Remote access helps employees stay productive from anywhere and gives IT teams better flexibility for support. But if it is left unsecured, it can also create a high-value entry point for attackers.
Passwords alone are not enough to protect remote access. When hybrid employees, IT teams, and vendors connect to business systems from outside the office, organizations need stronger authentication to keep accounts and remote sessions secure.
Two-factor authentication is an effective way to protect remote access. It adds a second verification step during login, so a stolen password alone is not enough to access a remote session.
With that in mind, let’s look at what two-factor authentication is, why it matters for remote access, and how to set it up effectively.
What Is Two-Factor Authentication for Remote Access?
Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a login process that complements a password by requiring an additional element, such as an authenticator app prompt, a one-time code, or a hardware token, for a user to log in. This ensures that even if a password is stolen, the thief won’t be able to log in to the user’s account without the additional authentication.
For remote access, 2FA secures remote computers, applications, servers, and support sessions. Because remote access allows users to connect from anywhere and on any device, verifying users and protecting accounts from compromised passwords is of the utmost importance.
Two-factor authentication falls under the umbrella of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). However, for the purposes of this article, we’ll be looking specifically at 2FA.
Common 2FA methods for remote access include:
Authenticator app push approvals
Authenticator app one-time passcodes
SMS or email verification codes, where supported
Hardware security keys or tokens
Biometric verification tied to a trusted authentication flow
Why Remote Access Needs Two-Factor Authentication
Remote access empowers employees to work from anywhere, which includes connecting to sensitive systems, internal files, admin tools, and business-critical devices. Those connections must remain secure for both IT compliance and business continuity. Without good account security, a single compromised password could be devastating.
There are many ways attackers can steal passwords, including phishing, credential reuse, and brute-force attacks. Without a secondary layer of access security, all it takes is a stolen login, and attackers can gain access to sensitive data and key systems. Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security by requiring users to verify their identities when logging in.
Benefits of 2FA for remote access include:
Reduced risk of unauthorized logins from stolen credentials
Improved security for remote workers, contractors, and IT admins
Added protection for unattended remote access and privileged accounts
Support for compliance and audit requirements in regulated environments
Greater confidence that remote access is secure enough for business use
Before You Set Up 2FA for Remote Access
Before enabling 2FA, it helps to plan the rollout carefully. Reviewing who needs remote access, what systems they connect to, how they will authenticate, and what recovery options are available will help reduce confusion and avoid avoidable security gaps.
When deploying two-factor authentication for remote access, be sure to:
Identify who uses remote access and which systems they connect to
Determine which remote access tools or access paths are in use
Decide which users or groups must be required to use 2FA
Choose the second-factor method you want to support
Ensure users are enrolled in the selected authentication method
Prepare backup access and recovery steps to prevent lockouts
Test with a small pilot group
Train users and explain what will change and what they need to do
How to Set Up Two-Factor Authentication for Remote Access
When you set up 2FA for your remote access software, you’ll want to make sure you’re enforcing it properly across all accounts, and the process works smoothly. Follow these seven steps, and you’ll be able to efficiently secure remote access with reliable authentication:
Step 1: Review Your Remote Access Environment
Before you can set up 2FA, you should understand the access paths for your remote and hybrid employees. This can include remote access to office computers, remote support for IT teams, vendor access to servers, and so on. The specifics will vary by company and depend on whether you use a remote access platform, VPN, RDP, or cloud-based access service.
Step 2: Choose Where 2FA Will Be Enforced
Two-factor authentication can be enforced at different layers, depending on the environment. This can include enforcement at the identity or Single Sign-On layer, inside the remote access platform, at the remote desktop gateway or broker layer, or at the endpoint login layer, but which layer works best for a company will depend on its access architecture, user experience goals, and administrative control requirements.
Step 3: Select the Authentication Method
There are many different types of two-factor authentication, including app-based prompts, single-use passcodes, and hardware keys. It’s important to choose a method that provides security and recovery options while still being easy for employees to use, so they can connect with minimal hassle. Make sure you pick a method your employees will adopt and use consistently.
Step 4: Enroll Users and Devices
Two-factor authentication depends on users registering their second-factor method to verify their identities. This can include registering an authentication app, verifying a phone or other secondary device, or enrolling a supported hardware token. Organizations should also assign policies by user group, and maintain fallback or recovery options in case anything goes wrong. Don’t forget that incomplete enrollment can lead to rollout issues and prevent users from logging in securely.
Step 5: Turn On 2FA Policies for Remote Access
Once users are enrolled, you can begin enforcing two-factor authentication for remote access. You’ll want to set policies for when 2FA is required, whether trusted-device options are allowed, and whether privileged users or sensitive systems should follow stricter access requirements.
