional features such as multi-monitor support, file transfer, remote print, group licensing, priority live technical support, and more!

Buy Now

Free Remote Access for Personal Use

Splashtop Personal is free* for personal, non-commercial use on your local home network. Access up to 5 computers that are not used for business or commercial purposes from the comfort of your couch or bedroom using an iPhone, iPad, or Android device for mobile remote access, or access your remote computer from another computer.

*Free in your local home network. Subscription is required to connect from an outside network.

Download Now

Splashtop Personal Features

  • Access Everything

    Access all the apps, files, videos, and music on your computer. View and edit Microsoft Office and PDF files. Browse the web using Chrome, IE, and Firefox with full Flash and Java support. Play graphics-intensive PC and Mac games. Enjoy your entire video and music library. And more!

  • Broad Device Support

    Access your Mac and Windows PC from practically any mobile device or computer. Splashtop Personal works across multiple operating systems.

  • For Non-Commercial Use Only

    Splashtop Personal is for non-commercial use only, to access a maximum of 5 computers. Get Splashtop Business if you will be using Splashtop for work.

Looking for more powerful remote access?

Try Splashtop Business Access

Starting at $5/monthLearn More

Ready to Get Started?

Get the App

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.