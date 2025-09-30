With 20 million Mac computers sold every year, Macs have become more popular in both the personal and professional computing space. Likewise, the use of remote desktop software has increased as people require more flexibility in terms of when and where they want to access their computers.
This is why Apple Remote Desktop, a native Mac app, is popular among Apple product users.
However, Macs are notorious for not having the best compatibility when it comes to cross-platform applications, and it’s no different when you take a closer look at Apple Remote Desktop.
So, is Apple Remote Desktop the best option for you or your business?
This article will discuss why Splashtop remote access solutions are far superior to the Mac alternative. By the end, you should understand why you need to pick up Splashtop over Apple Remote Desktop.
6 Compelling Reasons to Switch from Apple Remote Desktop to Splashtop
Compatibility Beyond macOS: Unlike Apple Remote Desktop, which is limited to macOS, Splashtop supports a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, iOS, Android, and Linux. This cross-platform versatility allows you to access your devices from virtually any platform, providing unmatched flexibility.
Better Performance: Splashtop offers superior remote access performance with faster connections, smoother streaming, and low latency. Whether you're working on complex tasks like video editing or simply accessing files, Splashtop ensures a seamless experience even over low-bandwidth connections.
Comprehensive Remote Access Features: Splashtop comes packed with advanced features that Apple Remote Desktop lacks, such as multi-monitor support, remote printing, file transfer, and more. These features enhance your productivity by allowing you to do more remotely, without the need to switch between multiple tools or platforms.
Superior Security: With Splashtop, your remote sessions are protected by industry-standard security measures, including TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. This ensures that your data and connections remain secure, giving you peace of mind while working remotely.
Cost-Effective Solution: Splashtop offers more affordable and flexible pricing plans compared to Apple Remote Desktop. Whether you're an individual user or part of a large enterprise, Splashtop provides better value for your money without compromising on features or performance.
Robust Support and Ease of Use: Splashtop is known for its user-friendly interface, making it easy to set up and manage, even for users with limited technical skills. Additionally, Splashtop offers exceptional customer support, ensuring that any issues you encounter are resolved quickly and efficiently, so you can focus on your work.
Switching to Splashtop not only enhances your remote access capabilities but also provides a more secure, flexible, and cost-effective solution compared to Apple Remote Desktop.
1. Remotely Access Any Computer With Splashtop, Not Just Macs
If you have a large business or multiple computers, it is useful to have the ability to access any computer in your network without needing different applications for each operating system.
Splashtop is not only compatible with, and ideal for, Mac remote desktop connections. It can also be used to remotely access Windows and Linux computers. Apple Remote Desktop instead only supports macOS computers such as Macs and Macbooks.
A remote desktop solution should support the computers you have, no matter the operating system. Splashtop can thus save you time and money while boosting convenience by giving you access to any computer, as opposed to only macOS machines with Apple Remote Desktop.
2. Cross-Platform Support: Use Splashtop on Phones and Tablets
Sometimes, you might need to remotely access your computer no matter where you are in the world. To make this as convenient as possible, a good remote desktop tool will enable you to connect to your computer from any device you may have on you, such as a tablet or smartphone.
Apple Remote Desktop is only available in the Mac App Store, not Android, Windows, or even their own iOS system. Thus, if you are caught out while only holding a phone or tablet, or even a Windows computer, you are out of luck.
Instead, you can install Splashtop on any device you have. You can use Splashtop to remotely access your computers from Windows, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Android, and Chromebook devices. This gives you the flexibility to use any of your personal devices to work on your desktop remotely.
Splashtop Outperforms Apple Remote Desktop in Speed & Efficiency
Apple Remote Desktop uses a Virtual Network Computing connection, or VNC. This protocol helps to empower its screen-sharing and control system.
However, VNC is an old system that is not a secure protocol. On top of this concern, VNC is slow in comparison to other options.
On the other hand, Splashtop is the best software for remote desktop speed out there. This helps you work seamlessly and without issues while you are controlling a remote computer from your local device.
Here’s a direct comparison of Apple Remote Desktop's speed vs Splashtop. You can see for yourself the difference a high-class piece of remote access software like Splashtop can make.
Boost Productivity with Splashtop's Advanced Remote Desktop Features
As far as remote software goes, Splashtop is top-of-the-line when it comes to extra features that help you work more productively while accessing a remote computer. Here are a few examples of what Splashtop can do for you:
File transfer - All you need to do is drag the file onto or off of the remote desktop window and it will act as though you had dragged it between folders on your local computer. No more need for file-sharing applications, or using bulky emails to transfer files.
Chat - If you need to communicate with the person using the remote device, you can do so via a chat popup. This allows the end user to read what you say and respond if necessary.
Remote print - Remote printing allows you to print to your local printer from the remote PC. This can save you many hurried rushes to other locations to get a printout.
Audio transfer - Sometimes, you want to hear the audio coming from the remote PC. This is especially vital for video editing. Splashtop passes the audio from the remote computer to your local device, and supports Mac remote desktop audio.
Multi-monitor support - If you have multiple monitors connected to your remote PC, Splashtop can help you handle that. You can switch between seeing any number of monitors with a simple onscreen interface, or display the remote computer's multiple monitors on your local multi-monitor display.
Seamless Remote Support for Windows, Mac, and More
Splashtop is perfect for IT support teams who might need to remotely access their managed or customer devices to provide support.
With Splashtop, you can provide remote support to any Windows PC, Mac, or other device.
Experience Unmatched Security with Splashtop
Should you have concerns about security, look no further than Splashtop. Splashtop is compliant with GDPR and SOC 2 regulations, and is highly secure with encrypted remote connections and an industry-leading secure infrastructure.
Discover the Splashtop Advantage Over Apple Remote Desktop: Start Your Free Trial Today
We expect the above will illuminate the reasons why Splashtop is the far superior option to Apple Remote Desktop. But if you want to see it for yourself, we have made it easy for you to try Splashtop for free! Get started with a free trial now to find out how Splashtop can elevate your remote access experience.