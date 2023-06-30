Splashtop Named Hybrid Work Solution Provider of the Year - RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards 2023

Splashtop’s remote access and remote support solutions have earned numerous awards and top user ratings from third party review sites. See why and try Splashtop for free.

The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards 2023 crowned Splashtop as the number one software solution for powering up top-notch hybrid work environments.

We are thrilled to share with you that Splashtop has been honored as the Hybrid Work Solution Provider of the Year at the esteemed RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards 2023. This prestigious award acknowledges leading global tech companies, products, and services that enable effective remote work. This year, the competition was stiff with over 1,250 nominations from across the globe. This recognition truly exemplifies our continuous pursuit of delivering superior value to our 30 million users worldwide.

At Splashtop, we prioritize building user-friendly tools that solve real problems with enhanced performance, ease of use, maximized security, and cost-effectiveness. Our solutions are up to 50% cheaper than the competition, making remote access technology accessible to businesses of any size, from independent professionals, to SMBs and enterprises.

Ease of use lies at the core of our solutions. We believe that enabling technology should be intuitive, user-friendly, and universally accessible. Splashtop's products are designed with an easy-to-use interface that can be installed within minutes, fostering end-user adoption and utilization, while addressing the needs of IT helpdesk professionals who require seamless, easy-to-deploy solutions. With just a click, users can access apps and resources, perform tasks, and receive technical support, all without any disruption to their workflow.

In hybrid and remote working environments, performance is paramount. Splashtop's advanced compression techniques optimize bandwidth usage, ensuring smooth and stable connections that deliver an unrivaled user experience at 4K streaming and 60fps. This allows remote workers to connect to high-end workstations and operate CPU-intensive apps from any device, making the most of BYOD policies. Features like file transfer, remote print, multi-to-multi monitor, and more ensure maximum productivity, regardless of location. Even users who rely on precision hardware and software can count on Splashtop for an immaculate remote experience, with options like 4:4:4 color mode, high fidelity audio, microphone passthrough, and USB device redirection.

At Splashtop, our customers are our compass. Their feedback and needs guide us in the right direction, enabling us to innovate, develop and refine our offerings continually. This customer-centric approach allows us to serve diverse industries better, meeting their unique needs and expectations.

Receiving the Hybrid Work Solution Provider of the Year award is an affirmation of Splashtop's commitment to delivering secure, simple, high-performing, and customer-centric remote access and support solutions. We are incredibly grateful for this recognition and promise to continue setting the standard for the remote access technology space.

This accolade serves as motivation for us to continue innovating and improving. We look forward to maintaining our momentum and achieving more milestones in our journey. Here's to empowering even more businesses with the best in remote technology solutions!

