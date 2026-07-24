Remote access makes it possible for employees to connect to their work computers from any device, anywhere, empowering them to work from anywhere. However, with that access comes security risks if employees aren’t using secure tools.
Employees need to be able to access their work computers from home without relying on unmanaged tools, risky shortcuts, or broad network access that compromises cybersecurity. That’s made possible with a business-grade remote access solution, which provides authorized users with secure access to their computers while keeping IT in control.
So let’s dive into what secure remote access requires, the risks that workarounds can create, and how businesses can encourage secure remote work.
What is the safest way to remote into a work computer?
The safest way to remotely access a work computer is to use a business-grade remote access solution, such as Splashtop. A good remote access program includes security features such as end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication (MFA), centralized access management, user-based permissions, and session visibility, ensuring that only verified, authorized users can access specific devices and that remote sessions remain secure.
Remote access shouldn’t be broad and unrestricted. Instead, specific, controlled remote access is key. Employees should be able to access their work computers and other authorized devices, but no more than that. Similarly, IT teams should be able to manage permissions, enforce authentication, review activity, and adjust permissions as and when needed.
A good remote access solution should give employees access to the devices, files, and applications they need for their jobs, without exposing office computers or networks to everyone. This requires a combination of account security, access controls, and policy enforcement, but when done properly, it makes remote work fast and efficient.
Why common remote access workarounds create risk
But why is specialized remote access software so important for remote work? There are other ways to access remote devices, but those require workarounds or tools that may not be as secure. In fact, there are several known risks to these common workarounds:
1. Direct RDP exposure can increase attack surface
One common workaround is opening desktop access directly to the internet. While this may seem like a quick and easy way to provide remote access, it creates unnecessary security risks and exposure for business systems. Firewall rules and port changes may add some security, but they can be difficult to manage consistently and safely, making them a less-than-reliable option.
In short, direct RDP exposure is one of the riskiest ways to enable employee access to office computers and should generally be avoided.
2. VPN access can be broader than the user needs
Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are commonly used to help employees working remotely, but they’re typically built for network access, rather than for access to an assigned computer. When employees only need their office devices, providing broad network access can be more than they need and create additional complexity and risks.
3. Consumer Remote Desktop Tools Lack Business Controls
While there are several consumer tools for remote access, these are designed solely for personal use. Remote access for businesses requires stronger administration, including centralized permissions, authentication controls, logging, and the ability to remove or adjust access when roles change. Basic remote access tools designed for personal use often lack the centralized controls, logging, and policy enforcement businesses need.
4. Virtual desktop projects can be more than this use case requires
Virtual desktops and cloud PCs may seem like an appealing option because they remove the physical device entirely from the equation. However, these typically require additional infrastructure, licensing, migration planning, and management to function properly, especially as organizations grow. Additionally, migrating entirely to virtual desktops can be an expensive and time-consuming undertaking for businesses already invested in their physical infrastructure.
When businesses simply need secure remote access to existing office computers, a dedicated remote access solution is far more practical than virtual desktops.
Why Splashtop is the safer fit for remote office computer access
If direct RDP exposure, VPN access, virtual desktops, and consumer remote desktop tools are insufficient for secure remote work, then what does work? When you want secure remote access for your business, Splashtop provides the ease of use, seamless connectivity, and enterprise-grade security you need, so employees and IT teams can access devices remotely while working from home or on the go, all while keeping unauthorized users at bay.
1. Access only the assigned work computer
With Splashtop, IT teams can grant each user access to their work computers without granting access to the broader network. This enables seamless remote connectivity while keeping the network secure, so employees can focus on their work.
2. Keep remote desktop ports off the public internet
Splashtop lets employees connect securely without opening access to a wider environment. This eliminates the risks associated with direct RDP exposure and port-forwarding approaches, thus improving security while enabling access from anywhere.
3. Give IT centralized control
IT teams can use Splashtop to manage users, assign devices, and enforce authentication settings from a single, user-friendly console. This improves control and manageability by putting everything IT agents need in one secure place.
4. Support secure, productive work from home
Employees can access the desktop environment, files, applications, and settings they already use on their office computer. This gives users a familiar work experience from home while keeping access governed by business controls.
What makes remote access secure?
With that said, what makes remote access with solutions like Splashtop so secure compared to other forms of access? Good remote access software includes multiple security features designed to protect devices and user accounts, including:
Multi-factor authentication to verify users and reduce reliance on passwords as the only form of account security.
Encrypted remote sessions to help protect activity and data while in transit.
User-based permissions that ensure employees can only access approved computers.
Centralized admin controls for assigning, changing, and removing access when user roles change.
No public exposure of remote desktop ports.
Session logging to provide visibility into activity and improve audit readiness.
Endpoint patching to reduce risks and vulnerabilities from outdated software.
Device security controls to protect in-office and remote devices.
Fast access removal when an employee changes roles or leaves.
Scalable management for teams with multiple users and computers.
How Splashtop helps you securely access an office device remotely
Efficient, reliable remote work requires a secure remote access solution built for business use. Splashtop Remote Access helps employees securely connect to their assigned office computers from home, while giving businesses the controls they need to manage access.
1. Secure remote access to office computers
Splashtop’s remote access enables employees to securely connect to their office computers from home or while on the go. With it, they can easily access their projects, files, applications, and specialized software, enabling remote work without opening broad network access.
2. Centralized access management
Splashtop enables IT teams to manage users, permissions, authentication settings, and device assignments from a centralized dashboard. This helps organizations manage remote access rules and permissions with ease, as well as easily onboard and manage users as employees join, leave, or change roles.
3. Visibility into remote access activity
Splashtop provides IT teams with visibility into remote sessions and access activity, so they can see who accessed which device and when. This helps oversee remote work and identify suspicious behavior, as well as improve audit readiness and IT compliance.
4. Endpoint management with Splashtop AEM
When IT teams need more visibility and control across managed endpoints, Splashtop AEM provides patching, inventory, alerts, and remediation capabilities. This helps teams keep office and remote devices updated, monitored, and manageable, regardless of where users work.
Secure office computer access checklist
So, how can you ensure you’re maintaining optimal security when using remote access? We’ve compiled a handy checklist for setting up remote computer access; follow these steps, and you’ll be able to work from anywhere with confidence and security.
Make sure access is limited to approved users, so unauthorized users can’t connect.
Ensure each user is assigned only to the computers they need.
Set up required multi-factor authentication.
Use a remote access solution with encrypted remote sessions.
Ensure remote desktop ports are not exposed to the public internet.
Have IT centrally assign and manage access.
Set up session logging.
Patch and monitor office devices.
Ensure that access can be revoked quickly.
Avoid giving users unnecessary network access.
Get secure remote access to your office computer with Splashtop
Secure remote access should enable employees to connect to their work devices without exposing remote desktop ports, granting broad network access, or relying on unmanaged tools. With the right remote access solution, you can securely work from anywhere with the same ease and convenience as working in the office, while keeping accounts and devices protected.
Splashtop Remote Access gives businesses a secure, high-performance way to let employees access their office computers from home. It provides secure remote connectivity across devices and operating systems, with encrypted remote sessions and centralized IT controls. With centralized IT controls, IT teams can easily manage security settings, users, and activity to keep networks secure.
Ready to work from anywhere easily and securely? Get started with a free trial of Splashtop today.