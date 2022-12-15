Splashtop New Features June 2019

New versions of the Splashtop Business app and Streamer for Windows, and the my.splashtop.com web console are available as of June 2019.

New features in 3.3.2.x include:

Updated Splashtop Business Apps and Streamers for Windows and Mac Manage computer grouping from the Splashtop Business App See the user account that is currently logged in on a computer French and Italian localization of the Splashtop Business App FIPS mode for the Splashtop Streamer and Business App Enable/Disable Direct Connection option for Splashtop Streamer

Scheduled Windows Updates (in Remote Support Premium)

Deploy and Manage Bitdefender Antivirus on Additional Platforms (in Remote Support, SOS+10, SOS Unlimited)

Message Center in my.splashtop.com

Unless otherwise specified, these new features are available in current subscriptions to the latest version of: Splashtop Business Access (Solo, Pro), Splashtop Remote Support (Basic, Plus, Premium), Splashtop SOS (SOS, SOS+10, SOS Unlimited). They are not included in older editions.

Update your Splashtop Business Apps and Streamers to the latest version

You can update right away by opening the Splashtop Business App and selecting "Check for Updates". Otherwise you will be prompted to update within a few weeks. Streamers will automatically update in the coming weeks. You can also manually update remote streamers via your my.splashtop.com console or via check for updates in the streamer itself (more details).

Splashtop App and Streamer New Features

Manage Computer Grouping from the Splashtop Business app

Assign computer to a group as well as create/rename/delete groups directly from within the app.

Rename or Delete a Computer Group

To rename or delete a group, right click any group name (except the Default Group) and select the option to rename or delete.

Create a Group



Assign a Computer to a Different Group

To assign a computer to a different group, right click on the computer name to bring up the “Assign Group” option and then select the group you would like to assign it to. Its current group will be grayed out.

See the User Account that is Currently Logged In on a Computer

See if a user is currently logged into the computer (indicated via an icon badge on the computer).

Click into the gear icon to see the logged-in user name.

French and Italian localization for Splashtop Business app

Now the Splashtop Business App is available in English, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, French and Italian.

FIPS mode for Streamer and Splashtop Business App

If you need to use your computer in FIPS mode for government compliance reasons, the Splashtop Streamer and Business App have new options help support FIPS compliance. On Windows computers, you will need to follow the Windows operating system instructions to turn on FIPS encryption mode in your network settings. See this Support article for additional FIPS information.

Enable/Disable Direct Connection Option for Streamer

A new option has been added when creating a custom Streamer with your Splashtop account. In it’s best to leave this option checked so the Streamer can support both internet and local access to deliver the fastest performance. You may want to uncheck this box when creating streamers in situations where PCI compliance is required.

Scheduled Windows Updates

This feature is available in: Splashtop Remote Support Premium

Now you can schedule Windows updates (in addition to the previously available option to schedule reboots). Access the feature under Management | Scheduled Actions.

Click +Create Scheduled Action and select Scheduled Update

You can set several options when creating a Scheduled Windows Update action:

Select Monthly, Daily/Weekly, or One-Time frequency and set details

Choose to install All, Recommended, or Important updates

Exclude certain updates by Microsoft KB number

Set restart options

Apply the update rules to groups of computers or specific computers

Deploy and Manage Bitdefender Antivirus on Additional Platforms

This feature is available in: Splashtop Remote Support, SOS+10 and SOS Unlimited

Now you can deploy and manage Bitdefender on Windows Server 2019, 2012, 2008, 2003, Windows XP and Windows Vista machines. This is in addition to the previous support for Windows 7 through Windows 10. If the computer is running Windows XP, Vista, Windows Server 2003 or Windows Server 2008, it must be current with the latest Windows Service Pack for that version of Windows.

The ability to deploy Bitdefender on Mac computers is expected within two weeks.

Learn more about deploying Bitdefender

Message Center in my.splashtop.com

We've added a new Message Center feature to my.splashtop.com. Look for the envelope icon in the upper right corner of your screen when you're logged into the site. You'll find information on new releases, feature information, and more.

Splashtop Streamer MSI Deployment Option

We've added a new choice under Management | Deployment so you can generate a MSI installer package for the Splashtop Streamer with your deployment code built in. This is a useful new option if you want to deploy the Splashtop Streamer via a script or Group Policy GPO. You can easily generate the MSI file right from within your my.splashtop console. The custom Streamer build process usually completes in less than 30 seconds.

