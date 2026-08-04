Monthly Billing Now Available for Splashtop Remote Support

Managing endpoints is rarely a fixed, one-time need. Device counts change, teams grow, new security priorities come up, and IT teams often need a practical way to improve patching, monitoring, and automation without locking into more software than they are ready to use.
Splashtop AEM gives IT teams a flexible way to manage endpoints with monthly billing available. That means teams can start with the devices they need to manage now, evaluate how endpoint automation fits into their workflow, and scale when they are ready.
For organizations with more predictable endpoint management needs, annual billing is also available and saves 16% compared to monthly billing. This gives teams the option to start flexibly or commit annually when they are ready to standardize Splashtop AEM across their environment.
Why Flexible Billing Matters for Endpoint Management
Endpoint management needs are not always predictable. A team may need to manage more devices after hiring, a new office rollout, a client onboarding, or a short-term project. Security priorities can also change quickly when a new patching requirement, audit request, or software vulnerability creates urgency.
Flexible billing gives IT teams more control over how they start and scale. Instead of committing to a larger endpoint management rollout before the plan is fully defined, teams can begin with the endpoints that need attention now and expand as needs become clearer.
For teams that already know Splashtop AEM will be part of their long-term endpoint management strategy, annual billing offers a lower total cost. Annual billing saves 16% compared to monthly billing, making it the better fit for organizations with stable endpoint counts and a clear rollout plan.
What Splashtop AEM Helps IT Teams Manage
Splashtop AEM helps IT teams improve endpoint visibility, automate routine maintenance, and respond faster when devices need attention. Instead of relying on manual checks or disconnected tools, teams can manage key endpoint workflows from the Splashtop console.
With Splashtop AEM, IT teams can:
Automate OS and third-party patch management
Monitor endpoint health and device status
View hardware and software inventory
Identify vulnerabilities with CVE insights
Prioritize updates based on endpoint risk
Configure alerts for important system issues
Use automated remediation to address common problems
Run scripts and tasks across multiple endpoints
Apply policy-based controls for more consistent device management
This gives teams a more practical way to stay ahead of endpoint issues, reduce repetitive work, and keep devices better maintained across distributed environments.
When Monthly Billing Makes Sense
Monthly billing is a good fit when you need endpoint management flexibility before committing to a longer-term plan. It gives your team room to start smaller, validate your workflows, and adjust as your environment changes.
Monthly billing may make sense if:
You are starting with a small group of endpoints before expanding
Your managed device count changes often
You are onboarding a new client, department, or location
You want to test patching and automation workflows first
You need better endpoint visibility now while still planning your long-term toolset
You manage seasonal, temporary, or project-based endpoint needs
This makes monthly billing a practical option for teams that need to move quickly, but still want control over how they scale Splashtop AEM across their devices.
Get Started With Splashtop AEM
Endpoint management needs can change, and your billing should give you enough flexibility to manage that change. With Splashtop AEM, you can choose monthly billing when you want to start small, test workflows, or support changing endpoint counts.
When your team is ready for a longer-term rollout, annual billing helps reduce total cost by saving 16% compared to monthly billing.
Start your Splashtop AEM free trial and choose the billing option that fits your endpoint management needs.