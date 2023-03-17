Ubuntu Remote Desktop - How to Set Up, Access & Control

Want to remotely access an Ubuntu Linux computer from any Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device? Try Splashtop remote desktop software for free.

It is more critical than ever to be able to remotely access computers when working from home or on the road. Remote desktop software for Ubuntu has been complicated in the past, with many remote desktop tools not supporting Linux.

But what if you could remotely access and control all of your Ubuntu machines quickly and easily from nearly anywhere and with almost any device? You can, with Splashtop Business Access.

Splashtop officially supports remote desktop connections to Linux computers running on Ubuntu Desktop 16.04, 18.04, and 20.04.

How to Set Up Splashtop Ubuntu Remote Desktop for Free:

Start your free trial of Splashtop Business Access (no credit card or commitment required). Install the Linux Streamer on the Ubuntu computers you want to remote into. Install the Splashtop Business App on the computers, tablets, and mobile devices you want to remote from, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. Now you're ready! Open the Splashtop Business App on your device, click the computer you want to access, and then enjoy fast remote desktop connections to your Ubuntu system.

Once you are connected, you can control your Ubuntu system and perform any task as though you are right in front of the computer. It works from nearly any device, and from anywhere you have internet access. Access any file or application while in a remote session.

Splashtop remote desktop for Linux currently supports Ubuntu Desktop 16.04, 18.04, and 20.04 and other Linux platforms like CentOS 7 and 8, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.3-8.1, and Fedora 29-31, and Raspberry Pi 2 or newer.

Splashtop remote desktop for Ubuntu is reliable, easy to set up, highly secure, and gives you fast HD connections. Start your free trial today to get started.

Free Trial

Remote desktop to Linux also available in Splashtop SOS (for IT and help desk) and Splashtop Remote Support (for MSPs).