Splashtop: The Game Changer for Remote Production

In recent years, the world of production has seen a seismic shift, propelled not only by technological advancements but also by changing work dynamics. As industries adapt to unforeseen challenges, flexibility and resource efficiency in production and post-production processes have become paramount.

Enter the era of remote production—a model that production professionals across the globe are rapidly embracing. In this new remote work model, accessing high-performance workstations remotely to utilize cutting-edge applications is not just a luxury; it's a necessity.

This blog explores how Splashtop has emerged as the ideal remote access solution for this evolving landscape by offering a platform that ensures productivity, security, and seamless access, no matter where you are.

The Shift to Remote Production

Historically, production and post-production workflows were rooted firmly in brick-and-mortar studios. Teams would congregate in specialized facilities equipped with high-performance workstations and state-of-the-art equipment. However, the production landscape transformed, driven by a combination of technological innovations, global collaborations, and unexpected global events.

The recent global pandemic catalyzed major change in how we work, forcing many industries, including production, to reevaluate their traditional operational methods. Social distancing norms and lockdowns made it imperative for professionals to find ways to continue their work from remote locations.

Another factor contributing to this shift is that modern-day professionals value flexibility. The ability to work from a location of one's choice, be it home, a café, or while traveling, has proven to improve work-life balance and, in many cases, productivity. A model that supports this flexibility without compromising on the quality of work is a win-win.

Splashtop for Remote Post-Production and Production

Splashtop enables seamless access to remote desktops from anywhere. With high-definition remote access, professionals can interact with their production tools as if using them in person. There's no lag or compromise in quality, ensuring smooth operations.

Whether accessing video editing software, sound editing platforms, or CGI software, Splashtop offers seamless remote connections, allowing professionals to work without hindrance from any device.

Why Splashtop is the Ideal Choice for Production Professionals

In an industry where precision and efficiency are paramount, the tools production pros use to support their workflow can make or break a project. Here's why Splashtop emerges as the ideal choice for remote production and post-production professionals across the film, television, and commercial production industries:

True Color Accuracy with 4:4:4 Color Mode : In a world where color grading can dramatically affect mood and tone of an entire production, Splashtop's 4:4:4 Color Mode ensures that professionals experience true color accuracy. This feature is crucial for high-quality video editing and post-production tasks.

Ultra-High Audio Fidelity Settings : Audio elements can define the ambiance and emotion of a scene. Splashtop ensures optimal audio quality during remote editing sessions, allowing sound designers and editors to fine-tune their work to perfection.

Multi-Monitor Support : For those accustomed to multi-monitor setups, Splashtop ensures they can view and work across all displays. This feature also allows each remote monitor to be spread into separate windows, facilitating an optimal workspace setup.

USB Device Redirection, Remote Stylus, and Drawing Tablet Support : For professionals who rely on precision tools like styluses and drawing tablets, Splashtop's unique support ensures a natural and productive work experience, mirroring the feel of direct, hands-on work. Splashtop also supports USB device redirection.

Robust File Transfer : Whether transferring raw footage or finalized edits, Splashtop's file transfer feature ensures that professionals can easily move files between computers, even without starting a remote session.

Microphone Passthrough : Clear communication is vital during collaborative sessions. Splashtop's Microphone Passthrough feature ensures that teams can communicate clearly, capturing and conveying ideas effectively.

Unparalleled Security : In an industry where intellectual property is invaluable, security cannot be compromised. Splashtop offers robust security measures, from 256-bit AES encryption to two-step verification and device authentication, ensuring that assets remain protected at all times.

Cost-Effectiveness: Reducing overheads while maintaining, or even enhancing, the quality of work is a win for any professional. Splashtop's high-performance remote access software eliminates the need for expensive infrastructure without compromising the quality of production. This approach results in significant cost savings, making Splashtop not only a great operational choice, but a financially prudent one as well.

Splashtop Solutions for Remote Production

Let’s dive into two of Splashtop's specialized offerings that cater to this evolving landscape:

Splashtop Business Access Performance: Designed especially for creative professionals and power users, this solution promises an ultimate, high performance remote desktop experience. This solution offers all the features listed above and is ideal for individuals and small teams.

Splashtop Enterprise: For businesses that prioritize additional security and manageability, the Enterprise solution provides a comprehensive remote access experience with all the features in Splashtop Business Access Performance, plus single sign-on (SSO) integration, granular permissions, scheduled access, and technician licenses to equip your IT support team with the tools they need to assist others and manage endpoints.

Testimonials: The Proven Benefits of Splashtop

No matter how many features a product boasts, its true effectiveness is best represented by the feedback of those who use it. Splashtop, serving various professionals from solo creatives to large-scale studios, garners praise for its versatility, efficiency, and impact. Let's hear from some satisfied customers:

Director of Business Alliance and Partnership, Wacom: "Artists using Wacom devices in post-production workflows are able to use Splashtop to work seamlessly and productively while they’re away from the office – a big plus for today’s remote-friendly workplace."

Head of Partner Relations, Adobe Video: "Now creatives can push the boundaries of creativity and collaboration as they perform tasks like video editing and AV synchronization while also accessing shared storage and other hardware they need remotely (with Splashtop)."

Chief Technology Officer, Boxel Studio: "I want to stress – Splashtop is so secure! We’re working with an intangible, digital, valuable piece of content that will eventually get distributed across theaters, traditional broadcast, cable, or OTT (over-the-top) media services like Netflix. If that content gets out before its actual commercial launch, we have a huge problem.

These testimonials reflect a recurring theme: Splashtop's ability to provide a seamless, secure, and efficient remote work environment.

The rise of remote production heralds a new era in post-production and filmmaking. Our tools must evolve as the work landscape shifts to meet new demands. Splashtop emerges as a frontrunner, understanding professionals' unique challenges and offering tailored solutions that enhance productivity, ensure security, and prioritize user experience.

With a suite of features specially designed for those that require remote high-performance tools and countless testimonials confirming its efficacy, Splashtop is more than just a remote access tool—it's a game-changer for production professionals everywhere.

