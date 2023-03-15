Need to access a remote desktop on a separate network? Use Splashtop to remotely access your computer from anywhere. Well…anywhere with an internet connection.

You might need to access a desktop computer on a different network for plenty of reasons. Maybe you’re out of the office, or away from home but still need to connect to your desktop.

With Splashtop remote desktop software, that’s no problem! It doesn’t matter what network the remote computer or your local device is on. All you need is Splashtop and an internet connection to access your computer on a different network.

What is Splashtop?

Splashtop is a remote access software that enables you to use any computer, tablet, or mobile device to remotely control your desktop from anywhere. Your devices do not need to be on the same network. Simply set up Splashtop on your devices and you’re set!

How to Access a Remote Desktop on a Different Network with Splashtop

Step 1 – set up your devices

Setting up Splashtop remote desktop software only takes a few minutes. First, set up your Splashtop account (you can create yours for free by starting a free trial now). Finish by installing the appropriate Splashtop apps on the computers you want to access, and the devices you’ll be remoting in from

Step 2 – open the Splashtop app on your local device

Setting up Splashtop and ensuring your devices are connected to the internet is all the prep you need to do! Whenever you need to access your desktop, open the Splashtop app on your device and see your personal list of remote computers.

Step 3 – simply click on the computer you want to access to start the remote connection

Voila! You’re connected to your remote desktop on a different network. From here you can start remotely controlling your computer like you’re sitting in front of it.

Which Splashtop Solution is best for You?

Splashtop offers several remote desktop solutions based on your needs: