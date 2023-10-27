Remotely Accessing Multiple Monitors: Is it Possible?

Having the room to stretch is good—both for your body and for your computer screens. Many people benefit from utilizing more than one monitor or connecting their laptops to an external monitor to extend their screen. Having that screen real estate can mean more efficient workflows and productivity for those using them.

But what about if you need to access that computer remotely? Is it possible to remotely access a device that uses dual monitors? We dive into the technicalities of remotely accessing multiple monitors in this blog post.

How to remotely access a computer with multiple monitor

The best way to remotely access a computer with multiple monitors is by using a remote access tool like Splashtop. Splashtop remote access software allows you to access multiple monitors in one of three ways:

One monitor at a time: This is a common way for remote access software to display multiple monitors. A user can view only one desktop screen at a time and can quickly bounce between one or the other. While not quite the same as using dual monitors, it does provide the user to access the ability to see what is on each monitor. Multiple monitors on one screen: This provides the user the ability to view multiple monitors condensed onto the single screen they are using. This is beneficial for people who need to see what’s happening on both screens simultaneously when they only have one available. For example, someone may be traveling and only have a laptop with one screen, but still need dual monitors to complete their work. Multiple monitors to multiple monitors: This is when a user can view the multiple monitors of a remote computer on their local multi-monitor displays. For example, someone working remotely can remote control their desktop in the office with dual monitors, while using their personal laptop and an external monitor.

Looking for more details on how to remotely access dual monitors? Visit our support page on how to use multi-monitors with Splashtop.

The benefits of remotely accessing a computer with multiple monitors

Remotely accessing two monitors can help increase worker productivity and efficiency immensely. Here are a few reasons why you should consider remote computing with multiple monitor displays.

Provide a more seamless experience when working remotely

The benefits of using multiple monitors transcends several industries. Students can benefit with multiple screens for research, data analysts can visualize data easily, and artists can bounce to references quickly. Regardless of what work you’re doing, not having remote access to dual monitors can put a damper on efficiency. This is why Splashtop allows users to remotely access dual screens with their easy-to-use remote access software.

Allows users to work from anywhere as if sitting at their workstations

When you’re traveling, lugging around bulky monitors just so you can do work is cumbersome and unnecessary. Using a software that allows you to access those multiple monitors while you’re on the go saves you the extra baggage.

Utilizing a remote desktop connection grants people the freedom to access their tools--including their monitors-- from anywhere.

Consistency in Work Environment

How you set up your desktop is unique to you and your working style. Switching between two different types of desktops can be jarring. Using a remote work environment allows you to maintain a consistent workflow, even if you’re using a different local device. This can help maintain efficiency by reducing the amount of time it takes to get used to a separate work environment.

Why use Splashtop to remotely access multiple monitors?

There are many different options when it comes to remote access tools, but here’s why Splashtop should be your tool of choice when it comes to remotely accessing a second monitor.

Splashtop can control devices across different platforms

If you’re using a Mac computer and trying to remotely access a computer running Windows, that’s no problem. Splashtop allows you to access a different platform from the source platform you’re remoting in from. For example, you can easily control and view a Windows platform while accessing from a Mac and vice versa.

If you’re trying to access a desktop in a pinch, you can even remote into a Windows desktop from an iPhone or iPad. The ability to access one device from a variety of different options means that you can remotely access your tools from pretty much anywhere, with any device.

Splashtop provides a secure, remote infrastructure

Splashtop’s cloud infrastructure is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) which provides network firewalls, data encryption, and DDoS mitigation. Splashtop has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 Certification as well as SOC 3. All remote sessions are protected with TLS (including TLS 1.2) and 256-bit AES encryption.

Splashtop is also compliant with major industry compliances, such as PCI compliance, HIPAA compliance, and FERPA compliance. Those working in retail, healthcare, or education and safely use Splashtop for remote access.

Splashtop integrates with a wide variety of industry partners

Depending on your workflow, it might be necessary for your team to access certain tools or softwares. Luckily, Splashtop integrates with a wide variety of industry partners such as Wacom, Jira, ServiceNow, and JumpCloud. This helps to keep workflows seamless and efficient, even when remote.

Remotely access multiple monitors with Splashtop

As the future of work continues to shift and change, it’s important to find ways to access the most important tools when you need them most. Splashtop Business Access Pro provides you the flexibility to use multiple monitors with a remote desktop.

Learn how Splashtop can help increase your team’s efficiency with remote access. Get started by contacting us today!

Related Content