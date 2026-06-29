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Splashtop Newsletter - February 2018

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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The latest news and tips for remote access and screen mirroring

 Splashtop News & Updates

February 2018

The latest news and tips on Splashtop remote desktop, business, remote support and screen mirroring for IT, business, personal, and education.

Featured This Month:

Get the new Splashtop Business App (portable version) that you can just download and run. No installation necessary. Great for running from a USB drive or at a remote location. Free for all users of Splashtop Remote Access and Splashtop Remote Support. Or start a free trial! Learn more

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Splashtop Business Portable App

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 Splashtop Remote Access 
Splashtop Remote Support
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Classroom and Education
Splashtop Personal Icon
Splashtop Personal
Mirroring360 Pro Icon
Mirroring360 - Screen Mirroring + Screen Sharing
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