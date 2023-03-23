Splashtop News and Updates - November 2018

SubscribeNewsletterRSS Feed
Share This
Splashtop News & Updates
November 2018
The latest news and tips on Splashtop remote desktop, business, remote support and screen mirroring for IT, business, personal, and education.
Featured: Splashtop Announces Business Access Pro & Remote Support Premium
Check out the newest additions to the Splashtop lineup - Business Access Pro and Remote Support Premium. Try the new features now with a free trial!
Splashtop Business Access
Splashtop SOS
Add on-demand support to your Splashtop Business or Remote Support. Includes real time viewing of iOS and Android devices
Splashtop Remote Support for IT & MSPs
Managing Windows Updates with Splashtop Remote Support Premium
Classroom and Education
Control your computer from your tablet and annotate your screen. Teach from anywhere in the classroom.
Tips for creating an interactive and engaging classroom environment
Splashtop remote access solutions for school IT and support teams
Splashtop Personal
Top 10 Reasons to upgrade from Splashtop Personal to Business
Mirroring360 - Screen Mirroring & Sharing
Subscribe to our newsletter - Sign up at the bottom of this web page!