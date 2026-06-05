Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Splashtop News

Splashtop News and Updates May 2019

Splashtop Team
2 min read
Updated
Get Started with Splashtop
Top-rated remote access, remote support, and endpoint management solutions.
Free Trial

See what's new from Splashtop this month, including new feature updates, the latest news and tips for business, IT professionals, individuals, and education. Topics include the latest Splashtop events and updated Splashtop Business app for Android.

Splashtop News & Updates - May 2019

See what's new from Splashtop this month, including new feature updates, the latest news and tips for business, IT professionals, individuals, and education.

Meet the Splashtop Team at these Upcoming Events and Tradeshows

  • SITS - The Service Desk and IT Support Show, May 1-2 in London

  • ServiceNow Knowledge 2019, May 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV

  • DattoCon, June 17-19 in San Diego, CA

  • ChannelPro SMB Forum, September 5-8 in San Jose, CA

  • GlueX 2019, September 16-17 in Phoenix, AZ

Learn more about these events and others at www.splashtop.com/events.

Business Remote Access Icon

Splashtop Remote Access

Splashtop Remote Support

Splashtop Classroom Icon

Classroom and Education

Splashtop Personal Icon

Splashtop Personal

Mirroring360 Pro Icon

Mirroring360 - Screen Mirroring + Screen Sharing

If you'd like to subscribe to this newsletter, see the subscription form at the bottom of any of our web pages on www.splashtop.com.

Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop free trial
Free Trial


Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

Laptop screen showing Monthly Billing Now Available for Splashtop Remote Support
Announcements

Monthly Billing for Splashtop AEM

Learn More
Announcements

Splashtop 2026 Product Updates: First-Half Recap

Learn More
They year 2025 with icons representing IT, remote support, security, and endpoint management.
Announcements

2025 Product Recap: Advancing Endpoint Management and Security

Learn More
An IT worker managing endpoints from Splashtop, a consolidated platform for IT operations.
Announcements

Splashtop’s Unified Platform for Modern IT Operations

Learn More
View All Blogs