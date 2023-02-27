With 20 million Mac computers sold every year, Macs have become more popular in both the personal and professional computing space. Likewise, the use of remote desktop software has increased as people require more flexibility in terms of when and where they want to access their computers.

This is why Apple Remote Desktop, a native Mac app, is popular among Apple product users.

However, Macs are notorious for not having the best compatibility when it comes to cross-platform applications, and it’s no different when you take a closer look at Apple Remote Desktop.

So, is Apple Remote Desktop the best option for you or your business?

This article will discuss why Splashtop remote access solutions are far superior to the Mac alternative. By the end, you should understand why you need to pick up Splashtop over Apple Remote Desktop.

Remotely Access Any Computer With Splashtop, Not Just Macs

If you have a large business or multiple computers, it is useful to have the ability to access any computer in your network without needing different applications for each operating system.

Splashtop is not only compatible with, and ideal for, Mac remote desktop connections. It can also be used to remotely access Windows and Linux computers. Apple Remote Desktop instead only supports macOS computers such as Macs and Macbooks.

A remote desktop solution should support the computers you have, no matter the operating system. Splashtop can thus save you time and money while boosting convenience by giving you access to any computer, as opposed to only macOS machines with Apple Remote Desktop.

You Can Use Splashtop With a Phone or Tablet

Sometimes, you might need to remotely access your computer no matter where you are in the world. To make this as convenient as possible, a good remote desktop tool will enable you to connect to your computer from any device you may have on you, such as a tablet or smartphone.

Apple Remote Desktop is only available in the Mac App Store, not Android, Windows, or even their own iOS system. Thus, if you are caught out while only holding a phone or tablet, or even a Windows computer, you are out of luck.

Instead, you can install Splashtop on any device you have. You can use Splashtop to remotely access your computers from Windows, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Android, and Chromebook devices. This gives you the flexibility to use any of your personal devices to work on your desktop remotely.

Splashtop Offers Better Performance

Apple Remote Desktop uses a Virtual Network Computing connection, or VNC. This protocol helps to empower its screen-sharing and control system.

However, VNC is an old system that is not a secure protocol. On top of this concern, VNC is slow in comparison to other options.

On the other hand, Splashtop is the best software for remote desktop speed out there. This helps you work seamlessly and without issues while you are controlling a remote computer from your local device.

Here’s a direct comparison of Apple Remote Desktop's speed vs Splashtop . You can see for yourself the difference a high-class piece of remote access software like Splashtop can make.

Remote Working Features

As far as remote software goes, Splashtop is top-of-the-line when it comes to extra features that help you work more productively while accessing a remote computer. Here are a few examples of what Splashtop can do for you:

File transfer - All you need to do is drag the file onto or off of the remote desktop window and it will act as though you had dragged it between folders on your local computer. No more need for file-sharing applications, or using bulky emails to transfer files.

Chat - If you need to communicate with the person using the remote device, you can do so via a chat popup. This allows the end user to read what you say and respond if necessary.

Remote print - Remote printing allows you to print to your local printer from the remote PC. This can save you many hurried rushes to other locations to get a printout.

Audio transfer - Sometimes, you want to hear the audio coming from the remote PC. This is especially vital for video editing. Splashtop passes the audio from the remote computer to your local device, and supports Mac remote desktop audio.

Multi-monitor support - If you have multiple monitors connected to your remote PC, Splashtop can help you handle that. You can switch between seeing any number of monitors with a simple onscreen interface, or display the remote computer's multiple monitors on your local multi-monitor display.

IT Support Options

Splashtop is perfect for IT support teams who might need to remotely access their managed or customer devices to provide support.

With Splashtop, you can provide remote support to any Windows PC, Mac, or other device.

Splashtop Is Highly Secure

Should you have concerns about security, look no further than Splashtop. Splashtop is compliant with GDPR and SOC 2 regulations, and is highly secure with encrypted remote connections and an industry-leading secure infrastructure.

You Can Try Splashtop Yourself for Free

We expect the above will illuminate the reasons why Splashtop is the far superior option to Apple Remote Desktop. But if you want to see it for yourself, we have made it easy for you to try Splashtop for free! Get started with a free trial now to find out how Splashtop can elevate your remote access experience.

Start free trial

