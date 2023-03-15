Splashtop cross-platform remote access connections enable you to access a Mac from a PC and remotely control it as if you were sitting in front of the Mac.

While Mac computers and Windows PCs run on different operating systems, you can still use your PC to remote into your MacOS computer with Splashtop.

With Splashtop, you’ll never feel disconnected from your Mac. You’ll be able to remotely access it from anywhere in the world. Plus, you don’t need another Mac or Apple device to access your Mac. You can use any computer, tablet, or mobile device to remote into your Mac.

Unlike other remote access tools, Splashtop is completely cross-platform and offers the same features, high performance connections, and security when accessing a Mac computer.

Here’s how you can get started with Splashtop for free, set it up in just a few minutes, and use it at any time to remote into your Mac from PC.

How to Remote Into a Mac from PC

Step 1 – Create Your Free Splashtop Account

Create your account by starting a free trial of Splashtop Business Access. No credit card or commitment is required to start your free trial. Splashtop Business Access is the ideal remote desktop solution to access your computers from any device.

Step 2 – Download the Splashtop Streamer on Your Mac

The streamer app enables you to remotely access your Mac from another device. Install the streamer app on your Mac computer.

Step 3 – Download the Splashtop Business App on Your PC

The Splashtop Business App is what you’ll use on your PC to remotely connect to your Mac. Install the app on your PC.

Step 4 – Launch the Remote Connection from the Splashtop Business App

Now you’re finished setting up! Anytime you want to remotely connect to your Mac, open the Splashtop Business App on your PC, and then select the Mac computer you want to remote into to initiate the connection.

You’ll then see the screen of your Mac computer and be able to remotely control it in real-time.

Why Splashtop for Windows PC to Mac Remote Access

It doesn’t matter that you’re remoting in from a PC. With Splashtop, you’ll be able to leverage all the features and functionality of the MacOS operating system while in a remote connection. You’ll have access to all the files, and be able to run any software app on your Mac remotely.

As mentioned earlier, many remote access products don’t offer feature-parity when it comes to accessing Mac computers. However, with Splashtop you’ll get to enjoy all the top features while remoting into your Mac, including drag-and-drop file transfer, remote print, session recording, and more.

You’ll also be able to hear the audio from the remote Mac computer on your local speakers. Splashtop is one of the few remote access platforms that offers Mac remote computer sound.

Splashtop consistently earns the best user review scores thanks to its security, ease of use, and high performance remote connections.





