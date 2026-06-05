Need to access a remote desktop on a separate network? Use Splashtop to remotely access your computer from anywhere. Well…anywhere with an internet connection.
You might need to access a desktop computer on a different network for plenty of reasons. Maybe you’re out of the office, or away from home but still need to connect to your desktop.
With Splashtop remote desktop software, that’s no problem! It doesn’t matter what network the remote computer or your local device is on. All you need is Splashtop and an internet connection to access your computer on a different network.
Remote Access Made Easy: Splashtop for Any Device, Any Network
Splashtop is a remote access solution that enables you to use any computer, tablet, or mobile device to remotely control your desktop from anywhere. Your devices do not need to be on the same network. Simply set up Splashtop on your devices and you’re set!
Key Differences in Remote Access: Same Network vs. Different Network
When it comes to remote access, the network environment plays a crucial role in determining the setup complexity, performance, and security.
Same Network: When both your local device and the target computer are on the same local network, remote access is typically straightforward. The connection is direct, requiring minimal configuration, and the performance is generally faster with lower latency. You won’t need to worry about additional security layers, as the connection stays within your internal network.
Different Network: Accessing a remote desktop from a different network, such as from your home to an office PC, involves more complexities. For a start, the connection must traverse the internet, which introduces potential latency and security risks. However, using a solution like Splashtop simplifies this process significantly. Splashtop securely manages these connections without requiring extensive technical setup. It ensures that your data is encrypted and your sessions are protected, making it easy to access your desktop from anywhere without compromising on performance or security.
Splashtop effectively bridges the gap between different network environments, offering a seamless and secure remote desktop experience whether you’re on the same network or halfway across the globe. This flexibility is vital for modern workflows, allowing you to maintain productivity and control no matter where you are.
[5 steps] How to Access a Remote Computer Securely on a Different Network Using Splashtop
Step 1: Preparing for Remote Access
Choosing the Right Splashtop Plan: Before you begin, it's essential to choose the Splashtop plan that best suits your needs. Whether you're an individual, small business, or enterprise, Splashtop offers various plans that provide different levels of access and features, ensuring you have the right tools for your remote work.
Step 2: Installing Splashtop Software
On the Computer You Want to Access Remotely: The host computer is the device you want to access remotely. Begin by downloading and installing the Splashtop Streamer on this computer. The Streamer software allows the remote connection and needs to be configured correctly to enable access.
On the Local Computer: Next, install the Splashtop Business app on the local computer, which is the device you’ll use to access the host computer. This app will serve as your control center for managing remote sessions, and it’s compatible with a wide range of devices, including PCs, Macs, and mobile devices.
Step 3: Configuring Splashtop for Remote Access
Creating a Splashtop Account: To use Splashtop, you'll need to create a Splashtop account. This account will link your devices, manage your subscriptions, and provide access to your remote desktops. After signing up, log in on both the host and local devices.
Connecting Devices: With your Splashtop account set up, connect your devices by logging into the Splashtop app on the local computer and selecting the host computer from the list of available devices. Ensure that both devices are connected to the internet and that the Splashtop Streamer is running on the host machine.
Step 4: Establishing a Remote Connection
Initiating a Remote Session: To start a remote session, open the Splashtop app on your local device, select the host computer, and click ‘Connect.’ Splashtop will establish a secure connection, allowing you to control the host computer as if you were physically present.
Overview of Splashtop Key Features: Once connected, you can take advantage of Splashtop's robust features, such as multi-monitor support, file transfer, remote printing, and HD video streaming. These features enhance your remote work experience, making it more productive and efficient.
Step 5: Ensuring Security and Reliability
Security Settings: Splashtop prioritizes security with features like 256-bit AES encryption, multi-factor authentication, and device authentication. Make sure to configure these settings to protect your remote sessions from unauthorized access.
Explore Splashtop Remote Desktop Solutions: Perfect for Every Scenario
Splashtop offers several remote desktop solutions based on your needs:
Remote & hybrid work remote computer access – enable yourself, your team, or your entire organization to access work computers from anywhere.
IT remote support – IT and help desks can connect to a computer to provide unattended or attended support.
Distance & hybrid learning – students can access school computers to learn remotely.
Start a free trial of Splashtop now to see how easy and convenient remote desktop software can be!