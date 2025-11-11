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LogMeIn Central Basic Package Discontinued

Splashtop Team
3 min read
Updated
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As of December 2018, LogMeIn Central Basic is no more. The new LogMeIn Central Base Plan’s starting price is nearly 40% more expensive than the old Basic package. Don’t pay more, get the same top features and save up to 50% or more when you choose Splashtop instead.

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Why LogMeIn Central Basic was Discontinued: What to Expect from New Pricing Plans?

If you’re wondering, “What happened to LogMeIn Central Basic?”, then you’re not alone. LogMeIn has just scrapped their old Central packages in favor of a “Base Plan” with optional add-ons available for purchase. The new Base Plan starts at $954.99/year, while the old Basic package started at $599/year. That’s nearly a 40% increase in cost.

Feature-Packed and Cost-Effective: Why Splashtop Beats LogMeIn Central

If you want to get the same features as the old Basic package, you have to get the new Base Plan. You could switch to the LogMeIn Central Base Plan and pay more, or you can choose Splashtop Remote Support which has all the same top features and costs 40% to 80% less than LogMeIn.

With Splashtop, you could be saving thousands of dollars a year. Here’s a look at what you would pay annually for the LogMeIn Central Base Plan compared to Splashtop Remote Support:

Table comparing annual costs of Splashtop Remote Support Premium and LogMeIn Central Base Plan for 25, 50, 100, and 250 computers. Splashtop is cheaper across all tiers; prices are shown in green and red.

No matter how many computers you need to manage, Splashtop Remote Support gives you the best value. See our Splashtop vs LogMeIn Central pricing comparison, and why Splashtop is the best LogMeIn Central alternative.

Like we mentioned above, Splashtop Remote Support users also get all the same top features found in the new LogMeIn Central Base Plan. Here’s a list of some of the features included in Splashtop Remote Support: 

  • Unattended remote access

  • No installation attended (ad hoc) access

  • Unlimited technicians

  • Unlimited concurrent sessions

  • Windows, Mac, iOS, & Android support

  • File transfer

  • Chat (in & out of session)

  • Remote print

  • Multi monitor support

  • Remote wake

  • Remote reboot

  • Blank screen

  • Share technician desktop

  • Audio

  • Two technicians can remote into the same machine

  • Logging

  • Computer and user grouping

  • Group permissions

  • User management

  • 256-bit AES encryption

  • Device authentication

  • Configurable alerts

  • Unattended Android remote access

  • Remote command prompt

  • Windows Update management

  • Scripts and Tasks

  • and many more..

With fast remote access, an easy-to-use interface, top features, and a better price, Splashtop Remote Support is the ideal solution for current LogMeIn Central Basic subscribers. Don’t pay more for the Base Plan, save your budget and get everything you need with Splashtop.

Don’t Let LogMeIn Drain Your Budget: Save More with Splashtop!

You can try Splashtop Remote Support for free with our 7-day free trial. No credit card or commitments required. Click the button below to get started.

As a small IT service provider, my focus is on my clients’ needs. And that includes being able to provide an instant response remotely if I cannot be in site. Like many other IT professionals, I was blindsided by the LogMeIn pricing bombshell which has left me and my clients scrambling for an alternative to that, now overpriced, solution. After making do on a temporary basis with other products' free solutions, I have finally come home to Splashtop.

In addition to being easily deployed and scaled, Splashtop gives me excellent performance even over sketchy connections. I will sleep better at night knowing I'll be able give my clients great support the next day!

-Micah Barham, Barham Technologies

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Looking for LogMeIn promo codes to save on your budget? Get Splashtop instead so you can save thousands of dollars a year.

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