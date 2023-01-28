Why Splashtop is the #1 macOS Remote Desktop Tool

Market analysis has shown that Mac computers are gaining market share. In related news, projections show that the global remote desktop software market is experiencing tremendous growth.

Remote desktop software allows you to connect to a specific “host” computer over the internet and control it with a separate device. You’re then able to use any application and access any data that’s on the host computer.

However, many remote desktop applications don’t support Apple computers, or don’t offer the same feature parity to Mac users when compared to Windows PC users.

With more people using MacBooks and remote access software, there is a growing need for remote desktop tools that offer high quality performance to Macs. So what’s the best Mac remote desktop software?

Splashtop is the ideal macOS remote desktop tool based on features, performance, security, and value. For a full list of reasons, keep reading.

Remote Desktop With Audio

This is a big one for those who have used other tools to remotely control Macs. Many don’t allow you to hear Mac remote desktop audio.

While there are plenty of choices when it comes to remote desktop software, they all have different features and capabilities. Many of these are compatible with Macs, but very few of these can transmit audio from the host computer to the client computer.

This means that there will be no sound when trying to access audio and video files. For anyone who wants to do any audio or video editing, this can be a major issue. Even many of those that can transmit audio experience syncing issues, which isn’t ideal.

Splashtop offers smooth audio transmission across devices, including from remote Mac computers to your local device. Depending on your uses, this alone can make it more suitable than most other available options.

Personal, Business, and Educational Use

Many remote desktop applications are quite focused on meeting the needs of a specific target. There are generally three reasons to use remote desktop software:

As an individual

For business purposes

For education

One of the main benefits of Splashtop is that it’s suitable for all of these.

You can use Splashtop across your entire organization to give your employees remote access to their office computers. This will allow them to work remotely, or access specific data when they’re not in the office. Remote workers can access their Mac office computers from anywhere with Splashtop.

IT support teams can leverage Splashtop to provide remote support to Mac computers. This includes unattended access for managed Macs, and attended, on-demand support for break-fix services.

Remote desktop software has become more popular in schools and colleges in recent years. Students can use them to access learning resources and educational software from home.

Remote working and remote education have become significantly more common since the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, various schools and businesses have found these kinds of tools very useful.

Sometimes, people simply need remote desktop software for personal use. Splashtop is ideal for this as well, and you can access your home computer when you’re on the move, or even on vacation.

Speed

Remote connection quality is always a factor when it comes to remote desktop software. Users want the best connection possible, and Splashtop does this very well.

You can expect high speeds so that everything happens in real-time. Splashtop supports 4k streaming at 40 fps. Latency is also kept low so there are no delays with interactions. This makes it seamless to use video/audio editing software while working remotely on your Mac.

Cross Platform Support

Windows computers are more widely used than Mac, so there are generally more remote desktop programs available that are dedicated to Windows. Such tools may not be suitable if you’re looking for a remote desktop for Mac.

Not only does Splashtop work with macOS, but it also supports a range of other operating systems. You can use it with Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. As such, it works seamlessly across platforms, so you have complete flexibility in terms of the devices that you can use it with, even allowing you to use tablets and smartphones.

Security

There are various ways you can increase your security online, and it’s important to stay safe at all times. Splashtop offers a superior level of security when compared to other programs. You can use Splashtop and be confident that your connection is secure.

Splashtop uses state-of-the-art infrastructure and intrusion prevention. It also follows various industry regulations and standards to ensure your safety. This includes SOC 2, HIPAA, FERPA, and GDPR.

Some of the other security features include:

Multi-level password security

Two-factor authentication

Screen auto-lock

Session idle timeout

To keep your data private, Splashtop doesn’t process or store any data from the devices you use. It also doesn’t store the screen capture stream, which is end-to-end encrypted.

Tools and Features

Most remote desktop tools don’t offer feature parity between Windows and Mac, they simply let you access another computer remotely. Splashtop users have access to all features, even when connecting to and from Macs. This includes features like:

Drag and drop file transfer

Chat

Remote wake

Audio

Remote print

This allows you to take your remote interactions to the next level and overcome various problems that are present with other remote desktop applications.

Value

Just because you want the best remote desktop software available, it doesn’t mean you need to break the bank.

With Splashtop, you can get the perfect tool for a reasonable price. Splashtop offers a range of pricing plans depending on your needs. You can also try it for free for 7 days so you can see just how useful it is before committing to a plan.

Splashtop macOS Remote Desktop

Remote desktop software can be incredibly useful, but with all the choices on the market, you need to assess your needs to figure out which option is best for you. Splashtop is one of the best Mac remote desktop solutions available.

It provides strong, fast connections with a high level of security. It also offers cross-platform support for various operating systems, as well as several extra features to improve your experience. If you want to find out more about Splashtop and how it can help you, get started with a free trial now!