Step 6: Test the Login Flow End to End
Testing is always important; you may turn on 2FA only to find you’ve accidentally locked everyone out of their accounts. You’ll want to test the login flow, including successfully logging in, what happens during failed login attempts, how 2FA behaves on new devices or after a password reset, and account backup and recovery. These tests should verify both security and usability, including whether users can complete the login flow successfully and whether recovery and backup access work as expected.
Step 7: Roll Out Broadly and Monitor
Once your 2FA policies are set up and the tests have passed, you can expand them across your organization. However, that doesn’t mean your work is done; it’s still important to monitor your network and fine-tune your policies. Be sure to watch for failed login attempts, unusual access attempts, and lockouts to identify suspicious behavior, and monitor help desk tickets and user enrollment completion to identify any issues that should be addressed. Cybersecurity is an ongoing process, so monitoring and refining your security is essential.
Common Ways Organizations Set Up 2FA for Remote Access
There are several different ways organizations can set up two-factor authentication, based on their needs and preferences. Each has its own benefits, so decision-makers should consider their options and choose the one that best suits their business.
Common 2FA methods include:
2FA Through a Remote Access Platform
Many remote access solutions let administrators enable two-factor authentication directly within their platform. This makes it easier to set up and provides centralized policy controls, while reducing the need to mix and match multiple security components to enable 2FA. Organizations should still confirm that the platform supports the authentication methods, policies, and identity workflows they need.
2FA Through an Identity Provider or SSO Platform
Many organizations already use Single Sign-On (SSO) or another identity provider to enforce authentication. This means they already have an authenticator in place that can enforce consistent access policies across apps and remote tools, which their employees are already signed up for and use, and that can be used with their remote access software. This approach is often a strong fit for organizations that already manage authentication centrally through SSO or an identity provider.
2FA at the Endpoint Login Layer
Some environments require extra verification at the device login stage, rather than when starting up the remote access solution. This helps provide an additional layer of security for the remote device, in addition to the user’s account. While it can help secure local and remote sign-ins, implementing it can be more complex, depending on your solution.
Common Mistakes to Avoid When Enabling 2FA for Remote Access
While 2FA is a powerful security tool for remote access, organizations can make some missteps when enabling it. These mistakes, while seemingly minor, can still have significant consequences for cybersecurity, so it’s important to watch out for them.
Common 2FA mistakes include:
Turning on enforcement before users are enrolled, which can lock users out of their accounts.
Relying on weak or inconvenient authentication methods, as those either provide minimal security or cost productivity, as they frustrate and slow down employees.
Failing to plan backup and recovery options, which can create lockouts and unnecessary disruption if users lose access to their second factor.
Applying the same policy to every account without planning for exceptions.
Not testing remote access workflows before rollout, leading teams to miss errors or issues.
Ignoring third-party vendors or contractors who also access systems remotely.
Completing the setup but failing to monitor login activity afterward.
What to Look for in a Remote Access Solution With Built-In 2FA
So, now that we know how to set up 2FA and what mistakes to watch out for, it’s time to consider what you want to look for. Not all remote access solutions or authenticator tools are built the same, so it’s important to consider your needs and make sure the tool you find meets them.
Look for the following in a remote access solution:
Easy 2FA setup and policy management that enables customization and flexibility.
Support for secure remote access without added complexity, so users can reliably connect without jumping through hoops.
Centralized user and device controls to maintain further security.
Logging and visibility into access activity to identify suspicious behavior.
Strong performance and user-friendly functionality, so security doesn’t create friction with productivity.
Compatibility with broader security requirements such as SSO, access controls, and audit readiness.
How Splashtop Helps Secure Remote Access With 2FA
For organizations that want secure remote access without unnecessary complexity, Splashtop provides a practical way to protect remote sessions while keeping the user experience straightforward. Splashtop Remote Access is built for secure, reliable access to computers from anywhere, with security features including multi-factor authentication as part of its secure connections approach.
For teams with broader IT and security requirements, Splashtop Enterprise adds advanced security and manageability features such as SSO/SAML, granular permissions, SIEM logging, and IP whitelisting. That gives organizations more control over how remote access is managed across users, devices, and environments.
This makes Splashtop a strong fit for companies that want to improve remote access security without stitching together a more complex legacy remote desktop stack. Instead of treating 2FA as a separate afterthought, teams can use Splashtop to deliver secure remote access with centralized controls and a smoother rollout experience.
Secure Remote Access Starts with Strong Authentication
Remote access should always be paired with strong authentication, and two-factor authentication is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of unauthorized access. A stolen password should not be enough to open the door to a remote session.
To roll out 2FA effectively, organizations should review their remote access environment, choose the right enforcement point, enroll users properly, test the login and recovery flow, and monitor for issues after rollout. The goal is not just to turn 2FA on, but to implement it in a way that is secure, usable, and manageable.
Secure remote access does not have to be overly complex. With the right approach and the right platform, organizations can support work-from-anywhere access while maintaining stronger control over who can connect and how.
Ready to simplify secure remote access with Splashtop? Start your free trial today.