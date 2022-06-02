Splashtop, the Fastest Remote Desktop Solution, Just Got Even Faster

Supports 4K-quality streaming for remote video editing, game development, 3D design and other CPU-intensive activities

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28 2020 – Splashtop Inc., a leader in remote access and remote support solutions, announces that it has enhanced its remote desktop solution to support 4K-quality streaming. As a result, video editors, game developers, CAD/CAM users and others performing processing-intensive activities are now better equipped to work from home, without requiring physical access to their workplaces’ high-end workstations.

Enhanced Splashtop features include multi-monitor 4K streaming at 40 frames per second (fps), and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming, at low latency. A recent joint benchmark with NTT Docomo verified that Splashtop achieved 37 fps in a 4G/LTE environment and 60 fps in a 5G environment.

“I’m so glad to report that Splashtop’s remote access performance achieved over 60 fps on next gen 5G network, double the performance on a 4G network. We continue to work closely with Splashtop to imagine and deliver new possibilities through Docomo 5G Open Innovation Cloud.” said Mr. Motodaka, General Manager of Corporate Business Strategy, NTT Docomo.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from our customers in industries such as media & entertainment and architecture & design that with so many of their employees now working from home, they need the ability to remotely edit 4K videos, develop games and work on CAD/CAM applications,” said Splashtop CEO Mark Lee. “This latest Splashtop enhancement meets the new work-from-home high-end video editing and 3D design needs of these firms—and continues our leadership in delivering the best-in-class, high-performance remote desktop solution for our customers.”

Greatly Enhanced User Experience for 3D Designers, Architects, Video Editors, Game Developers

Splashtop has always been known for delivering a high-quality remote access experience for video-based and gaming applications. For example, Splashtop was awarded Best Mobile App at the 2012 CES, at which NVIDIA also showcased Splashtop at its CES press conference. But activities such as editing videos, designing games or creating complex 3D visualizations are far more difficult to do remotely, due to technical constraints of streaming data.

Splashtop achieved its new 4K streaming breakthrough by optimizing its encoding and decoding engine to take advantage of the latest hardware acceleration from Intel, NVIDIA and AMD. In doing so, Splashtop has taken remote access performance to the next level while reducing CPU utilization by over 50 percent—making more CPU headroom available for processing-intensive applications such as video editing software, gaming development engines and CAD/CAM applications.

Splashtop offers cloud as well as on-premise deployment, meeting different levels of security and compliance requirements. Multi-factor authentication, device authentication and TLS/SSL encryption are built in for secure remote access. Also available is single sign-on (SSO) capability with integration with ADFS, Azure AD, JumpCloud and Okta, to improve and simplify password management for both IT teams and users.

Studios as well as many game development companies use Splashtop to do remote video editing and game development, while architecture and industrial manufacturing firms use Splashtop to enable workers to access company 3D CAD/CAM workstations remotely from home.

Get Multi-Monitor 4K/5K Streaming with Splashtop Business Plans

These new performance features are available with Splashtop Business Access Pro, Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop On-Demand Support. Users can try for free or purchase a license to securely access their work computer from Windows/Mac computers and iOS or Android mobile devices. Organizations have the option of using either cloud or on-premise deployment.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers the best value and best-in-class remote access and remote support solutions to business professionals, managed service providers (MSPs), IT departments and helpdesks. Additionally, Splashtop collaboration services enable effective screen sharing across devices. Splashtop is a popular alternative to VPN/RDP, VNC, RD Gateway and other remote access software. More than 30 million users enjoy Splashtop products globally.