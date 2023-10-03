Our Integration Partners
Acronis
Users can launch a Splashtop remote control session from within the Acronis platform, providing prompt technical assistance to end-users whenever and wherever required.
Addigy
Users can launch a Splashtop remote control session from within Addigy’s Apple device management platform, providing prompt technical assistance to end-users whenever and wherever required.
AppTec360
Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) is integrated with AppTec360 MDM/MAM to support iOS remote view and Android remote control.
Atera
Remote control technology in Atera’s RMM solution that enables technicians to remotely access computers. Add other Splashtop solutions to leverage attended quick support.
Bitdefender
Bitdefender's award-winning antimalware technology is integrated into the Splashtop console, giving IT and MSPs the ability to protect their managed computers with endpoint security technology.
Canopy
Canopy’s RMM integration with Splashtop allows users to perform remote troubleshooting seamlessly from the Canopy platform. Canopy also supports lightweight integrations for Splashtop retail products.
CrowdStrike
Splashtop helps IT teams view and act on CrowdStrike detections faster by bringing endpoint visibility, management, and remote support into a single console.
Datto
We provide the remote control technology in Datto RMM. Easily add other Splashtop solutions to do attended quick support.
e-Jan (Japan)
Splashtop for Cachatto—an on-premises, secure remote access solution for eJan—providing high-level of security specific to enterprises.
Freshdesk
Enable remote support from within Freshdesk to quickly access and remotely control your users’ devices when it's integrated with Splashtop SOS. No prior install needed on end-user device.
Freshservice
Launch remote access sessions from within Freshservice tickets to provide instant support with the Splashtop SOS and Freshservice integration. All sessions are encrypted and logged in the ticket.
HaloITSM/HaloPSA
Splashtop’s remote access integration provides an all-in-one ticketing and support solution with the HaloISTM and Halo PSA integration.
InvGate
Simplify IT asset management and enable remote support with InvGate and Splashtop, allowing IT teams to troubleshoot and maintain devices from a single platform.
Ivanti
Splashtop is included in Ivanti Avalanche Smart Device Remote Control. You can also integrate Ivanti ITSM with Splashtop products for enhanced remote support capabilities.
Jamf
Jamf admins can provide their team members with remote access to PCs and Macs and remotely support their users’ iOS devices.
Jira
Enable your technicians to remotely access and support your end-users’ computers by launching Splashtop remote connections from within Jira.
JumpCloud
Authenticate and log in to Splashtop using JumpCloud’s cloud-based SSO solution. Available with our Enterprise product.
KACE Cloud
Streamline remote access and support with KACE Cloud by Quest and Splashtop, helping IT teams resolve issues quickly from a single platform.
MaaS360
Search Splashtop in the IBM MaaS360 Marketplace to integrate our remote access solutions with MaaS360’s MDM/ MAM security controls. Splashtop also complements MaaS360 to support iOS remote view and Android remote control.
Microsoft Entra ID
Splashtop On-Prem integrates with Active Directory to authenticate/authorize each user session request.
Microsoft Intune
Secure cloud-based RADIUS for certificate-based Wi-Fi access. Compatible with Microsoft Cloud PKI.
Microsoft Teams
Connect to your users’ computers right from within the Microsoft Teams chat and provide instant remote support. No prior install needed.
Naverisk
We provide the remote control technology in Naverisk’s RMM solution. Add other Splashtop solutions to do attended quick support.
NinjaOne
Get NinjaOne with the Splashtop add-on to provide remote support to your managed computers. To perform attended quick support, add other Splashtop solutions.
OneLogin
Authenticate with your OneLogin credentials. Single sign-on (SSO) via OneLogin provides simple, centralized and secure authentication.
Salesforce
Remotely access and support end users' computers directly from within Salesforce objects, enhancing IT efficiency and customer service.
SentinelOne
Splashtop helps IT teams manage SentinelOne protection more efficiently by bringing agent deployment, coverage visibility, endpoint management, and remote support into a single console.
ServiceNow
Connect to your users’ computers from within ServiceNow incidents by taking advantage of the integration between it and our Enterprise product.
Soliton (Japan)
Splashtop On-Prem is embedded by Soliton the SecureDesktop Appliance, delivering high-level security for government and enterprises. It also enables users to remotely control Android devices.
Spiceworks
Splashtop SOS integrates with Spiceworks Help Desk, so you can easily start on-demand support sessions to your users’ computers.
Splunk
Splashtop's integration with Splunk enables advanced security monitoring by exporting session and event logs for deeper analysis, helping organizations enhance insights, streamline compliance, and strengthen security.
SuperOps
Launch a Splashtop remote control session from within the SuperOps' platform. This prompts technical assistance to end-users any time a problem arises.
Swif
Splashtop's high-performance remote-control solution is integrated into the Swif.ai platform, enabling one-click remote access to Windows and Mac devices.
Syncro
Launch a remote access session to your managed computers from within Syncro and SyncroMSP integration. Access your managed devices any time, even without an end-user present.
TiFlux
TiFlux Service Desk comes fully integrated with Splashtop, giving IT support technicians instant remote access to and control of their computers.
Tokai (Japan)
Splashtop On-Prem is hosted by Tokai Cable and Telecom as a remote access cloud solution for small- and medium-sized businesses.
Yamaha
Splashtop for IoT is integrated with Yamaha’s robotic solution to enable remote monitoring, management and support.
Zebra
Attended and unattended remote support for Zebra devices.
Zendesk
Initiate remote access sessions from within Zendesk Support tickets to provide instant support. Connect with just a few clicks. No prior install needed on client device.
RMM Partners
If you'e using a RMM package that doesn't already have Splashtop built in, read our support article for lightweight integration details.
Other RMMs
- You may be able to implement some of the items yourself
- The other items may require changes in the RMM software
Splashtop PartnerConnect – Integration Partners
Splashtop partners provide the best and most complete solutions to our mutual customers in the following focus industries: Education, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Architecture and Design, Accounting, IoT and Government.