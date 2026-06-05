Splashtop News - December 2017

The latest news and tips on Splashtop remote desktop, business, remote support and screen mirroring for personal, business and education.
New! Join the Splashtop referral program and get rewarded when your business associates, friends, or family purchase subscriptions.
Splashtop Remote Access and Remote Support
New! Get to know the updated toolbar in the Splashtop Business app
Splashtop Remote Support
Mirroring360 - Screen Mirroring + Screen Sharing
Try Mirroring360 Pro screen mirroring and screen sharing free
How screen mirroring works for iOS, Android, Chromebook and more
Classroom and Education
Splashtop Personal
Play computer games from your iPad or tablet with Splashtop Personal
Top 10 Reasons to Upgrade from Splashtop Personal to Splashtop Remote Access