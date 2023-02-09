Our Integration Partners
Bitdefender
Bitdefender's award-winning antimalware technology is integrated into the Splashtop console, giving IT and MSPs the ability to protect their managed computers with endpoint security technology.
Acronis
Users can launch a Splashtop remote control session from within the Acronis platform, providing prompt technical assistance to end-users whenever and wherever required.
Datto
We provide the remote control technology in Datto RMM. Easily add other Splashtop solutions to do attended quick support.
HaloITSM
Splashtop’s remote access integration provides an all-in-one ticketing and support solution with the HaloISTM integration.
Ivanti
Splashtop is included in Ivanti Avalanche Smart Device Remote Control. You can also integrate Ivanti ITSM with Splashtop products for enhanced remote support capabilities.
NinjaOne
Get NinjaOne with the Splashtop add-on to provide remote support to your managed computers. To perform attended quick support, add other Splashtop solutions.
Naverisk
We provide the remote control technology in Naverisk’s RMM solution. Add other Splashtop solutions to do attended quick support.
Zebra
Attended and unattended remote support for Zebra devices.
Atera
Remote control technology in Atera’s RMM solution that enables technicians to remotely access computers. Add other Splashtop solutions to leverage attended quick support.
Syncro
Launch a remote access session to your managed computers from within Syncro and SyncroMSP integration. Access your managed devices any time, even without an end-user present.
Addigy
Users can launch a Splashtop remote control session from within Addigy’s Apple device management platform, providing prompt technical assistance to end-users whenever and wherever required.
SuperOps.ai
Launch a Splashtop remote control session from within the SuperOps.ai’s platform. This prompts technical assistance to end-users any time a problem arises.
TiFlux
TiFlux Service Desk comes fully integrated with Splashtop, giving IT support technicians instant remote access to and control of their computers.
Jamf
Jamf admins can provide their team members with remote access to PCs and Macs and remotely support their users’ iOS devices.
ServiceNow
Connect to your users’ computers from within ServiceNow incidents by taking advantage of the integration between it and our Enterprise product.
Freshdesk
Enable remote support from within Freshdesk to quickly access and remotely control your users’ devices when it's integrated with Splashtop SOS. No prior install needed on end-user device.
Freshservice
Launch remote access sessions from within Freshservice tickets to provide instant support with the Splashtop SOS and Freshservice integration. All sessions are encrypted and logged in the ticket.
Zendesk
Initiate remote access sessions from within Zendesk Support tickets to provide instant support. Connect with just a few clicks. No prior install needed on client device.
Jira
Enable your technicians to remotely access and support your end-users’ computers by launching Splashtop remote connections from within Jira.
Spiceworks
Splashtop SOS integrates with Spiceworks Help Desk, so you can easily start on-demand support sessions to your users’ computers.
Microsoft Teams
Connect to your users’ computers right from within the Microsoft Teams chat and provide instant remote support. No prior install needed.
Microsoft Active Directory
Splashtop On-Prem integrates with Active Directory to authenticate/authorize each user session request.
JumpCloud
Authenticate and log in to Splashtop using JumpCloud’s cloud-based SSO solution. Available with our Enterprise product.
OneLogin
Authenticate with your OneLogin credentials. Single sign-on (SSO) via OneLogin provides simple, centralized and secure authentication.
RSA
Splashtop On-Prem is integrated with RSA SecurID multi-factor authentication solutions for secure on-premises remote access.
Good Technology / BlackBerry
Get fast, secure remote access with the Splashtop Business and On-Prem apps for BlackBerry devices or the Splashtop for Good app for iOS.
NotifyMDM
Splashtop is embedded inside NotifyMDM solution, enabling iOS and Android remote view and control.
MaaS360
Search Splashtop in the IBM MaaS360 Marketplace to integrate our remote access solutions with MaaS360’s MDM/ MAM security controls. Splashtop also complements MaaS360 to support iOS remote view and Android remote control.
MobileIron
Get Splashtop Business and On-Prem from the MobileIron MarketPlace for powerful, secure and fast on-premises remote access. You can also get our SOS product to support iOS remote view and Android remote control.
AppTec360
Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) is integrated with AppTec360 MDM/MAM to support iOS remote view and Android remote control.
Yamaha
Splashtop for IoT is integrated with Yamaha’s robotic solution to enable remote monitoring, management and support.
Soliton (Japan)
Splashtop On-Prem is embedded by Soliton the SecureDesktop Appliance, delivering high-level security for government and enterprises. It also enables users to remotely control Android devices.
e-Jan (Japan)
Splashtop for Cachatto—an on-premises, secure remote access solution for eJan—providing high-level of security specific to enterprises.
Tokai (Japan)
Splashtop On-Prem is hosted by Tokai Cable and Telecom as a remote access cloud solution for small- and medium-sized businesses.
RMM Partners
If you'e using a RMM package that doesn't already have Splashtop built in, read our support article for lightweight integration details.
Other RMMs
- You may be able to implement some of the items yourself
- The other items may require changes in the RMM software
Splashtop partners provide the best and most complete solutions to our mutual customers in the following focus industries: Education, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Architecture and Design, Accounting, IoT and Government.