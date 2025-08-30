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Splashtop New Features

Splashtop New Features in Q1 2021

Splashtop Team
3 min read
Updated
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Enhancing productivity, access and user management, and security

Developers and engineers make up the largest group within Splashtop. We are dedicated to continuously enhancing the capabilities of Splashtop solutions. With the releases during January to March this year, we’ve increased in-session productivity especially for creatives, improved access and user management capabilities, and introduced more security settings.

Let’s take a look at some of the main features:

For Increased In-session Productivity

  • USB device redirection

    You can now redirect USB devices like smart card readers, security keys, stylus/HID devices like Wacom tablets, or printers on your local computer to the remote computer (Windows only). The redirected device works on the remote computer as if it's plugged in directly at that computer. This feature is available only with Splashtop Enterprise, v3.4.4.0 or later.

    Learn more about USB device redirection.

  • Microphone passthrough

    You can redirect your microphone input on your local computer to the remote computer as if you were sitting directly at the remote computer (Windows only). This enables you to join calls over Skype, Teams, Zoom, VoIP, etc. and also use voice dictation or recording software over the remote session. This feature is available only with Splashtop Enterprise, v3.4.4.0 or later.

    Learn more about microphone passthrough.

Other improvements include zoom in/out percent-based view control, keyboard mapping and compatibility, and visual session quality indicator when poor performance is detected.

For Better Access and User Management

  • Exclusive mode for scheduled remote access or in-person use

    A form titled Create Resource with steps: General (selected), Computers, Group Admin. Fields include Resource Name, optional Description, Advanced Settings, exclusive access toggle, and a disabled schedule default checkbox.

    The exclusive mode applies for users either present at the computer in-person or remotely connected through a Splashtop session. This feature allows computers that are part of a specific remote access schedule to be used only if the computer is currently at the Windows/Mac login screen, thus making the computer exclusive for the user that is currently logged into the operating system using the computer. This feature is available only with Splashtop Enterprise, v3.4.4.0 or later.

    Learn more about exclusive mode.


  • Bulk user management options

    A screenshot of a user management menu with a blue Actions button showing a count of 4. Options listed are: Assign group, Change authentication, Enable user, Disable user, and Delete user. A Clear All button is also visible.

    Now admins can enable, disable, delete, and assign groups for multiple users at a time. This feature is available with all Splashtop Business products, and is accessible through the web console.Splashtop Enterprise users can also import SSO users (up to 10,000) via CSV file and skip the invitation process. They can also change SSO authentication method for multiple users at a time.


  • Granular control

    Table showing permissions for Admin and Member roles. Admin has all permissions checked: Attended access, File transfer, Remote print, and Copy paste. Member has all except Attended access checked.

    You can now use our granular control feature to specify which users on the team can use attended access (SOS), file transfer, copy/paste, and remote printing. This feature is available only with Splashtop Enterprise, and is accessible through the web console.

    Learn more about granular control.


For Improved Security

  • View-only mode

    The view-only mode suspends keyboard, mouse, and stylus input and doesn't allow clipboard transfer between computers. You can use this feature to avoid accidentally interfering with the user working at the computer you're connecting into.

  • Support for customized logo/text for blank screen

    You can now use a custom logo for blank screen on your remote computer, to display your own logo instead of the default Splashtop logo so others cannot see what is happening when you connect with Splashtop. This feature is available with all Splashtop Business products, v3.4.4.0 or later.

    Learn more about customizing blank screen.

  • Web console timeout setting

    Settings option showing Browser Timeout with the description Log users out of web console when idle for, followed by a dropdown menu set to Never and a grey padlock icon indicating the setting is locked.

    Now admins can automatically log users off their my.splashtop console after a predetermined time of inactivity. The setting takes effect upon next login. This feature is available with all Splashtop Business products, and is accessible through the web console.

Try our remote access solutions and the new features for free today!

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