Splashtop’s New Performance Features Enable Remote Work for the Media & Entertainment Industry

Splashtop remote sessions just got even faster with multi-monitor 4k streaming at 40 frames per second (fps) and support for iMac Pro 27” Retina 5k workstations at low latency.

If you produce videos, VFX (visual effects), 3D animations, music, radio/ TV shows, or games, you are probably familiar with the struggle of working from home or while traveling. Either as a programmer, artist, designer, or technician, you might need to access resource-intensive software for graphics rendering, video editing or data assimilation software on a work computer that requires several terabytes of storage. This equipment costs tens of thousands of dollars and it is not possible to replicate such a set-up for each of your team members. Working remotely might not be a productive option for you without remote access software. Or even with a remote access solution, you might not be as effective due to streaming lag, low resolution, poor connections, and so on.

Use Splashtop to remotely access and control your high-end workstations from any computer or mobile device.

Now, with Splashtop’s new performance features, you can not only stream 4k/5k at 40fps, but can do that for multiple monitors simultaneously. You can access your ultra-high-resolution videos, models, other files and applications on your work stations as if you are sitting right in front of it!

Splashtop users in Media & Entertainment share their experience

Meteorologists putting together TV weather forecasts

"This is the first time we've done weather remotely. We log into the Baron weather system, prepare graphics, set-up sequences for shows, and operate the weather system entirely remotely. Splashtop has been instrumental in allowing our weather department to operate remotely while still using the full resources of our weather system." – Patrick Evans, KESQ News Channel 3 meteorologist and Host of Eye on the Desert

Video production teams remotely editing and rendering videos

"I have Splashtop installed on my home computer and use it to access my files and editing software from anywhere in the world. I travel a lot! So, when clients need me to send them a video or a photograph, I can access my editing program, render the video and send it to them, all from my phone or laptop. I’ve been able to take on more projects since I can travel more now without it affecting my work." – Marlon Torres, Owner of Torres Studios

Remotely viewing computer screens from multiple locations in a news studio

"We use Splashtop to remote into a computer that has a Microsoft Teams meeting that’s showing the multi viewer. All together, we have 3 different types of multi-viewers we can look at depending on the task at hand." – Kellie DiVeglia, Newscast Director @ WIS TV

Get secure remote access and enhanced user experience with Splashtop Business plans

With Splashtop’s remote access, you can securely access your work computer from literally anywhere and any device! You can do this in 3 easy steps:

Try for free or purchase a Splashtop Business Access Pro license (remote access for individuals and teams who want to work remotely). The new features are also available with Splashtop Remote Support (remote support for MSPs and IT departments) and Splashtop SOS (on-demand remote support for help desks) Install the Splashtop Streamer on your work computer Download the Splashtop Business app for your home Windows/Mac computer, iOs or Android tablet/mobile device, and launch the remote session!

With new high-performance features, you can be productive and deliver your projects on time while working remotely. You can edit videos, assimilate vast amounts of data, check rendering progress on files, develop and test game builds, paint, sculpt, and much more while you are at a remote location, while traveling or from home. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection!

Splashtop sessions are protected with multi-factor authentication, device authentication, TLS/SSL encryption, and many more security features. Additionally, Splashtop provides Single-Sign-On (SSO) capability with integration with AD, ADFS, AzureAD, and OKTA.

Prefer an on-premise solution?

Some organizations prefer an on-premise deployment for additional security and even faster performance. Splashtop provides you with an option to deploy a self-hosted solution, installed behind your firewall along with integration. Learn more about Splashtop On-Prem.

It’s faster and more secure than other remote access solutions

Are you currently using VPN or other remote desktop solutions? Splashtop is faster, more secure, easier and cost-effective to set up and scale for larger teams. Read how Splashtop offers better features than VPN/RDP, VNC, RD Gateway, and other remote access software.

