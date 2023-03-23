Skip to main content
LogMeIn Central Basic Package Discontinued

By Splashtop Team
As of December 2018, LogMeIn Central Basic is no more. The new LogMeIn Central Base Plan’s starting price is nearly 40% more expensive than the old Basic package. Don’t pay more, get the same top features and save up to 50% or more when you choose Splashtop instead.

If you’re wondering, “What happened to LogMeIn Central Basic?”, then you’re not alone. LogMeIn has just scrapped their old Central packages in favor of a “Base Plan” with optional add-ons available for purchase. The new Base Plan starts at $960/year, while the old Basic package started at $599/year. That’s nearly a 40% increase in cost.

Alternatives: Feature & Cost Comparison

If you want to get the same features as the old Basic package, you have to get the new Base Plan. You could switch to the LogMeIn Central Base Plan and pay more, or you can choose Splashtop Remote Support which has all the same top features and costs 40% to 80% less than LogMeIn.

With Splashtop, you could be saving thousands of dollars a year. Here’s a look at what you would pay annually for the LogMeIn Central Base Plan compared to Splashtop Remote Support:

No matter how many computers you need to manage, Splashtop Remote Support gives you the best value. See our Splashtop vs LogMeIn Central pricing comparison, and why Splashtop is the best LogMeIn Central alternative.

Like we mentioned above, Splashtop Remote Support users also get all the same top features found in the new LogMeIn Central Base Plan. Here’s a list of some of the features included in Splashtop Remote Support: 

  • Unattended remote access

  • No installation attended (ad hoc) access

  • Unlimited technicians

  • Unlimited concurrent sessions

  • Windows, Mac, iOS, & Android support

  • File transfer

  • Chat (in & out of session)

  • Remote print

  • Multi monitor support

  • Remote wake

  • Remote reboot

  • Blank screen

  • Share technician desktop

  • Audio

  • Two technicians can remote into the same machine

  • Logging

  • Computer and user grouping

  • Group permissions

  • User management

  • 256-bit AES encryption

  • Device authentication

  • Configurable alerts

  • Unattended Android remote access

  • Remote command prompt

  • Windows Update management

  • 1-to-Many Actions

  • and many more..

With fast remote access, an easy-to-use interface, top features, and a better price, Splashtop Remote Support is the ideal solution for current LogMeIn Central Basic subscribers. Don’t pay more for the Base Plan, save your budget and get everything you need with Splashtop.

You can try Splashtop Remote Support for free with our 7-day free trial. No credit card or commitments required. Click the button below to get started.

As a small IT service provider, my focus is on my clients’ needs. And that includes being able to provide an instant response remotely if I cannot be in site. Like many other IT professionals, I was blindsided by the LogMeIn pricing bombshell which has left me and my clients scrambling for an alternative to that, now overpriced, solution. After making do on a temporary basis with other products' free solutions, I have finally come home to Splashtop.

In addition to being easily deployed and scaled, Splashtop gives me excellent performance even over sketchy connections. I will sleep better at night knowing I'll be able give my clients great support the next day!

-Micah Barham, Barham Technologies

