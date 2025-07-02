Best RealVNC Alternatives for Remote Access & Support

RealVNC is a remote access solution designed to work across devices, including Mac, Windows, and Linux computers. It’s built upon Virtual Network Computing (VNC) technology, which transmits screens and inputs between local and remote devices, making it possible to work from home or on the go.
However, many potential customers may want to know what the best alternatives to RealVNC are.
As such, we’ve gathered a list of the top seven secure alternatives to RealVNC. Read on and see what each has to offer, and why you might consider one over RealVNC.
Why Consider an Alternative to RealVNC?
If you’re a RealVNC user or potential customer, you might be wondering why you’d want a RealVNC alternative to begin with.
First, consider the underlying technology. The VNC protocol is now over 20 years old, making it an outdated method of remote access. It’s also data-intensive, so it has large bandwidth requirements that can slow your connection speeds, and it's less secure than modern remote access solutions. This increases the need for secure alternatives to VNC.
VNC also requires a complex setup, including managing ports, firewalls, clients, and so on. So many organizations may need a faster and more user-friendly way to access devices remotely.
RealVNC customer reviews highlight concerns such as “securing the product can be challenging” and “the program is very buggy.”
7 Powerful Alternatives to RealVNC for Seamless Remote Access
With that in mind, let’s explore some of the best RealVNC alternatives. By comparing the options, you can determine which solution best suits your business needs, whether it’s RealVNC, Splashtop, or anything else.
1. Splashtop
When you want to access devices from anywhere, Splashtop is the best VNC alternative on the market. Splashtop enables users to access remote devices from any device with ease, empowering remote and hybrid workers, IT teams, and anyone else on the go.
With Splashtop, remote access is fast, easy, and efficient. All it takes is an app and a quick login, and you can access all the remote devices, programs, and tools you need to work. It also has tools and features including drag-and-drop file transfer, USB device redirection, Wake-on-LAN, remote print, and more.
All the while, Splashtop protects accounts and devices with multiple advanced security features, including multi-factor authentication, remote connection notifications, end-to-end encryption, session idle timeout, and more.
Splashtop is also one of the most cost-effective remote access and support solutions available. This makes it an affordable and powerful option for businesses of all sizes.
2. TeamViewer
TeamViewer is another remote access and support solution. It provides remote connectivity and includes features like in-session automation, session recording, and file transfer.
However, TeamViewer pricing is also one of the most expensive options on the market, so budget-conscious organizations may be hesitant to invest in it.
Another drawback is that TeamViewer’s free version is restricted to personal use, and many users have reported being flagged for commercial activity. TeamViewer has also been criticized by users for its cancellation policy.
Compared to TeamViewer, Splashtop offers lower, more transparent pricing with flexible plans for individuals, small businesses, and large organizations, without intrusive usage detection or unexpected license restrictions.
3. AnyDesk
AnyDesk is a remote desktop tool that lets users connect to remote devices via their computers, iOS devices, and Android devices. Like many remote access solutions, it’s built to work across devices and operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS.
AnyDesk’s features include desktop sharing, file management, remote printing, text chat, and a whiteboard tool.
However, AnyDesk is another expensive option. This puts it on the higher end of the pricing scale; not quite as high as TeamViewer, but certainly pricier than Splashtop.
4. RemotePC
RemotePC is another remote desktop access solution that includes remote desktop and mobile support options. It enables remote access and attended access, including access to files and downloads on remote computers. It works on PC, Max, Linux, iOS, and Android devices, as well as web browsers.
RemotePC’s features include remote reboot, remote printing, remote file access and transfer, chat, and a whiteboard tool.
Compared to Splashtop, it lacks features such as web-link screen sharing, remote reboot, multi-user simultaneous access, and granular user/computer grouping within lower-tier packages—these capabilities are only available in its more expensive enterprise plans.
5. BeyondTrust
BeyondTrust is a tool that can enable remote access and support.
BeyondTrust is more focused on security than remote access, so it lacks many of the features that other solutions on this list offer, such as session recording, USB device redirection, and remote print. It is also a very expensive tool, which could be difficult for individuals and small to mid-sized teams to afford.
Why TrustRadius Users Rate Splashtop as a Better Alternative to RealVNC
When you compare RealVNC alternatives, Splashtop stands out from the pack. Splashtop provides powerful, secure, and cost-effective remote access that’s more reliable than VNC and easy to use. Plus, Splashtop includes features such as multi-monitor support, drag-and-drop file transfer, remote print, Wake-on-LAN, and so much more, making it easy to work from anywhere, on any device.
Splashtop’s security is designed to protect accounts and devices at all times, without compromising ease of access. Splashtop includes security features like multi-factor authentication, screen auto-lock, session idle timeout, remote connection notifications, and more, so users can access their remote devices securely.
Looking at the reviews, it’s clear that users agree. On TrustRadius, Splashtop has an overall rating of 8.7 out of 10, compared to RealVNC’s 7.2, with users praising Splashtop’s usability, reliability, performance, and customer support. So, when you’re looking at VNC alternatives, it’s hard to go wrong with Splashtop.
Don’t Settle for RealVNC - Unlock Superior Performance, Security & Value with Splashtop
When you’re looking for the best RealVNC alternative, you can’t go wrong with Splashtop. Splashtop provides high-performance and seamless connectivity, making it a reliable alternative to VNC for businesses of all types and sizes.
IT teams can use Splashtop to easily access remote devices and provide troubleshooting from anywhere, enabling efficient support no matter where they are. Similarly, remote and hybrid employees can access their work computers, programs, and tools across devices, so their work is never out of reach.
When you want cost-effective and secure remote access software, backed up by top-tier customer support, Splashtop has what you need.
