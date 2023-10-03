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Our Integration Partners

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Acronis

Users can launch a Splashtop remote control session from within the Acronis platform, providing prompt technical assistance to end-users whenever and wherever required.

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Addigy

Users can launch a Splashtop remote control session from within Addigy’s Apple device management platform, providing prompt technical assistance to end-users whenever and wherever required.

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AppTec360

Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) is integrated with AppTec360 MDM/MAM to support iOS remote view and Android remote control.

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Atera

Remote control technology in Atera’s RMM solution that enables technicians to remotely access computers. Add other Splashtop solutions to leverage attended quick support.

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Bitdefender

Bitdefender's award-winning antimalware technology is integrated into the Splashtop console, giving IT and MSPs the ability to protect their managed computers with endpoint security technology.

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Canopy

Canopy’s RMM integration with Splashtop allows users to perform remote troubleshooting seamlessly from the Canopy platform. Canopy also supports lightweight integrations for Splashtop retail products.

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CrowdStrike

Splashtop helps IT teams view and act on CrowdStrike detections faster by bringing endpoint visibility, management, and remote support into a single console.

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Datto

We provide the remote control technology in Datto RMM. Easily add other Splashtop solutions to do attended quick support.

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e-Jan (Japan)

Splashtop for Cachatto—an on-premises, secure remote access solution for eJan—providing high-level of security specific to enterprises.

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Freshdesk

Enable remote support from within Freshdesk to quickly access and remotely control your users’ devices when it's integrated with Splashtop SOS. No prior install needed on end-user device.

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Freshservice

Launch remote access sessions from within Freshservice tickets to provide instant support with the Splashtop SOS and Freshservice integration. All sessions are encrypted and logged in the ticket.

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HaloITSM/HaloPSA

Splashtop’s remote access integration provides an all-in-one ticketing and support solution with the HaloISTM and Halo PSA integration.

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InvGate

Simplify IT asset management and enable remote support with InvGate and Splashtop, allowing IT teams to troubleshoot and maintain devices from a single platform. 

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Ivanti

Splashtop is included in Ivanti Avalanche Smart Device Remote Control. You can also integrate Ivanti ITSM with Splashtop products for enhanced remote support capabilities.

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Jamf

Jamf admins can provide their team members with remote access to PCs and Macs and remotely support their users’ iOS devices.

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Jira

Enable your technicians to remotely access and support your end-users’ computers by launching Splashtop remote connections from within Jira.

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JumpCloud

Authenticate and log in to Splashtop using JumpCloud’s cloud-based SSO solution. Available with our Enterprise product.

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KACE Cloud

Streamline remote access and support with KACE Cloud by Quest and Splashtop, helping IT teams resolve issues quickly from a single platform.

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MaaS360

Search Splashtop in the IBM MaaS360 Marketplace to integrate our remote access solutions with MaaS360’s MDM/ MAM security controls. Splashtop also complements MaaS360 to support iOS remote view and Android remote control.

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Microsoft Entra ID

Splashtop On-Prem integrates with Active Directory to authenticate/authorize each user session request.

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Microsoft Intune

Secure cloud-based RADIUS for certificate-based Wi-Fi access. Compatible with Microsoft Cloud PKI.

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Microsoft Teams

Connect to your users’ computers right from within the Microsoft Teams chat and provide instant remote support. No prior install needed.

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Naverisk

We provide the remote control technology in Naverisk’s RMM solution. Add other Splashtop solutions to do attended quick support.

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NinjaOne

Get NinjaOne with the Splashtop add-on to provide remote support to your managed computers. To perform attended quick support, add other Splashtop solutions.

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OneLogin logo

OneLogin

Authenticate with your OneLogin credentials. Single sign-on (SSO) via OneLogin provides simple, centralized and secure authentication.

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Salesforce

Remotely access and support end users' computers directly from within Salesforce objects, enhancing IT efficiency and customer service.

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SentinelOne

Splashtop helps IT teams manage SentinelOne protection more efficiently by bringing agent deployment, coverage visibility, endpoint management, and remote support into a single console.

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ServiceNow

Connect to your users’ computers from within ServiceNow incidents by taking advantage of the integration between it and our Enterprise product.

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Soliton (Japan)

Splashtop On-Prem is embedded by Soliton the SecureDesktop Appliance, delivering high-level security for government and enterprises. It also enables users to remotely control Android devices.

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Spiceworks

Splashtop SOS integrates with Spiceworks Help Desk, so you can easily start on-demand support sessions to your users’ computers.

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Splunk

Splashtop's integration with Splunk enables advanced security monitoring by exporting session and event logs for deeper analysis, helping organizations enhance insights, streamline compliance, and strengthen security.

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SuperOps

Launch a Splashtop remote control session from within the SuperOps' platform. This prompts technical assistance to end-users any time a problem arises.

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Swif

Splashtop's high-performance remote-control solution is integrated into the Swif.ai platform, enabling one-click remote access to Windows and Mac devices.

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Syncro

Launch a remote access session to your managed computers from within Syncro and SyncroMSP integration. Access your managed devices any time, even without an end-user present.

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TiFlux

TiFlux Service Desk comes fully integrated with Splashtop, giving IT support technicians instant remote access to and control of their computers.

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Tokai (Japan)

Splashtop On-Prem is hosted by Tokai Cable and Telecom as a remote access cloud solution for small- and medium-sized businesses.

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Yamaha

Splashtop for IoT is integrated with Yamaha’s robotic solution to enable remote monitoring, management and support.

Zebra Integration validated

Zebra

Attended and unattended remote support for Zebra devices.

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Zendesk

Initiate remote access sessions from within Zendesk Support tickets to provide instant support. Connect with just a few clicks. No prior install needed on client device.

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RMM Partners

If you'e using a RMM package that doesn't already have Splashtop built in, read our support article for lightweight integration details.

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Other RMMs

  • You may be able to implement some of the items yourself
  • The other items may require changes in the RMM software

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Splashtop PartnerConnect – Integration Partners

Splashtop partners provide the best and most complete solutions to our mutual customers in the following focus industries: Education, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Architecture and Design, Accounting, IoT and Government.

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