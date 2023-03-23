Splashtop Newsletter - February 2018

SubscribeNewsletterRSS Feed
February 2018
The latest news and tips on Splashtop remote desktop, business, remote support and screen mirroring for IT, business, personal, and education.
Featured This Month:
Get the new Splashtop Business App (portable version) that you can just download and run. No installation necessary. Great for running from a USB drive or at a remote location. Free for all users of Splashtop Business Access, Remote Support, SOS. Or start a free trial! Learn more
Splashtop Business Portable App
Splashtop Business Access
Splashtop Remote Support and SOS
Limited Time: Save 43% on SOS Unlimited with unlimited attended and unattended support plus a free mobile add-on
Classroom and Education
Tips for creating an interactive and engaging classroom environment
Try Splashtop Classroom for free or buy for less than $29.99!
Splashtop Personal
Get the latest Splashtop Personal iOS update with iPhone X support
Top 10 Reasons to upgrade from Splashtop Personal to Business
Mirroring360 - Screen Mirroring + Screen Sharing
New! Mirror your Mac Screen Across Subnets with Mirroring Assist
Case Study: Cansec Systems Chooses Mirroring360 to Train Users
