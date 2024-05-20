Skip to main content
Sarah Laoyan

Content Marketing Specialist

Sarah Laoyan is a content marketing specialist at Splashtop. She's an advocate for any technology that helps improve collaboration for remote workers. When not writing, you can find her knitting or crocheting with a cozy beverage nearby.

Comparisons

Top 10 Remote Support Software Tools in 2024

IT & Help Desk Remote Support

How to Remote Desktop from Mac to Windows

Comparisons

The Best Alternative for EasyVista EV Reach On-Prem

Working Remotely

What is a Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP)?

IT & Help Desk Remote Support

5 Strategies for Scaling IT Operations

Security

Security Risks of a VPN

Working Remotely

Can Graphic Design Be Done Remotely?

Security

Ensuring Data Protection in the Era of Remote Access

Remote Access Insights

What is Remote Desktop Software?

Working Remotely

How Remote Access Supports Always On Entertainment Businesses

Remote Access Insights

How to Use Splashtop Remote Desktop to Ubuntu

Remote Learning & Education

Remote Access for Schools & Educators

Remote Learning & Education

How Remote Desktop Software Enhances Blended Learning

IT & Help Desk Remote Support

5 Remote Support Features IT Needs to Support a Hybrid Workforce

Remote Learning & Education

5 Strategies for Consolidating Your EdTech Stack

Remote Access Insights

How Splashtop Ensures Fast Remote Connections & Minimal Latency

IT & Help Desk Remote Support

The Best Ways to Remotely Support Mobile Devices

Security

Splashtalks Recap: Zero Trust & Reinventing the Secure Workspace

Security

Securing the Non-Technical Vulnerability in Cybersecurity

Security

How Splashtop Upholds GDPR Compliance

IT & Help Desk Remote Support

How Tool Consolidation Improves IT Support Productivity

IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Streamline IT Workflows with Splashtop’s Open API

IT & Help Desk Remote Support

How to Balance Cost-Cutting and IT Efficiency with Splashtop

Working Remotely

Remotely Accessing Multiple Monitors: Is it Possible?

